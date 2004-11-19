Dental Assistant's Manual
4th Edition
Description
The Dental Assistants Manual, 4th edition is a reference manual catering for all aspects of dental assisting. It supports and is aligned to important Australian government standards including, the National Competency Standards part of the recently endorsed Health Training Package; NHMRC Guidelines for Infection Control; Occupational Health & Safety Standards put down by Worksafe Australia and Australian/New Zealand Standards 4815 ‘Office base health care facilities not involved in Complex Patient Procedures & Processes'. Adherence to these standards ensures that the Dental Assistants Manual is not only a valuable reference for students, it can be also be used right across Australia and New Zealand as a reference tool in any dental surgeries, clinics or laboratories.
The Dental Assistants Manual is intended to provide the required knowledge for achieving the newly endorsed National Competency Standards for the Certificate III in Dental Assisting endorsed by ANTA (Australian National Training Authority) in January 2002 which forms the basis for further study in Certificate IV courses in areas such as Dental Technology, Dental Health Education, Dental Assisting - Radiology and Dental Technician. It provides step-by-step instructions on how to carry out certain practical components and requirements of the competencies. No other reference tool in Australia or New Zealand addresses any of the implications of these standards for dental assistants in the workplace.
Key Features
· Addresses the National Competency Standards in the recently endorsed National Training Package.
· Contains most recent NHMRC guidelines for Infection Control.
· Includes latest Occupational Health &Safety Standards put down by Worksafe Australia.
· Covers ANZ standards 4815 "Office based health care facilities not involved in Complex Patient Procedures & Process - Cleaning, Disinfection & Sterilising Reusable Medical & Surgical Instruments, Equipment and Maintenance of the Associated Environment"
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: INTRODUCTION TO DENTAL ASSISTING
1. The dental health team
2. Ethics & jurisprudence
3. Psychology for dental assistants
4. Communication
5. Reception duties
6. Account keeping & financial duties
SECTION 2: HUMAN BIOLOGY
7. Body systems
8. Anatomy & physiology of the head & neck
9. Dental anatomy
10. Microbiology
11. Pathology
12. Oral pathology
13. Dental pathology
SECTION 3: CLINICAL DENTISTRY
14. Infection control
15. Occupational health & safety
16. Surgery equipment and its maintenance
17. Patient management and clinical assistance
18. Oral examination, diagnosis and treatment planning
19. Commonly used instruments and accessories
20. Pain control in dentistry/ Anaesthesia and sedation
21. Dental radiography
22. First aid & emergencies
SECTION 4: RESTORATIVE DENTISTRY
23. Restorative materials
24. Restorations
25. Fixed prosthodontics
26. Implants
SECTION 5: PREVENTATIVE DENTISTRY
27. Preventative dentistry & oral health education
28. Diet & nutrition
SECTION 6: SPECIALIST AREAS OF DENTISTRY
29. Medically compromised patients
30. Removable prosthodontics
31. Periodontics
32. Oral surgery
33. Endodontics
34. Orthodontics
35. Paedodontics
36. Dentistry for the ageing
37. Forensic odontology
SECTION 7: EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
38. Employment opportunities
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2005
19th November 2004
- 19th November 2004
Mosby Australia
- Mosby Australia
9780729537377
- 9780729537377