Deploying IP and MPLS QoS for Multiservice Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123705495, 9780080488684

Deploying IP and MPLS QoS for Multiservice Networks

1st Edition

Theory and Practice

Authors: John Evans Clarence Filsfils
eBook ISBN: 9780080488684
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123705495
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 9th March 2007
Page Count: 456
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Service Level Agreements Chapter 2: Introduction to QoS Mechanics and Architectures Chapter 3: Deploying DIFFSERV Chapter 4: Capacity Admission Control Chapter 5: SLA and Network Monitoring Chapter 6: Core Capacity Planning and Traffic Engineering

Description

QoS, short for “quality of service,” is one of the most important goals a network designer or administrator will have. Ensuring that the network runs at optimal precision with data remaining accurate, traveling fast, and to the correct user are the main objectives of QoS. The various media that fly across the network including voice, video, and data have different idiosyncrasies that try the dimensions of the network. This malleable network architecture poses an always moving potential problem for the network professional.

The authors have provided a comprehensive treatise on this subject. They have included topics such as traffic engineering, capacity planning, and admission control. This book provides real world case studies of QoS in multiservice networks. These case studies remove the mystery behind QoS by illustrating the how, what, and why of implementing QoS within networks. Readers will be able to learn from the successes and failures of these actual working designs and configurations.

Key Features

  • Helps readers understand concepts of IP QoS by presenting clear descriptions of QoS components, architectures, and protocols
  • Directs readers in the design and deployment of IP QoS networks through fully explained examples of actual working designs
  • Contains real life case studies which focus on implementation

Readership

Network designers, administrators and operators.

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080488684
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123705495

About the Authors

John Evans Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cisco Systems, London, UK

Clarence Filsfils Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cisco Systems, Brabant, BELGIUM

