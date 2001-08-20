Preface Michael T Lotze and Angus W Thomson



Foreword Dendritic Cells in Biology and Disease

Sir Gustav JV Nossal, FRS



I. ORIGIN AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY OF DENDRITIC CELLS



Chapter 1 The Development of Dendritic Cells from Hematopoietic Precursors

Li Wu and Anne Galy



Chapter 2 Dendritic Cells in the Thymus

Hergen Spits



Chapter 3 T cell activation and polarization by dendritic cells

Yong Jung Liu, Vassilli Soumelis and Nori Kadowaki



Chapter 4 Follicular Dendritic Cells: Molecules Associated with Function

Marie Kosco-Vilbois



Chapter 5 Langerhans Cells

Dieter Maurer and Georg Stingl



Chapter 6 Dendritic cell-related immunoregulation: signals and mediators

Pawel Kalinski, Martien L. Kapsenberg, Michael T.Lotze



II. DENDRITIC CELL BIOLOGY



Chapter 7 A Guide to the Isolation, Culture and Propagation of Dendritic Cells

Weiping Zou, Jozef Borvak, Florentina Marches, Shuang Wei, Tatyana Isaeva, Tyler

J. Curiel



Chapter 8 Phenotypic Characterization of Dendritic Cells

Derek N J Hart, Kelli MacDonald, Slavica Vuckovic and Georgina J Clark



Chapter 9 Targeted Gene Knockouts: Making sense of dendritic cell biology and lymphoid tissue development

David Lo, Lian Fan, Will Redmond and Christina R. Reilly



Chapter 10 Mobilization, Migration, and Localization of Dendritic Cells

Jonathan M Austyn



Chapter 11 Regulation of Antigen Capture, MHC Biosynthesis and Degradation by Dendritic Cells

Russell D Salter and Xin Dong



Chapter 12 Development and Testing of Dendritic Cells Lines

Akira Takashima and Hiroyuki Matsue



Chapter 13 Dendritic Cell-derived Exosomes: Potent Immunogenic Cell-Free Vaccines

Clotilde Thery, Joseph Wolfers, Armelle Regnault, Fabrice Andre, Nadine Fernandez, Graca Raposo, Sebastian Amigorena, and Laurence Zitvogel



Chapter 14 Dendritic Cells as Recipients of Cytokine Signals

Jonathan Cebon, Ian Davis, Thomas Luft and Eugene Maraskovsky



Chapter 15 Dendritic Cells and Chemokines

Silvano Sozzani, Paola Allavena and Alberto Mantovani



Chapter 16 Studies of Endocytosis

Wendy S. Garrett and Ira Mellman



Chapter 17 Imaging of Dendritic Cells

Glenn D. Papworth, Donna Beer Stolz, Simon C. Watkins



III. DENDRITIC CELLS AND INTERACTION WITH OTHER CELLS



Chapter 18 NK Cells

Nadine C. Fernandez, Carole Masurier, Magali Terme, Joseph Wolfers, Eugenen

Maraskovsky and Laurence Zitvogel



Chapter 19 A Direct role of Dendritic Cells in the regulation of Humoral Response

Francine Brière, Bertrand Dubois, Jerome Fayette, Stephane Vandenabeele, Christophe Caux and Jacques Banchereau



Chapter 20 Dendritic Cells and Cells of the Monocyte/Macrophage Lineage

Thomas C. Manning and Thomas F. Gajewski



Chapter 21 Dendritic Cells and Endothelium

Gwendalyn J. Randolph



Chapter 22 Dendritic Cell/Dendritic Cell Interaction

Stella C Knight and Penelope A Bedford





IV. DENDRITIC CELLS IN THE PERIPHERY



Chapter 23 Dendritic Cells in the Context of Skin Immunity

Adriana T. Larregina and Louis D. Falo Jr.



Chapter 24 Dendritic Cells in the Respiratory Tract

Laurent P. Nicod and L. Cochand



Chapter 25 Intestinal Dendritic Cells

G. Gordon MacPherson, Fang-Ping Huang and LiMing Liu



Chapter 26 Dendritic Cells in the Liver, Kidney, Heart, and Pancreas

Raymond J. Steptoe, Peta J. O'Connell and Angus W. Thomson



Chapter 27 Dendritic Cells in the Spleen and Lymph Node

Bali Pulendran, Karolina Palucka, Jacques Banchereau



Chapter 28 Dendritic Cells in the Central Nervous System

Francesca Aloisi, Barbara Serafini, Sandra Columba-Cabezas, and Luciano Adorini



Chapter 29 Dendritic Cells and the Eye

John V. Forrester and Paul G. McMenamin



Chapter 30 Dendritic Cells in the Reproductive Tract

C. Allen Black, Michael Murphy-Corb





V. DENDRITIC CELLS IN DISEASE



Chapter 31 The Identification of Human Dendritic Cells in Situ in Fixed Tissues

Michael T. Lotze and Ronald Jaffe



Chapter 32 Dendritic Cells in Rejection and Acceptance of Solid Organ Allografts

Anthony J Demetris, N Murase, JJ Fung, TE Starzl



Chapter 33 Dendritic Cells in Autoimmunity

Ranjeny Thomas



Chapter 34 Interaction of Dendritic Cells with Bacteria

M. Rescigno, M. Urbano, M. Rittig, S. Citterio, B. Valzasina, F. Granucci, and Paola

Ricciardi-Castagnoli



Chapter 35 Dendritic Cells during Infection with HIV-1 and SIV

R. Ignatius, R.M. Steinman, A.Granelli-Piperno, D. Messmer, C. Stahl-Hennig, K.

Tenner-Racz, P. Racz, I. Frank, L Zhong, S. Schlesinger Frankel, and Melissa

Pope



Chapter 36 Interaction of viruses with Dendritric Cells

Marie Larsson, Jean Francois Fonteneau, Andrew Lee, Nina Bhardwaj



Chapter 37 Dendritic Cells in Allergy

AE Semper, AM Gudin, JA Holloway and ST Holgate



Chapter 38 DCs in Wound Healing

Kristine Kikly, Michael T. Lotze



Chapter 39 Dendritic Cells in Atherosclerosis

Yuri V. Bobryshev



VI. DC-BASED THERAPIES



Chapter 40 Clinical Trials of Dendritic Cells for Cancer

Jeff Weber and Larry Fong



Chapter 41 Dendritic Cell Therapies of HIV-1 Infection

Cara C. Wilson



Chapter 42 Dendritic Cells Tolerogenicity and Prospects for Dendritic Cell-Based Therapy of Allograft Rejection and Autoimmune disease

Lina Lu and Angus W. Thompson



Chapter 43 Genetic Engineering of Dendritic Cells

Andrea Gambotto, VR Cicinnati and PD Robbins



Chapter 44 Resurrecting the Dead: phagocytosis of apoptotic cells by dendritic cells results in the cross-presentation of exogenous antigen

Matthew L Albert



Chapter 45 Dendritic Cells and the Biology of Parasitism

Karen A Norris



Annotated References by Year

Index

