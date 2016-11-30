DENTAL LABORATORY PROCEDURES, First South Asia Edition (3 Vol set)

Prof. Dr. Sanjna Nayar, is a Prosthodontist and Implantologist with an academic experience of over two and a half decades. Dr Sanjna Nayar has been recognized with the titles of Fellow of the International Congress Of Oral Implantologists and Masters in Prosthetics section of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. An astute clinician and a passionate teacher, she believes that learning is a passion which underlies all her teaching. She has published extensively, is on the editorial board of various journals. Dr. Sanjna Nayar has lectured and conducted workshops, globally on Nanotechnology , Implantology and Full Mouth Rehabilitation. A researcher with a vision for the future in the field of dental education, has authored various books. A post graduate of Government Dental College and Hospital, Nagpur, Maharashtra,India. She is currently, the Professor and Head, Department of Prosthodontics and Implantology and Director, Edentulism and Anodontia Research Centre, Sree Balaji Dental College and Hospital, Bharath university, Chennai, India. Highlights •Accomplished researcher in implantology and nanotechnology •Guest speaker at various international and national podium •Post graduate mentor •Resourceful academic advisor •Inspiring professor •Publications in various international and national journals • Authored multiple books Academic qualification MDS prosthodontics and oral implantology Fellow of the international congress of oral implantologists Masters in prosthetics section of the international congress of oral implantologists Accomplishments •Authored dental laboratory procedure books, first south asia edition -rudd and morrow (3 volumes) •Authored a book on history of prosthodontics •Authored dental book on smile design •Authored dental book color science and shade selection •Contributor on anterior guidance in a book on anterior esthetics •Co-authored a book on dental materials in conjunction with dr.mgr medical university chennai •Authored numerous articles published in national and international journals including hong kong dental journals, european dental journals. Papers published: 1. Ormocer an innovative technology”: a replacement of conventional cements and veeners?A comparative in vitro analysis; european journal of dentistry 11(1),58; 2017 2. Analysis of curve of spee and curve of wilson in adult indian population:a three- dimensional measurement study;journal of indian prosthodontic society 16(4) 335; 2016 3. combination restoration in full mouth rehabilitation(retraction of vol7, pg s 288, )2016 4. An innovative simplified method for assessing available bone in mandible for implant. The journal of indian prosthodontic society16(2), 213 ;2016 5. Evaluation depth of the curve of spee in class i, class ii, class iii malocclusion- a cross sectional study. Journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 92;2015 6. Co-relation between arch form and facial form- a cross sectional study.journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 85;2015 7. A paradigm shifttin the concept for making dental impression. Journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 213;2015 8. Fibre reinforced composite in prosthodontics. A system review.journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 220.;2015 9. Combination restoration in full mouth rehabilitation. Journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 220.;2015 10. A comparative study to evaluate the osteoblastic cell behavior of two nano coated titanium surface with nafion sterilized membrane. Indian journal of prosthodontics society 15(1,33);2015 11. Relationship between occlusal plane and ala tragus line in dentate individuals a clinical pilot study. Journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 95, 2015 12. Loop connectors in dentogenic diastema. Journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 279, 2015 13. Expanding digits of maxillofacial prosthodontics. Journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 285;2015 14. Rapid prototyping and stereo lithiography in dentistry. Journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 216, 2015 15. Enhanced esthetic with all ceramic restoration. Journal of pharmacy and bio-allied 7(suppl 1), s 282, 2015 16. Thermographic analysis of completely edentulous patients with and without complete dentures- a clinical pilot study. Bioscience , biotechnology research asia:2014: 11(1) ,211-218. 17. Primary failure of eruption – a case report with cone beam computerized tomographic imaging.2014: journal of clinical diagnostic research: vol 8: issue4: page 14-16.;2014 18. Impression techniques in implantology:areview:journal of pharmaceutical,biological and chemical sciences:2014:5(2) pg 1934. 19. Cad cam in prosthodontics: a review, research journal of pharmaceutical, biological and chemical sciences:2014 :5(2)pg:1951. 20. Restorative of anterior facial cortical bone defect with grafts and placement of immediate implants for restoring facial esthetics: a success story. Ijmd vol 4, issue 3, may-july 2014. 21. Die materials and technique. Part ii. Ijmd vol 4, issue 3, may-july 2014. 22. Modified impression procedures for abnormal ridges in complete dentures 2014 : research journal of pharmaceutical, biological and chemical sciences 5(@) :1951. 23. Comparative evaluation of retention force and porosity for titanium and cobalt chromium clasp assembly- an invitro study, world applied sciences journal:2014: 30(6)757-761. 24. Edentulism and public awareness-an epidemiological study.biomedical&pharmacology journal 2013: vol: 6: no1. 25. Sectional complete denture with nitinol springs for a patient with microstomia. Hong kong dental journal 2012, 9: 43 – 46. 26. Comparative evaluation comparative evaluation of gingival displacement using expasyl, magic foam cord and medicated retraction cord – an in-vitro study – trends in prosthodontics and dental implantology, jan 2012, vol.3, no.1, pg 8-11. 27. Prosthodontic management of a completely edentulous patient with bell’s palsy – indian journal of multidisciplinary dentistry, vol.2, issue 1, november 2011 – january 2012, pg. 404 – 406. 28. Occlusal principles and consideration for osteointegrated prosthesis. Iosr journal of dental and medical sciences. Vol 3, issue 5 (jan-feb) 2012, pg 47-54. 29. Upsurge of nanotechnology in dentistry and dental implants – indian journal of multidisciplinary dentistry, vol.2, issue 1, nov 2011 – january 2012, pg 404-406. 30. Comparison of the dimensional accuracy and surface detail reproduction of different impression material under dry and moist coditions- an invitro study (ijcd) june 2012-3(2). 31. Die material and system for fixed partial denture. Part i. Ijmd vol 2, issue 4, aug-oct 2012. 32. Full mouth rehabilitation of patient with severely attrited dentition – indian journal of multidisciplinary dentistry, vol.1, issue 3, march – april 2011, pg 157-160. 33. Surface configuration of implant surface in mgr university on march 6th 2011. 34. Prosthetic management of patient with completely edentulous patient with bell’s palsy. Ijmd 2 (1), 404-6 2011 35. Primary failure of eruption: an insight on the cause, features and management – journal of applied medicine and surgery, vol.1, issue 1, october – december 2011, pg 08 – 2010. 36. The effect of post-core and ferrule effect on the fracture resistance of endodontically treated maxillary central incisors – indian journal of dental research 2008, vol.19, pg. 17-21. 37. Prosthetic management of hiv/aids patient in the journal of indian prosthodontic society 83; 2007. 38. Occlusion indicators: a review in the journal of indian prosthodontic society 2007, vol.7, issue 4. 39. Clinical assessment of primary stability of endosseous implants placed in the incisor region – an in vivo study, indian journal of dental research october – december issue 2007. 40. Fabrication of duplicate denture from existing complete denture – journal of indian prosthodontic society, october 2007. 41. Prosthetic management of a patient with treacher collins syndrome. Indian journal of dental research june 2006 vol.17, pg. 78-81. 42. Comparative evaluation of accuracy of six different implant impressions. 2006. 43. Prosthetic rehabilitation of individuals with ectodermal dysplasia – a report of 2 cases. Indian journal of dental research, july – september 2005.