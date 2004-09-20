Dental Implant Prosthetics

1.Rationale for dental implants

2.An implant is not a tooth - a comparison of periodontal indices

3.Generic root form terminology

4.Prosthetic options

5.Diagnostic imaging and techniques

6.Stress factors

7.Force factors related to patient conditions

8.Available bone and implant dentistry

9.Bone density

10.Diagnostic casts, treatment prostheses and surgical templates

11.Preimplant prosthodontics

12.Natural teeth adjacent to multiple implant sites - effect on diagnosis and

treatment plan

13.Classification and treatment plans for partially and completely edentulous

arches in implant dentistry

14.An organized approach to treatment options for mandibular implant

overdentures

15.Mandibular implant overdentures design and fabrications

16.Mandibular full arch implant fixed prosthetic options

17.Maxillary posterior treatment options

18.Maxillary partial and complete edentulous implant treatment plans: fixed and

overdenture prostheses

19.Clinical biomechanics in implant dentistry

20.Scientific rationale for dental implant design

21.Posterior single tooth replacement

22.Maxillary anterior single tooth replacement

23.Principles of cement-retained fixed implant prosthodontics: natural teeth and

implant abutments

24.Principles of screw-retained prostheses

25.Occlusal considerations for implant-supported prostheses: implant-protected

occlusion

26.Progressive bone loading

27.Scientific rationale of immediate load and implant dentistry

28.Maxillary denture opposing an implant prosthesis and modified occlusal

concepts

29.Maintenance of dental implants

30.Implant quality of health scale: a clinical assessment of the health disease

continuum