Delivery of Therapeutics for Biogerontological Interventions
1st Edition
From Concepts to Experimental Design
Description
Delivery of Therapeutics for Biogerontological Interventions: From Concepts to Experimental Design provides tactics on how to facilitate planning and research in interventive biogerontology. The book helps create clearer directions for the translation of existing advances in delivery technologies, from lab to practice. It is ideal as a starting point for scientists, clinicians and those interested in the field of biogerontology, biomedicine or nanotechnology, comprehensively discussing how to translate bench works to practicable tactics that retard the aging process. Using support from recent advances reported in literature, this title takes advantage of delivery technologies to develop biogerontological interventions, from concept to experimental design.
Key Features
- Provides the first comprehensive reference to guide researchers through the process of intervention development, from concepts, to practicable interventions
- Covers the information needed to exploit the use of delivery technologies in intervention biogerontology
- Presents complete coverage of advances in the field, all of which are supported by full color photographs, figures and references
Readership
Scientists, clinicians, as well as the general audience who is working or interested in the field of biogerontology, biomedicine and nanotechnology
Table of Contents
1. Theoretical frameworks of lifespan prolongation
2. Delivery of therapeutics for regenerative innovations: an overview
Section II: From Plans to Technologies
3. Design of cyclodextrin-based molecular probes, and the potential use in anti-aging medicine
4. Fabrication of polymeric vectors for gene therapy of age-related diseases
5. Design of upconversion nanoparticles for theranostic interventions in anti-aging medicine
6. Preparation of hydrogel-based nanoparticulate systems for biogerontological interventions
7. Electrospray techniques to engineer microgels for multi-drug therapy of age-related diseases
8. Microfluidic methods for gene therapy of age-related diseases
9. Methods to apply cyclodextrins for gene therapy in anti-aging medicine
10. Manipulation of protein kinases for interventive biogerontology
11. Modulation of microRNA expression for tissue regeneration
12. Hydrogel-mediated delivery of herbal medicines to combat aging
13. Adenosine triphosphate as a potential mediator of the aging process
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st July 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164853
About the Author
Wing-Fu Lai
Dr. Lai received his MSc degree in Materials Engineering and Nanotechnology from the City University of Hong Kong, and earned his PhD in Chemistry from the University of Hong Kong. He joined the faculty of the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Shenzhen University in 2016, and is also holding an adjunct assistant professorship in the Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. His research interests cover the design of molecular probes for bioimaging, the synthesis of polymeric materials for gene delivery and controlled drug release, and the development of nanoparticulate systems for theranostic applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hung Hom, Hong Kong