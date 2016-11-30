DENTAL LABORATORY PROCEDURES, First South Asia Edition (3 Vol set)
1st Edition
Description
The focus of the current edition is to update the classical text and incorporate the advances in materials, equipment and techniques which have occurred over the last few decades. Critically, these technological advances in clinical techniques, dental materials and laboratory procedures have led to more accurate and predictable outcomes of dental treatment.
Table of Contents
Volume -1
Preface to the Second Edition ix
Acknowledgement to the First South
Asia Edition xi
About the Adaptation Editor xiii
Contributors xv
1. Effective Dentist–Technician Communication
SANJNA NAYAR AND S. RAGHAVENDRA JAYESH
Introduction 1
Paradigm of Dentist–Technician Communication 2
Basic Communication Principles 2
Medium of Communication 2
Barriers in Communication 2
Parameters in Communication 2
Feedback 3
Planning the Communication 3
Technician Soliciting New Accounts 3
Dentist in Search of a Laboratory 4
Legal and Ethical Obligations 6
Better Communication = Better Treatment Planning 6
Recent Advances in Dental Communication 6
Tooth Shades Software 7
Work Authorisation 7
Terminology 8
Evaluation and Feedback from the Dentist 8
Conclusions 9
2. Preliminary Impressions Care and Pouring
KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, AND SANJNA NAYAR
Requirements of Cast 11
Alginate preliminary Impressions 12
Modelling Plastic Impressions 12
Procedure for Pouring a Preliminary Impression 12
Problem Areas of Alginate Impression 19
Problem Areas of Modelling Plastic Impression 20
Summary 21
3. Impression Trays
KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, AND SANJNA NAYAR
Introduction 25
Requirements for Impression Trays 25
Impression Tray Materials and Procedure 25
Summary 41
4. Final Impressions, Boxing and Pouring
KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, EARL E. FELDMANN,
SANJNA NAYAR, AND SUCHITA TELLA BHALERAO
Boxing Impressions 43
Indexing the Cast 59
Summary 61
5. Record Bases and Occlusion Rims
KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, SANJNA NAYAR,
AND SUCHITA TELLA BHALERAO
Introduction of Record Bases 65
Requirements for Record Bases 66
Record Base Materials 67
Auto-Polymerising Resin Record Bases 67
Shellac Baseplates 77
Thermoplastic Resin Baseplates and Vacuum-Adapted
Resin Record Bases 78
Heat-Cured Compression-Moulded Resin Record Base 81
Fabrication of Wax Pattern Using Shellac Baseplate 82
Fabrication of Light Curable Denture Bases 89
Metal Record Base 89
Wax Occlusion Rims 89
Maxillary Occlusion Rims 93
Mandibular Occlusion Rims 96
Modelling Plastic Occlusion Rims 96
Constructing Mounting Casts 96
Summary 96
6. Articulators and Mounting Casts
KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, SANJNA NAYAR,
AND G. SIVAGAMI
Requirements for Mounting Stone 99
Hanau Wide Vue—‘Zeroing’ Preparation 101
Transferring the Face-Bow Record to the Articulator 103
Mounting the Maxillary Cast 105
Mounting the Mandibular Cast 107
Whip Mix Articulator 116
Problem Areas 120
Summary 125
7. Artifi cial Teeth
KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, CLARENCE L. KOEHNE,
WILLIAM B. AKERLY, S. RAGHAVENDRA JAYESH, AND SANJNA NAYAR
Acrylic and Porcelain Teeth: A Comparison 128
Components of Artifi cial Teeth 129
Selection of Artifi cial Teeth 129
Form of Teeth 131
xviii CONTENTS
Shape/Mould 132
Shade 132
Selection of Posterior Teeth 133
Mould Numbering Systems 134
Summary 139
8. Arranging of Artifi cial Teeth
RICHARD A. SMITH, A. ANDERSEN CAVALCANTI, HUGH E. WOLFE,
SANJNA NAYAR, AND R. VASUDEVAN
Introduction 142
Guidelines and Considerations for Anterior
Teeth Arrangement 142
Setting Principles for Anterior Teeth 148
Guidelines and Considerations for Arrangement
of Posterior Teeth 151
Setting Principles for Posterior Teeth 153
Types of Occlusion in Completely Edentulous Cases 153
Balanced Occlusion 153
Neutrocentric Occlusion 165
Lingualized Occlusion 169
Try-In 171
Summary 171
9. Waxing and Processing
KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, EARL E. FELDMANN,
AMBROCIO V. ESPINOZA, CHARLOTTE A. GORNEY, SANJNA NAYAR,
PADMA ARIGA, N. SHIVAKUMAR, AND G. MOHIT KUMAR
Waxing for Try-In Dentures 173
Processing by Compression Moulding Technique 179
Processing by Injection Moulding Technique 191
Summary 196
10. Finishing, Polishing, Denture Markers
and Denture Duplication
KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, AMBROCIO V. ESPINOZA†,
JESSE S. LEACHMAN, SANJNA NAYAR, R. VENKATESHWARAN,
N. SHIVAKUMAR, AND G. MOHIT KUMAR
Defl asking 197
Remounting Dentures 201
Making a Face-Bow Index 203
Removing Dentures from Cast 205
Finishing of the Denture 206
Polishing the Complete Denture 207
Polishing Teeth 209
Denture Markers 210
Requirements of Denture Bar Coding Identifi cation 211
Denture Duplication 214
Summary 219
11. Characterisation of the Complete Dentures
SANJNA NAYAR, R. VASUDEVAN, AND U. ARUNA
Introduction 221
Communication Between Dentist and Laboratory
Technician 222
Characterising the Denture Bases 222
Adding Details to Anatomic Wax Contouring 223
Colouring the Denture Base 228
Finishing of Characterised Dentures 240
Characterising the Denture Teeth 243
Practice Mould 245
Summary 248
12. Metal Bases
JAMES S. BRUDVIK AND SANJNA NAYAR
History 249
Requirements for Cast Metal Bases 249
Design Principles 249
Summary 260
13. Relining and Rebasing
KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, R. NEAL EDWARDS,
AMBROCIO V. ESPINOZA†, SUCHITA TELLA BHALERAO,
AND SANJNA NAYAR
Introduction 263
Articulator Method Procedure 263
Relining Using the Dental Flask Method Procedure 271
Rebasing 273
Articulator Method 275
Flask Method of Rebasing Procedure 278
Summary 282
14. Soft Liners
MICHAEL J. MAGINNIS, GERALD T. GAUBERT,
SUCHITA TELLA BHALERAO, AND SIDDHARTH BHALERAO
Requirements of Resilient Denture Baseliners 283
Resilient Liner Materials 283
Reline Procedure 285
Summary 295
15. Repairs
KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW, ALEXANDER R. HALPERIN,
SANJNA NAYAR, SUCHITA TELLA BHALERAO
Repairing Denture with Fractured Teeth 297
Procedure 298
Problem Areas 299
Procedure 302
Problem Areas 303
Repairing Fractured Denture Non-Separated Fracture 305
Procedure 305
Procedure 309
Problem Areas 310
Adding a Posterior Palatal Seal 312
Procedure 314
Problem Areas 315
Summary 317
16. Laboratory Procedures for Immediate
Complete Dentures
KENNETH D. RUDD, ROBERT M. MORROW,
U. ARUNA, AND SANJNA NAYAR
Constructing Immediate Dentures 322
Impression Trays for Immediate Dentures 322
Procedure 322
CONTENTS xix
Custom Posterior Trays 322
Full-Arch Impression Trays 327
Two-Piece Trays 336
Construction of Record Bases 341
Shellac Baseplates 341
Resin Record Bases 343
Occlusion Rims 349
Setting the Teeth 349
Waxing the Immediate Denture 356
Flasking the Immediate Denture 356
Packing and Curing 359
Finishing and Polishing of Immediate Denture 360
Summary 363
17. Maxillofacial Procedures
FREDRICK M. MATVIAS, SANJNA NAYAR, AND S. BHUMINATHAN
Intraoral Prosthesis 366
Silicone Bulb 368
Hollow Acrylic Bulb 370
Edentulous Mandibular Resection Device 372
Dentulous Mandibular Resection Device 374
Problem Areas for Mandibular
Resection Devices 374
Extraoral Prosthesis 380
Auricular Prosthesis 381
Summary 388
18. Sterilisation and Disinfection
RAMAKRISHNA SHENOI AND SANJNA NAYAR
Introduction 389
Disinfectants 390
Individual Impression Materials 391
Summary 394
Index
About the Editor
Sanjna Nayar
Prof. Dr. Sanjna Nayar, is a Prosthodontist and Implantologist with an academic experience of over two and a half decades. Dr Sanjna Nayar has been recognized with the titles of Fellow of the International Congress Of Oral Implantologists and Masters in Prosthetics section of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. An astute clinician and a passionate teacher, she believes that learning is a passion which underlies all her teaching. She has published extensively, is on the editorial board of various journals. Dr. Sanjna Nayar has lectured and conducted workshops, globally on Nanotechnology , Implantology and Full Mouth Rehabilitation. A researcher with a vision for the future in the field of dental education, has authored various books. A post graduate of Government Dental College and Hospital, Nagpur, Maharashtra,India. She is currently, the Professor and Head, Department of Prosthodontics and Implantology and Director, Edentulism and Anodontia Research Centre, Sree Balaji Dental College and Hospital, Bharath university, Chennai, India. Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Prosthodontics and Implantology Sree Balaji Dental College & Hospital, Pallikaranai, Chennai