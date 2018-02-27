Dental Public Health, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 62-2

Dental Public Health – Table of Contents

Preface: The Intersection of Clinical Practice and Dental Public Health

Dental Public Health Practice, Infrastructure, and Workforce in the United States

Oral Health Disparities Across the Life Span

The Expanding Dental Workforce: The Impact of Nondental Providers

Fluorides and Other Preventive Strategies for Tooth Decay

Infant Oral Health: An Emerging Dental Public Health Measure

Dental Care for Geriatric and Special Needs Populations

Providing Health Screenings in a Dental Setting to Enhance Overall Health Outcomes

Role of Dentists in Prescribing Opioid Analgesics and Antibiotics: An Overview

Trends in Pediatric Dental Care Use

Innovative Models of Dental Care Delivery and Coverage: Patient-Centric Dental Benefits Based on Digital Oral Health Risk Assessment

A Public Health Perspective on Paying for Dentistry, the Affordable Care Act, and Looking to the Future