Delivery After Previous Cesarean, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704859

Delivery After Previous Cesarean, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 38-2

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Landon Caroline Signore
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704859
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th June 2011
Page Count: 176
Description

Delivery After Prior Cesarean is examined in the issue of Clinics in Perinatology, guest edited Drs. Mark Landon and Caroline Signore. Authorities in the field have come together to pen articles on topics such as Rising primary cesarean rates: VBAC vital statistics, Access to TOLAC, Medicolegal aspects of VBAC/TOL, Ethics, Midwifery and VBAC, Success rates and factors, Intrapartum management: induction, labor progression and monitoring, Uterine rupture: rates and prediction, Multiple repeat cesareans and the threat of placenta accrete, Maternal morbidity and mortality, Perinatal morbidity and mortality, and Long-term infant outcomes.

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704859

About the Authors

Mark Landon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Richard L. Meiling Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio

Caroline Signore Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, NIH, Bethesda, MD, USA

