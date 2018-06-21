Defects in Advanced Electronic Materials and Novel Low Dimensional Structures
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Point defects in ZnO
Matthew D. McCluskey
2. Point defects in group III nitrides
Bo Anders Monemar and Plamen P. Paskov
3. Defects in 1D-Nanowires
Jan Stehr
4. Defects in carbon nanotubes
Ali Ghavamian, Maksym Rybachuk and Andreas Öchsner
5. Defects in graphene
Litao Sun and Tao Xu
6. Defects in 2D-materials
Wu Zhou and Junhao Lin
7. Energy upconversion promoted by defects
Irina Buyanova
8. Defects for quantum information processing in SiC
Georgy Astakhov and Vladimir Dyakonov
9. Defects for quantum information processing in Si
Eisuke Abe and Kohei Itoh
10. Room temperature defect engineered spintronics in dilute nitrides
Weimin M. Chen
Description
Defects in Advanced Electronic Materials and Novel Low Dimensional Structures provides a comprehensive review on the recent progress in solving defect issues and deliberate defect engineering in novel material systems. It begins with an overview of point defects in ZnO and group-III nitrides, including irradiation-induced defects, and then look at defects in one and two-dimensional materials, including carbon nanotubes and graphene. Next, it examines the ways that defects can expand the potential applications of semiconductors, such as energy upconversion and quantum processing. The book concludes with a look at the latest advances in theory.
While defect physics is extensively reviewed for conventional bulk semiconductors, the same is far from being true for novel material systems, such as low-dimensional 1D and 0D nanostructures and 2D monolayers. This book fills that necessary gap.
Key Features
- Presents an in-depth overview of both conventional bulk semiconductors and low-dimensional, novel material systems, such as 1D structures and 2D monolayers
- Addresses a range of defects in a variety of systems, providing a comparative approach
- Includes sections on advances in theory that provide insights on where this body of research might lead
Readership
Materials Science, semiconductor physics academic researchers and professionals in the semiconductor industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 21st June 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081020548
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081020531
About the Editors
Jan Stehr Editor
Dr. Stehr is the Lab Manager at the Swedish Interdisciplinary Magnetic Resonance Center. In 2015 he received the Corbett Prize for outstanding young researchers and the International Association of Advanced Materials young scientist award. He has given a number of invited talks at international conferences and has been awarded multiple grants for his research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Linkoping University
Irina Buyanova Editor
Dr. Buyanova is currently the Co-Chair of the Scientific Division of Functional Electronic Materials Linköping University. Her current research interests include the physics and applications of new functional materials and nanostructures with a particular emphasis on: dilute nitrides, electronic structure of innovative quantum structures, and functional materials based on ZnO semiconductors and related nanostructures. She has acted as a program committee member and organizer for international conferences, including most recently the 33rd International Conference of Physics, Semiconductors in Beijing China. She has edited two books, authored more than 480 peer-reviewed publications and has given 60 invited talks at international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Linkoping University
Weimin Chen Editor
Weimin Chen currently acts as the Director of the Swedish Interdisciplinary Magnetic Resonance Center and the Head of the Scientific Division of Functional Electronic Materials at Linköping University. The focus of the group includes novel spintronic materials, advanced electronic and photonic materials based on wide bandgap semiconductors, and semiconductor nanostructures. Professor Chen has also had leadership roles in more than 30 national and international research projects as well as serving from 1999-2007 as the Vice President of the Nordic Electron Paramagnetic Society. He has edited two books, authored more than 600 peer-reviewed articles and has acted as a reviewer for 11 European and American funding organizations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Linkoping University