Deploying Citrix MetaFrame Presentation Server 3.0 with Windows Server 2003 Terminal Services - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781932266504, 9780080488691

Deploying Citrix MetaFrame Presentation Server 3.0 with Windows Server 2003 Terminal Services

1st Edition

Authors: Melissa Craft
Paperback ISBN: 9781932266504
eBook ISBN: 9780080488691
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 12th February 2005
Page Count: 608
Description

Almost 100% of all Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies use Citrix. Deploying Citrix MetaFrame Presentation Server 3.0 with Windows Server 2003 Terminal Services covers the new release to Citrix MetaFrame and how companies can deploy it in their disaster recovery plans.

Server Based Computing has been established as a solid networking model for any size business. Why? Because it guarantees cost savings, fast deployment, scalability, performance, security and fast recoverability. Think "mainframe," but updated, pretty, shiny, and effective! Server based computing is the mainframe with a vengeance. Terminal Server and Citrix MetaFrame offer the advantages of the old mainframe coupled with the benefits, gadgets, and appeal of the personal computer.

Key Features

  • Manage applications from a central location and access them from anywhere
  • Build scalable, flexible, and secure access solutions that reduce computing costs and increase the utility of your network
  • The first book that covers Citrix MetaFrame Presentation Server 3.0 and Windows Server 2003 Terminal Services

Table of Contents

Part I: Server Based Computing Overview Chapter 1: Microsoft Widows Server 2003 Terminal Services Chapter 2: Citrix MetaFrame Presentation Server 3.0 Chapter 3: TS Network Architecture Part II: Design and Architecture Chapter 4: Project Planning Chapter 5: Migration Strategies from Windows 2000 and MF XP 1.0 Licensing Part III: Implementing TS and MPS 3.0 Chapter 6: Installing and configuring Windows Server 2003 TS Chapter 7: Installing and configuring MPS 3.0 Chapter 8: Managing your Environment Chapter 9: Securing your environment Chapter 10: The Client Environment Chapter 11: Printing Chapter 12: Web Computing with TS and MPS 3.0 Chapter 13: Configuring Policies (Group Policy and Citrix Policies) Chapter 14: Citrix Password Manager Chapter 15: Network and Firewall Configuration Part VI: Disaster Recovery Chapter 16: Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Chapter 17: Cloning TS and MPS 3.0 Servers Part V: Day to day administration Chapter 18: Day to day administration Chapter 19: Troubleshooting and helpdesk Chapter 20: Network Management and Resource Monitoring

About the Author

Melissa Craft

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President of Dane Holdings, Inc., USA

Ratings and Reviews

