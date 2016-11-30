DENTAL LABORATORY PROCEDURES, First South Asia Edition (3 Vol set) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131249819

DENTAL LABORATORY PROCEDURES, First South Asia Edition (3 Vol set)

1st Edition

Editors: Sanjna Nayar
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131249819
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th November 2016
Page Count: 1408
Description

The focus of the current edition is to update the classical text and incorporate the advances in materials, equipment and techniques which have occurred over the last few decades. Critically, these technological advances in clinical techniques, dental materials and laboratory procedures have led to more accurate and predictable outcomes of dental treatment.

Table of Contents

Volume -1

 

Preface to the Second Edition ix

Acknowledgement to the First South

Asia Edition xi

About the Adaptation Editor xiii

Contributors xv

1. Effective Dentist–Technician Communication

SANJNA NAYAR AND S. RAGHAVENDRA JAYESH

Introduction 1

Paradigm of Dentist–Technician Communication 2

Basic Communication Principles 2

Medium of Communication 2

Barriers in Communication 2

Parameters in Communication 2

Feedback 3

Planning the Communication 3

Technician Soliciting New Accounts 3

Dentist in Search of a Laboratory 4

Legal and Ethical Obligations 6

Better Communication = Better Treatment Planning 6

Recent Advances in Dental Communication 6

Tooth Shades Software 7

Work Authorisation 7

Terminology 8

Evaluation and Feedback from the Dentist 8

Conclusions 9

2. Preliminary Impressions Care and Pouring

KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, AND SANJNA NAYAR

Requirements of Cast 11

Alginate preliminary Impressions 12

Modelling Plastic Impressions 12

Procedure for Pouring a Preliminary Impression 12

Problem Areas of Alginate Impression 19

Problem Areas of Modelling Plastic Impression 20

Summary 21

3. Impression Trays

KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, AND SANJNA NAYAR

Introduction 25

Requirements for Impression Trays 25

Impression Tray Materials and Procedure 25

Summary 41

4. Final Impressions, Boxing and Pouring

KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, EARL E. FELDMANN,

SANJNA NAYAR, AND SUCHITA TELLA BHALERAO

Boxing Impressions 43

Indexing the Cast 59

Summary 61

5. Record Bases and Occlusion Rims

KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, SANJNA NAYAR,

AND SUCHITA TELLA BHALERAO

Introduction of Record Bases 65

Requirements for Record Bases 66

Record Base Materials 67

Auto-Polymerising Resin Record Bases 67

Shellac Baseplates 77

Thermoplastic Resin Baseplates and Vacuum-Adapted

Resin Record Bases 78

Heat-Cured Compression-Moulded Resin Record Base 81

Fabrication of Wax Pattern Using Shellac Baseplate 82

Fabrication of Light Curable Denture Bases 89

Metal Record Base 89

Wax Occlusion Rims 89

Maxillary Occlusion Rims 93

Mandibular Occlusion Rims 96

Modelling Plastic Occlusion Rims 96

Constructing Mounting Casts 96

Summary 96

6. Articulators and Mounting Casts

KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, SANJNA NAYAR,

AND G. SIVAGAMI

Requirements for Mounting Stone 99

Hanau Wide Vue—‘Zeroing’ Preparation 101

Transferring the Face-Bow Record to the Articulator 103

Mounting the Maxillary Cast 105

Mounting the Mandibular Cast 107

Whip Mix Articulator 116

Problem Areas 120

Summary 125

7. Artifi cial Teeth

KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, CLARENCE L. KOEHNE,

WILLIAM B. AKERLY, S. RAGHAVENDRA JAYESH, AND SANJNA NAYAR

Acrylic and Porcelain Teeth: A Comparison 128

Components of Artifi cial Teeth 129

Selection of Artifi cial Teeth 129

Form of Teeth 131

xviii CONTENTS

Shape/Mould 132

Shade 132

Selection of Posterior Teeth 133

Mould Numbering Systems 134

Summary 139

8. Arranging of Artifi cial Teeth

RICHARD A. SMITH, A. ANDERSEN CAVALCANTI, HUGH E. WOLFE,

SANJNA NAYAR, AND R. VASUDEVAN

Introduction 142

Guidelines and Considerations for Anterior

Teeth Arrangement 142

Setting Principles for Anterior Teeth 148

Guidelines and Considerations for Arrangement

of Posterior Teeth 151

Setting Principles for Posterior Teeth 153

Types of Occlusion in Completely Edentulous Cases 153

Balanced Occlusion 153

Neutrocentric Occlusion 165

Lingualized Occlusion 169

Try-In 171

Summary 171

9. Waxing and Processing

KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, EARL E. FELDMANN,

AMBROCIO V. ESPINOZA, CHARLOTTE A. GORNEY, SANJNA NAYAR,

PADMA ARIGA, N. SHIVAKUMAR, AND G. MOHIT KUMAR

Waxing for Try-In Dentures 173

Processing by Compression Moulding Technique 179

Processing by Injection Moulding Technique 191

Summary 196

10. Finishing, Polishing, Denture Markers

and Denture Duplication

KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, AMBROCIO V. ESPINOZA†,

JESSE S. LEACHMAN, SANJNA NAYAR, R. VENKATESHWARAN,

N. SHIVAKUMAR, AND G. MOHIT KUMAR

Defl asking 197

Remounting Dentures 201

Making a Face-Bow Index 203

Removing Dentures from Cast 205

Finishing of the Denture 206

Polishing the Complete Denture 207

Polishing Teeth 209

Denture Markers 210

Requirements of Denture Bar Coding Identifi cation 211

Denture Duplication 214

Summary 219

11. Characterisation of the Complete Dentures

SANJNA NAYAR, R. VASUDEVAN, AND U. ARUNA

Introduction 221

Communication Between Dentist and Laboratory

Technician 222

Characterising the Denture Bases 222

Adding Details to Anatomic Wax Contouring 223

Colouring the Denture Base 228

Finishing of Characterised Dentures 240

Characterising the Denture Teeth 243

Practice Mould 245

Summary 248

12. Metal Bases

JAMES S. BRUDVIK AND SANJNA NAYAR

History 249

Requirements for Cast Metal Bases 249

Design Principles 249

Summary 260

13. Relining and Rebasing

KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, R. NEAL EDWARDS,

AMBROCIO V. ESPINOZA†, SUCHITA TELLA BHALERAO,

AND SANJNA NAYAR

Introduction 263

Articulator Method Procedure 263

Relining Using the Dental Flask Method Procedure 271

Rebasing 273

Articulator Method 275

Flask Method of Rebasing Procedure 278

Summary 282

14. Soft Liners

MICHAEL J. MAGINNIS, GERALD T. GAUBERT,

SUCHITA TELLA BHALERAO, AND SIDDHARTH BHALERAO

Requirements of Resilient Denture Baseliners 283

Resilient Liner Materials 283

Reline Procedure 285

Summary 295

15. Repairs

KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, ALEXANDER R. HALPERIN,

SANJNA NAYAR, SUCHITA TELLA BHALERAO

Repairing Denture with Fractured Teeth 297

Procedure 298

Problem Areas 299

Procedure 302

Problem Areas 303

Repairing Fractured Denture Non-Separated Fracture 305

Procedure 305

Procedure 309

Problem Areas 310

Adding a Posterior Palatal Seal 312

Procedure 314

Problem Areas 315

Summary 317

16. Laboratory Procedures for Immediate

Complete Dentures

KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW,

U. ARUNA, AND SANJNA NAYAR

Constructing Immediate Dentures 322

Impression Trays for Immediate Dentures 322

Procedure 322

CONTENTS xix

Custom Posterior Trays 322

Full-Arch Impression Trays 327

Two-Piece Trays 336

Construction of Record Bases 341

Shellac Baseplates 341

Resin Record Bases 343

Occlusion Rims 349

Setting the Teeth 349

Waxing the Immediate Denture 356

Flasking the Immediate Denture 356

Packing and Curing 359

Finishing and Polishing of Immediate Denture 360

Summary 363

17. Maxillofacial Procedures

FREDRICK M. MATVIAS, SANJNA NAYAR, AND S. BHUMINATHAN

Intraoral Prosthesis 366

Silicone Bulb 368

Hollow Acrylic Bulb 370

Edentulous Mandibular Resection Device 372

Dentulous Mandibular Resection Device 374

Problem Areas for Mandibular

Resection Devices 374

Extraoral Prosthesis 380

Auricular Prosthesis 381

Summary 388

18. Sterilisation and Disinfection

RAMAKRISHNA SHENOI AND SANJNA NAYAR

Introduction 389

Disinfectants 390

Individual Impression Materials 391

Summary 394

Index

About the Editor

Sanjna Nayar

Prof. Dr. Sanjna Nayar, is a Prosthodontist and Implantologist with an academic experience of over two and a half decades. Dr Sanjna Nayar has been recognized with the titles of Fellow of the International Congress Of Oral Implantologists and Masters in Prosthetics section of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. An astute clinician and a passionate teacher, she believes that learning is a passion which underlies all her teaching. She has published extensively, is on the editorial board of various journals. Dr. Sanjna Nayar has lectured and conducted workshops, globally on Nanotechnology , Implantology and Full Mouth Rehabilitation. A researcher with a vision for the future in the field of dental education, has authored various books. A post graduate of Government Dental College and Hospital, Nagpur, Maharashtra,India. She is currently, the Professor and Head, Department of Prosthodontics and Implantology and Director, Edentulism and Anodontia Research Centre, Sree Balaji Dental College and Hospital, Bharath university, Chennai, India. Highlights •Accomplished researcher in implantology and nanotechnology •Guest speaker at various international and national podium •Post graduate mentor •Resourceful academic advisor •Inspiring professor •Publications in various international and national journals • Authored multiple books Academic qualification MDS prosthodontics and oral implantology Fellow of the international congress of oral implantologists Masters in prosthetics section of the international congress of oral implantologists Accomplishments •Authored dental laboratory procedure books, first south asia edition -rudd and morrow (3 volumes) •Authored a book on history of prosthodontics •Authored dental book on smile design •Authored dental book color science and shade selection •Contributor on anterior guidance in a book on anterior esthetics •Co-authored a book on dental materials in conjunction with dr.mgr medical university chennai •Authored numerous articles published in national and international journals including hong kong dental journals, european dental journals. Papers published: 1. Ormocer an innovative technology”: a replacement of conventional cements and veeners?A comparative in vitro analysis; european journal of dentistry 11(1),58; 2017 2. Analysis of curve of spee and curve of wilson in adult indian population:a three- dimensional measurement study;journal of indian prosthodontic society 16(4) 335; 2016 3. combination restoration in full mouth rehabilitation(retraction of vol7, pg s 288, )2016 4. An innovative simplified method for assessing available bone in mandible for implant. The journal of indian prosthodontic society16(2), 213 ;2016 5. Evaluation depth of the curve of spee in class i, class ii, class iii malocclusion- a cross sectional study. Journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 92;2015 6. Co-relation between arch form and facial form- a cross sectional study.journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 85;2015 7. A paradigm shifttin the concept for making dental impression. Journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 213;2015 8. Fibre reinforced composite in prosthodontics. A system review.journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 220.;2015 9. Combination restoration in full mouth rehabilitation. Journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 220.;2015 10. A comparative study to evaluate the osteoblastic cell behavior of two nano coated titanium surface with nafion sterilized membrane. Indian journal of prosthodontics society 15(1,33);2015 11. Relationship between occlusal plane and ala tragus line in dentate individuals a clinical pilot study. Journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 95, 2015 12. Loop connectors in dentogenic diastema. Journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 279, 2015 13. Expanding digits of maxillofacial prosthodontics. Journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 285;2015 14. Rapid prototyping and stereo lithiography in dentistry. Journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 216, 2015 15. Enhanced esthetic with all ceramic restoration. Journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 282, 2015 16. Thermographic analysis of completely edentulous patients with and without complete dentures- a clinical pilot study. Bioscience , biotechnology research asia:2014: 11(1) ,211-218. 17. Primary failure of eruption – a case report with cone beam computerized tomographic imaging.2014: journal of clinical diagnostic research: vol 8: issue4: page 14-16.;2014 18. Impression techniques in implantology:areview:journal of pharmaceutical,biological and chemical sciences:2014:5(2) pg 1934. 19. Cad cam in prosthodontics: a review, research journal of pharmaceutical, biological and chemical sciences:2014 :5(2)pg:1951. 20. Restorative of anterior facial cortical bone defect with grafts and placement of immediate implants for restoring facial esthetics: a success story. Ijmd vol 4, issue 3, may-july 2014. 21. Die materials and technique. Part ii. Ijmd vol 4, issue 3, may-july 2014. 22. Modified impression procedures for abnormal ridges in complete dentures 2014 : research journal of pharmaceutical, biological and chemical sciences 5(@) :1951. 23. Comparative evaluation of retention force and porosity for titanium and cobalt chromium clasp assembly- an invitro study, world applied sciences journal:2014: 30(6)757-761. 24. Edentulism and public awareness-an epidemiological study.biomedical&pharmacology journal 2013: vol: 6: no1. 25. Sectional complete denture with nitinol springs for a patient with microstomia. Hong kong dental journal 2012, 9: 43 – 46. 26. Comparative evaluation comparative evaluation of gingival displacement using expasyl, magic foam cord and medicated retraction cord – an in-vitro study – trends in prosthodontics and dental implantology, jan 2012, vol.3, no.1, pg 8-11. 27. Prosthodontic management of a completely edentulous patient with bell’s palsy – indian journal of multidisciplinary dentistry, vol.2, issue 1, november 2011 – january 2012, pg. 404 – 406. 28. Occlusal principles and consideration for osteointegrated prosthesis. Iosr journal of dental and medical sciences. Vol 3, issue 5 (jan-feb) 2012, pg 47-54. 29. Upsurge of nanotechnology in dentistry and dental implants – indian journal of multidisciplinary dentistry, vol.2, issue 1, nov 2011 – january 2012, pg 404-406. 30. Comparison of the dimensional accuracy and surface detail reproduction of different impression material under dry and moist coditions- an invitro study (ijcd) june 2012-3(2). 31. Die material and system for fixed partial denture. Part i. Ijmd vol 2, issue 4, aug-oct 2012. 32. Full mouth rehabilitation of patient with severely attrited dentition – indian journal of multidisciplinary dentistry, vol.1, issue 3, march – april 2011, pg 157-160. 33. Surface configuration of implant surface in mgr university on march 6th 2011. 34. Prosthetic management of patient with completely edentulous patient with bell’s palsy. Ijmd 2 (1), 404-6 2011 35. Primary failure of eruption: an insight on the cause, features and management – journal of applied medicine and surgery, vol.1, issue 1, october – december 2011, pg 08 – 2010. 36. The effect of post-core and ferrule effect on the fracture resistance of endodontically treated maxillary central incisors – indian journal of dental research 2008, vol.19, pg. 17-21. 37. Prosthetic management of hiv/aids patient in the journal of indian prosthodontic society 83; 2007. 38. Occlusion indicators: a review in the journal of indian prosthodontic society 2007, vol.7, issue 4. 39. Clinical assessment of primary stability of endosseous implants placed in the incisor region – an in vivo study, indian journal of dental research october – december issue 2007. 40. Fabrication of duplicate denture from existing complete denture – journal of indian prosthodontic society, october 2007. 41. Prosthetic management of a patient with treacher collins syndrome. Indian journal of dental research june 2006 vol.17, pg. 78-81. 42. Comparative evaluation of accuracy of six different implant impressions. 2006. 43. Prosthetic rehabilitation of individuals with ectodermal dysplasia – a report of 2 cases. Indian journal of dental research, july – september 2005.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Head, Department of Prosthodontics and Implantology Sree Balaji Dental College & Hospital, Pallikaranai, Chennai

