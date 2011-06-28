Delivery After Previous Cesarean, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 38-2
1st Edition
Description
Delivery After Prior Cesarean is examined in the issue of Clinics in Perinatology, guest edited Drs. Mark Landon and Caroline Signore. Authorities in the field have come together to pen articles on topics such as Rising primary cesarean rates: VBAC vital statistics, Access to TOLAC, Medicolegal aspects of VBAC/TOL, Ethics, Midwifery and VBAC, Success rates and factors, Intrapartum management: induction, labor progression and monitoring, Uterine rupture: rates and prediction, Multiple repeat cesareans and the threat of placenta accrete, Maternal morbidity and mortality, Perinatal morbidity and mortality, and Long-term infant outcomes.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 28th June 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704859
About the Authors
Mark Landon Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Richard L. Meiling Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio
Caroline Signore Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, NIH, Bethesda, MD, USA