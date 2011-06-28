Delivery After Previous Cesarean, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 38-2

Delivery After Prior Cesarean is examined in the issue of Clinics in Perinatology, guest edited Drs. Mark Landon and Caroline Signore. Authorities in the field have come together to pen articles on topics such as Rising primary cesarean rates: VBAC vital statistics, Access to TOLAC, Medicolegal aspects of VBAC/TOL, Ethics, Midwifery and VBAC, Success rates and factors, Intrapartum management: induction, labor progression and monitoring, Uterine rupture: rates and prediction, Multiple repeat cesareans and the threat of placenta accrete, Maternal morbidity and mortality, Perinatal morbidity and mortality, and Long-term infant outcomes.