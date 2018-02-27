Dental Public Health, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 62-2
1st Edition
Dental Public Health – Table of Contents
Preface: The Intersection of Clinical Practice and Dental Public Health
Dental Public Health Practice, Infrastructure, and Workforce in the United States
Oral Health Disparities Across the Life Span
The Expanding Dental Workforce: The Impact of Nondental Providers
Fluorides and Other Preventive Strategies for Tooth Decay
Infant Oral Health: An Emerging Dental Public Health Measure
Dental Care for Geriatric and Special Needs Populations
Providing Health Screenings in a Dental Setting to Enhance Overall Health Outcomes
Role of Dentists in Prescribing Opioid Analgesics and Antibiotics: An Overview
Trends in Pediatric Dental Care Use
Innovative Models of Dental Care Delivery and Coverage: Patient-Centric Dental Benefits Based on Digital Oral Health Risk Assessment
A Public Health Perspective on Paying for Dentistry, the Affordable Care Act, and Looking to the Future
This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Dental Public Health, and is edited by Drs. Michelle Henshaw and Astha Singhal. Articles will include: Practice and Infrastructure of Dental Public Health; Oral Health Disparities; Dental Workforce: Including Mid-level Providers and Non-dental Providers; Fluorides and Other Preventive Strategies; First Dental Visit: Guidelines & Evidence; Dental Care for the Geriatric and Special Needs Populations; Dentists’ Role in Systemic Disease Screening; Dentists’ Role in Prescribing Opioids and Antibiotics; Trends in Dental Care Utilization (including ER usage); Innovative Models of Dental Care Delivery and Coverage; and more!
- English
- © Elsevier 2018
- 27th February 2018
- Elsevier
- 9780323566360
- 9780323566353
Michelle Henshaw Author
Boston University
Astha Singhal Author
Department of Health Policy and Health Services Research Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine