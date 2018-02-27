Dental Public Health, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323566353, 9780323566360

Dental Public Health, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 62-2

1st Edition

Authors: Michelle Henshaw Astha Singhal
eBook ISBN: 9780323566360
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323566353
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th February 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: The Intersection of Clinical Practice and Dental Public Health

Dental Public Health Practice, Infrastructure, and Workforce in the United States

Oral Health Disparities Across the Life Span

The Expanding Dental Workforce: The Impact of Nondental Providers

Fluorides and Other Preventive Strategies for Tooth Decay

Infant Oral Health: An Emerging Dental Public Health Measure

Dental Care for Geriatric and Special Needs Populations

Providing Health Screenings in a Dental Setting to Enhance Overall Health Outcomes

Role of Dentists in Prescribing Opioid Analgesics and Antibiotics: An Overview

Trends in Pediatric Dental Care Use

Innovative Models of Dental Care Delivery and Coverage: Patient-Centric Dental Benefits Based on Digital Oral Health Risk Assessment

A Public Health Perspective on Paying for Dentistry, the Affordable Care Act, and Looking to the Future

Description

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Dental Public Health, and is edited by Drs. Michelle Henshaw and Astha Singhal. Articles will include: Practice and Infrastructure of Dental Public Health; Oral Health Disparities; Dental Workforce: Including Mid-level Providers and Non-dental Providers; Fluorides and Other Preventive Strategies; First Dental Visit: Guidelines & Evidence; Dental Care for the Geriatric and Special Needs Populations; Dentists’ Role in Systemic Disease Screening; Dentists’ Role in Prescribing Opioids and Antibiotics; Trends in Dental Care Utilization (including ER usage); Innovative Models of Dental Care Delivery and Coverage; and more!

About the Authors

Michelle Henshaw Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston University

Astha Singhal Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Health Policy and Health Services Research Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine

