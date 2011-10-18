Dental Implants, An Issue of Dental Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455727650, 9781455749904

Dental Implants, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 55-4

1st Edition

Authors: Ole Jensen
eBook ISBN: 9781455749904
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455727650
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th October 2011
Description

Cutting edge information for all oral and maxillofacial surgeons on tissue engineering in maxillofacial reconstruction! Topics include innovations in implant design and treatment, esthetic considerations for implant therapy, bone graft augmentation-mandible, bone graft augmentation-maxilla, guided surgery for implant therapy, a practical approach to the use of zygomatic implants, all on four maxilla, orthognathics orthodontics and osseointegration, dental implants in cancer reconstruction, dental implants and the use of BMP-2, craniofacial implants, and much more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455749904
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455727650

About the Authors

Ole Jensen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Oral Surgery, ClearChoice-Denver, Greenwood Village, CO, USA

