Dental Implant Prosthetics
1st Edition
Description
This new book focuses on dental implants used in conjunction with other prosthetic devices in the general dentist's office, designed to help the partially or completely edentulous patient recover normal function, esthetics, comfort, and speech. Step-by-step procedures guide practitioners through challenging clinical situations and assist them in refining their technique. The information in this practical, highly illustrated book reflects the latest in continued research, diagnostic tools, treatment planning, implant designs, materials, and techniques. Prosthetic devices covered in this include complete dentures, bridges, overdentures, and various dental implant systems.
Key Features
- A comprehensive chapter covering immediate load implants teaches dentists how to provide an edentulous patient with implants the same day surgery is performed.
- A thorough discussion of preimplant prosthodontic considerations takes the practitioner through the vital assessment steps necessary to plan treatment.
- Considerations for assessing the restorability of teeth adjacent to potential implant sites include abutment size, crown-root ratio, endodontic status, root configuration, tooth position, parallelism, root surface area, caries, and periodontal status.
- Fixed treatment planning options for the completely edentulous mandibular arches expands treatment options available to dentists, helping them to treat more patients.
- Material thoroughly explores the three dimensional concept of available bone and the implant treatment options for each type of bone anatomy, which enables practitioners to treat patients at any stage of edentulism.
- Comparisons of the periodontal indices for a natural tooth and an osteointegrated implant alert clinicians to fundamental differences in the support system.
- Basic biomechanics are discussed, demonstrating how these principles also relate to the scientific rationale for contemporary and future dental implant designs.
- A comprehensive discussion of bone density in an edentulous site explains this determining factor in treatment planning, implant design, surgical approach, healing time, and initial progressive bone loading during prosthetic reconstruction.
Table of Contents
1.Rationale for dental implants
2.An implant is not a tooth - a comparison of periodontal indices
3.Generic root form terminology
4.Prosthetic options
5.Diagnostic imaging and techniques
6.Stress factors
7.Force factors related to patient conditions
8.Available bone and implant dentistry
9.Bone density
10.Diagnostic casts, treatment prostheses and surgical templates
11.Preimplant prosthodontics
12.Natural teeth adjacent to multiple implant sites - effect on diagnosis and
treatment plan
13.Classification and treatment plans for partially and completely edentulous
arches in implant dentistry
14.An organized approach to treatment options for mandibular implant
overdentures
15.Mandibular implant overdentures design and fabrications
16.Mandibular full arch implant fixed prosthetic options
17.Maxillary posterior treatment options
18.Maxillary partial and complete edentulous implant treatment plans: fixed and
overdenture prostheses
19.Clinical biomechanics in implant dentistry
20.Scientific rationale for dental implant design
21.Posterior single tooth replacement
22.Maxillary anterior single tooth replacement
23.Principles of cement-retained fixed implant prosthodontics: natural teeth and
implant abutments
24.Principles of screw-retained prostheses
25.Occlusal considerations for implant-supported prostheses: implant-protected
occlusion
26.Progressive bone loading
27.Scientific rationale of immediate load and implant dentistry
28.Maxillary denture opposing an implant prosthesis and modified occlusal
concepts
29.Maintenance of dental implants
30.Implant quality of health scale: a clinical assessment of the health disease
continuum
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 20th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323078962
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323167659
About the Author
Carl Misch
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor and Director, Oral Implant Dentistry, Temple University, Kornberg School of Dentistry, Department of Periodontics and Implant Dentistry, Philadelphia, PA; Clinical Professor, University of Michigan, School of Dentistry, Department of Periodontics/Geriatrics, Ann Arbor, MI; Adjunct Professor, University of Detroit, School of Dentistry, Department of Restorative Dentistry, Detroit, MI; Adjunct Professor, University of Alabama at Birmingham, School of Engineering, Birmingham, AL; Founder, Misch International Implant Institute, Beverly Hills, MI