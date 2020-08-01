Definitive Guide to Arm Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33 Processors
1st Edition
Description
The Definitive Guide to Arm Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33 Processors focuses on the Armv8-M architecture and the features that are available in the Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33 processors, covering a range of fundamental topics of the architecture (such as the instruction set and the programmer’s model) to enable the embedded software developer get up to speed.
This book covers the TrustZone technology in detail- including how it benefits security in IoT applications, its operations, how the technology affects the processor’s hardware (e.g. memory architecture, interrupt handling), and various other considerations in creating secure software.
Some examples of creating software for Cortex-M23/M33 processors are provided, demonstrating various aspects of the Armv8-M architecture and its security features, including coverage of general software development and debugging.
Key Features
- The first book on Armv8-M Architecture and its features as implemented in the Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33 processors
- Covers the TrustZone technology in detail
- Examples showing to create software for Cortex-M23/M33 processors
Readership
Embedded Systems engineers, software engineers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Getting started
3. Technical overview
4. Architecture
5. Instruction set
6. Memory system
7. TrustZone and memory system
8. Exceptions and Interrupts
9. Interrupt and exception management
10. Low power control
11. OS support features
12. Memory protection unit
13. Fault exception handling
14. Floating point unit
15. Coprocessor interface
16. Debug and trace features
17. Software development
18. Secure software development
19. DSP capability on Cortex-M33 processor
20. Using the Arm CMSIS-DSP library
21. Advanced topics
22. IoT Security Introduction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 675
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128207352
About the Author
Joseph Yiu
Joseph Yiu joined ARM in 2001 and has been involved in a wide range of projects including development of ARM Cortex-M processors and various on-chip system level and debug components. In addition to in-depth knowledge of the processors and microcontroller system design, Joseph also has extensive knowledge in related areas including software development for the ARM Cortex-M microcontrollers, FPGA development and System-on-Chip design technologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Embedded Technology Specialist, ARM Ltd., Cambridge, UK