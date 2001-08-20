Dendritic Cells
2nd Edition
Biology and Clinical Applications
Description
Dendritic Cells, Second Edition is the new edition of the extremely successful book published in 1998. With the volume of literature on dendritic cells doubling every year, it is almost impossible to keep up. This book provides the most up-to-date synthesis of the literature, written by the very best authors. It is essential reading for any scientist working in immunology, cell biology, infectious diseases, cancer, transplantation, genetic engineering, or the pharmaceutical/biotechnology industry.
Key Features
An entirely new section on DC biology is included in this edition. Also new to this edition are chapters on:
- Imaging
- Interaction of dendritic cells with viruses
- Dendritic cells and dendrikines, chemokines and the endothelium
- Molecules expressed in dendritic cells
- Role of dendritic cells in wound healing and atherosclerosis
- Delivery of apoptotic bodies
- Genetic engineering of dendritic cells
- Practical aspects of clinical protocol development
Readership
Researchers and clinicians in immunology, cancer biology, cell biology, infectious disease, autoimmunity, virology, transplantation, and genetic engineering
Table of Contents
Preface Michael T Lotze and Angus W Thomson
Foreword Dendritic Cells in Biology and Disease
Sir Gustav JV Nossal, FRS
I. ORIGIN AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY OF DENDRITIC CELLS
Chapter 1 The Development of Dendritic Cells from Hematopoietic Precursors
Li Wu and Anne Galy
Chapter 2 Dendritic Cells in the Thymus
Hergen Spits
Chapter 3 T cell activation and polarization by dendritic cells
Yong Jung Liu, Vassilli Soumelis and Nori Kadowaki
Chapter 4 Follicular Dendritic Cells: Molecules Associated with Function
Marie Kosco-Vilbois
Chapter 5 Langerhans Cells
Dieter Maurer and Georg Stingl
Chapter 6 Dendritic cell-related immunoregulation: signals and mediators
Pawel Kalinski, Martien L. Kapsenberg, Michael T.Lotze
II. DENDRITIC CELL BIOLOGY
Chapter 7 A Guide to the Isolation, Culture and Propagation of Dendritic Cells
Weiping Zou, Jozef Borvak, Florentina Marches, Shuang Wei, Tatyana Isaeva, Tyler
J. Curiel
Chapter 8 Phenotypic Characterization of Dendritic Cells
Derek N J Hart, Kelli MacDonald, Slavica Vuckovic and Georgina J Clark
Chapter 9 Targeted Gene Knockouts: Making sense of dendritic cell biology and lymphoid tissue development
David Lo, Lian Fan, Will Redmond and Christina R. Reilly
Chapter 10 Mobilization, Migration, and Localization of Dendritic Cells
Jonathan M Austyn
Chapter 11 Regulation of Antigen Capture, MHC Biosynthesis and Degradation by Dendritic Cells
Russell D Salter and Xin Dong
Chapter 12 Development and Testing of Dendritic Cells Lines
Akira Takashima and Hiroyuki Matsue
Chapter 13 Dendritic Cell-derived Exosomes: Potent Immunogenic Cell-Free Vaccines
Clotilde Thery, Joseph Wolfers, Armelle Regnault, Fabrice Andre, Nadine Fernandez, Graca Raposo, Sebastian Amigorena, and Laurence Zitvogel
Chapter 14 Dendritic Cells as Recipients of Cytokine Signals
Jonathan Cebon, Ian Davis, Thomas Luft and Eugene Maraskovsky
Chapter 15 Dendritic Cells and Chemokines
Silvano Sozzani, Paola Allavena and Alberto Mantovani
Chapter 16 Studies of Endocytosis
Wendy S. Garrett and Ira Mellman
Chapter 17 Imaging of Dendritic Cells
Glenn D. Papworth, Donna Beer Stolz, Simon C. Watkins
III. DENDRITIC CELLS AND INTERACTION WITH OTHER CELLS
Chapter 18 NK Cells
Nadine C. Fernandez, Carole Masurier, Magali Terme, Joseph Wolfers, Eugenen
Maraskovsky and Laurence Zitvogel
Chapter 19 A Direct role of Dendritic Cells in the regulation of Humoral Response
Francine Brière, Bertrand Dubois, Jerome Fayette, Stephane Vandenabeele, Christophe Caux and Jacques Banchereau
Chapter 20 Dendritic Cells and Cells of the Monocyte/Macrophage Lineage
Thomas C. Manning and Thomas F. Gajewski
Chapter 21 Dendritic Cells and Endothelium
Gwendalyn J. Randolph
Chapter 22 Dendritic Cell/Dendritic Cell Interaction
Stella C Knight and Penelope A Bedford
IV. DENDRITIC CELLS IN THE PERIPHERY
Chapter 23 Dendritic Cells in the Context of Skin Immunity
Adriana T. Larregina and Louis D. Falo Jr.
Chapter 24 Dendritic Cells in the Respiratory Tract
Laurent P. Nicod and L. Cochand
Chapter 25 Intestinal Dendritic Cells
G. Gordon MacPherson, Fang-Ping Huang and LiMing Liu
Chapter 26 Dendritic Cells in the Liver, Kidney, Heart, and Pancreas
Raymond J. Steptoe, Peta J. O'Connell and Angus W. Thomson
Chapter 27 Dendritic Cells in the Spleen and Lymph Node
Bali Pulendran, Karolina Palucka, Jacques Banchereau
Chapter 28 Dendritic Cells in the Central Nervous System
Francesca Aloisi, Barbara Serafini, Sandra Columba-Cabezas, and Luciano Adorini
Chapter 29 Dendritic Cells and the Eye
John V. Forrester and Paul G. McMenamin
Chapter 30 Dendritic Cells in the Reproductive Tract
C. Allen Black, Michael Murphy-Corb
V. DENDRITIC CELLS IN DISEASE
Chapter 31 The Identification of Human Dendritic Cells in Situ in Fixed Tissues
Michael T. Lotze and Ronald Jaffe
Chapter 32 Dendritic Cells in Rejection and Acceptance of Solid Organ Allografts
Anthony J Demetris, N Murase, JJ Fung, TE Starzl
Chapter 33 Dendritic Cells in Autoimmunity
Ranjeny Thomas
Chapter 34 Interaction of Dendritic Cells with Bacteria
M. Rescigno, M. Urbano, M. Rittig, S. Citterio, B. Valzasina, F. Granucci, and Paola
Ricciardi-Castagnoli
Chapter 35 Dendritic Cells during Infection with HIV-1 and SIV
R. Ignatius, R.M. Steinman, A.Granelli-Piperno, D. Messmer, C. Stahl-Hennig, K.
Tenner-Racz, P. Racz, I. Frank, L Zhong, S. Schlesinger Frankel, and Melissa
Pope
Chapter 36 Interaction of viruses with Dendritric Cells
Marie Larsson, Jean Francois Fonteneau, Andrew Lee, Nina Bhardwaj
Chapter 37 Dendritic Cells in Allergy
AE Semper, AM Gudin, JA Holloway and ST Holgate
Chapter 38 DCs in Wound Healing
Kristine Kikly, Michael T. Lotze
Chapter 39 Dendritic Cells in Atherosclerosis
Yuri V. Bobryshev
VI. DC-BASED THERAPIES
Chapter 40 Clinical Trials of Dendritic Cells for Cancer
Jeff Weber and Larry Fong
Chapter 41 Dendritic Cell Therapies of HIV-1 Infection
Cara C. Wilson
Chapter 42 Dendritic Cells Tolerogenicity and Prospects for Dendritic Cell-Based Therapy of Allograft Rejection and Autoimmune disease
Lina Lu and Angus W. Thompson
Chapter 43 Genetic Engineering of Dendritic Cells
Andrea Gambotto, VR Cicinnati and PD Robbins
Chapter 44 Resurrecting the Dead: phagocytosis of apoptotic cells by dendritic cells results in the cross-presentation of exogenous antigen
Matthew L Albert
Chapter 45 Dendritic Cells and the Biology of Parasitism
Karen A Norris
Annotated References by Year
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 794
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 20th August 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491073
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124558519
About the Editor
Michael Lotze
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Surgery and Bioengineering, University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
Angus Thomson
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Surgery and Immunology, Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute, University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
Reviews
"This is an excellent book that will serve as a valuable source of information for many researchers both in and outside the field of dendritic cell biology. The scope and range of information in this book make it a significant contribution to the scientific literature. The fact that this second edition was published only three years after the first edition speaks to the importance and vitality of the dendritic cell biology field." --Alvin Telser for DOODY'S (2003)
Praise for the First Edition
"...represents the first book that attempts to draw together the exponential growth in our knowledge about this fundamental cell." --IMMUNOLOGY TODAY (March 2000)