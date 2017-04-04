Dehydroacetic Acid and Its Derivatives
1st Edition
Useful Synthons in Organic Synthesis
Dehydroacetic Acid and Its Derivatives: Useful Synthons in Organic Synthesis outlines the use of DHA and its derivatives for the synthesis of pharmacologically active heterocyclic compounds. Beginning with an introduction to the chemistry and reactivity of Dehydroacetic Acid, the book goes on to outline the key ring transformation reactions of DHA. The synthesis of various derivatives is then discussed, before a wide range of metal complexes of DHA are explored in detail. The book then concludes with a review of DHA’s biological importance and its impressive range of pharmacological activities, including anti-cancer, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and analgesic properties.
For those researching the synthesis of bioactive heterocyclic compounds, this book is a valuable guide on the fundamental knowledge needed to facilitate and enhance the successful synthesis of lead molecules.
- Gives detailed information on the underlying chemistry of Dehydroacetic acid and its derivatives
- Highlights different approaches for the synthesis of derivatives, including metal complexes
- Explores the biological importance of Dehydroacetic Acid
Organic and medicinal chemists in both academic and industry settings, natural product and heterocycle researchers, pharmaceutical chemists
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 What Is Dehydroacetic Acid?
- 1.2 Chemistry of Dehydroacetic Acid
- 1.3 Reactivity
- 1.4 Reactions at C3, C4, C5, and C6 Positions of DHA
- 1.5 Other Reactions
- 1.6 Applications
Chapter 2. Ring Transformations in Dehydroacetic Acid
- Abstract
- 2.1 Synthesis of Various Pyrazoles
- 2.2 Synthesis of Bipyrazoles
- 2.3 Isoxazoles, Pyrazolo-Pyrazoles, and Pyrazolones
- 2.4 Synthesis of Pyrazolo-Oxazin-2-Thione Compounds
- 2.5 Synthesis of Pyridones
- 2.6 Synthesis of Pyrano Pyridineolates
- 2.7 Synthesis of Pyridinol and Dimethyl Nicotinic Acid
- 2.8 Synthesis of Various Pyrimidines
- 2.9 Reactions That Modify the 2-Pyrone Skeleton
- 2.10 Synthesis of Benzodiazepine, Benzodiazepinone, and Bezimidazoles
Chapter 3. Synthesis of Different Heterocyclic Compounds by Using DHA
- Abstract
- 3.1 Synthesis of Pyrazoles From Various Chalcones
- 3.2 Synthesis of Substituted 2H-Pyran-2-Ones
- 3.3 Synthesis of Various p-Tolylacryloyl Derivatives of DHA
- 3.4 Classical Procedure for Synthesis of Phenylimino Derivatives of DHA
- 3.5 Synthesis of DHA Substituted Thiazoles
- 3.6 Synthesis of Diazepines
- 3.7 Synthesis of Cinnamoyl Derivatives of DHA
- 3.8 Synthesis of Various DHA Derivatives by Using the Multicomponent Approach
Chapter 4. Dehydroacetic Acid–Metal Complexes
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction and Importance of Fe Complexes
- 4.2 Importance of Pt Complexes
- 4.3 Importance of Cu Complexes
- 4.4 Importance of Ru and Zn Complexes
- 4.5 Pd (II) and Ni (II) Chelates of DHA
- 4.6 Synthesis of Manganese Complexes From DHA
- 4.7 Synthesis of Ruthenium (II) and Ruthenium (III) Complexes With DHA
- 4.8 Synthesis of Cu (II), Co (II), Ni (II), and Cd (II) Complexes Using Sodium Salt of DHA
- 4.9 Synthesis of Fe (III), Ni (II), Cu (II), Co (II), Mn (II), and Complexes by Using o-Phenylenediamine, DHA, and p-Chlorobenzaldehyde
- 4.10 Synthesis of Fe (III), Co (II), Ni (II), Mn (II), and Cu (II) Complexes by Using DHA, 4-Methyl-o-Phenylene Diamine, and Salicylic Aldehyde
- 4.11 Synthesis of Mn (II), Co (II), Ni (II), and Cu (II) Complexes From Phenyl Aniline–DHA Ligand
- 4.12 Synthesis of Cr (III), Co (II), Oxo-Vanadium (IV), Mn (II), Fe (II), Cu (II), and Ni (II) Complexes From 1,2-Diaminoethane–DHA Ligand
- 4.13 Synthesis of Ti (III), Cr (III), Fe (III), Mn (III), Zr (IV), VO (IV), and UO2 (VI) Complexes From DHA With 1,3-Diaminopropane
- 4.14 Synthesis of Ni (II), Co (II) Complexes From Methanamine–DHA Ligand
- 4.15 Synthesis of Mo (V) Complexes Using EHMPB and Tryptamine
Chapter 5. Various Biological Activities of DHA Derivatives
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Anti-HIV Activity
- 5.3 Anticancer Activity
- 5.4 Antiliver Cancer Activity
- 5.5 Antibacterial Activity
- 5.6 Antifungal Activity
- 5.7 Antiinflammatory Activity
- 5.8 Phytotoxic Activity
- 5.9 Analgesic Activity
- 5.10 Photocleavage Activity
- No. of pages:
- 148
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 4th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081019276
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081019269
Santhosh Penta
Dr. Santhosh Penta completed his PhD in the field of synthetic organic and heterocyclic chemistry from NIT Warangal with postdoctoral experience with Prof. P. K. Panda, University of Hyderabad, Central University, Hyderabad. Dr. Penta has expertise in the design, synthesis, and, characterization of novel biologically potent nitrogen and sulfur heterocyclic compounds / novel chemical entities by using different methodologies and strategies. Currently during his tenure at NIT-Raipur, he has initiated the research work in multidisciplinary research programs including organic synthesis; and medicinal, combinatorial, and green chemistry, and started to study the biological activity. He is a lifetime member of scientific bodies like the Indian Council of Chemists, The Indian Science Congress Association, Materials Research Society of India, and Indian Chemical Society. Presently, three research scholars are working under his guidance for their PhD.
National Institute of Technology, Raipur, India