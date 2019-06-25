Dental Implants, Part II: Computer Technology, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 31-3

This two-part issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America is devoted to Dental Implants. Part II focuses on Computer Technology and is edited by Dr. Ole Jensen. Articles will include: Navigation in Zygomatic Implant Placement; Fibula grafting and simultaneous implants: Jaw in a day?; Mixed reality in implant restorative dentistry; Computer guided implant treatment for complete arch restoration; Nitinol (Smileloc) complete arch guided implant treatment; Nitinol (Smileloc) guided single implant treatment; Navigation for dental implant treatment; Bone reconstruction planning using computer technology; Printed titanium bone grafting shells for alveolar reconstruction; Printed resorbable bone grafting shells for alveolar reconstruction; Printed custom root-replicate dental implants; Surgical simulation all-on-4 implant treatment maxilla; Surgical simulation all-on-4 treatment mandible; Robotics in implant dentistry; and more!