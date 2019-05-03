Dental Implants, Part I: Reconstruction, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 31-2
1st Edition
Description
This two part issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America is devoted to Dental Implants. Part I focuses on Reconstruction, and is edited by Dr. Ole Jensen. Articles will include: Surgical algorithm for bone augmentation in implant dentistry; Bone augmentation techniques for horizontal and vertical ridge deficiency; Biomimetic enhancement of bone graft reconstruction; Implant therapy in alveolar cleft sites; Complex surgical/prosthetic treatment planning for dental implants; Complex alveolar reconstruction; Single implant treatment; Complex reconstructive procedures; The use of zygomatic implants; Implant reconstruction: managing the anterior maxilla; Implant reconstruction: managing the posterior maxilla; The use of titanium mesh in alveolar reconstruction; Mandibular bone graft reconstruction; Guided bone regeneration; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 3rd May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323678278
About the Authors
Ole Jensen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Oral Surgery, ClearChoice-Denver, Greenwood Village, CO, USA