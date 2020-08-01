The Definitive Guide to Arm Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33 Processors focuses on the Armv8-M architecture and the features that are available in the Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33 processors, covering a range of fundamental topics of the architecture (such as the instruction set and the programmer’s model) to enable the embedded software developer get up to speed.

This book covers the TrustZone technology in detail- including how it benefits security in IoT applications, its operations, how the technology affects the processor’s hardware (e.g. memory architecture, interrupt handling), and various other considerations in creating secure software.

Some examples of creating software for Cortex-M23/M33 processors are provided, demonstrating various aspects of the Armv8-M architecture and its security features, including coverage of general software development and debugging.