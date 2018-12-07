Deepwater Drilling
1st Edition
Well Planning, Design, Engineering, Operations, and Technology Application
Description
Deepwater Drilling: Well Planning, Design, Engineering, Operations, and Technology Application presents necessary coverage on drilling engineering and well construction through the entire lifecycle process of deepwater wells. Authored by an expert with real-world experience, this book delivers illustrations and practical examples throughout to keep engineers up-to-speed and relevant in today’s offshore technology. Starting with pre-planning stages, this reference dives into the rig’s elaborate rig and equipment systems, including ROVs, rig inspection and auditing procedures. Moving on, critical drilling guidelines are covered, such as production casing, data acquisition and well control.
Final sections cover managed pressure drilling, top and surface hole ‘riserless’ drilling, and decommissioning. Containing practical guidance and test questions, this book presents a long-awaited resource for today’s offshore engineers and managers.
Key Features
- Helps readers gain practical experience from an author with over 35 years of offshore field know-how
- Presents offshore drilling operational best practices and tactics on well integrity for the entire lifecycle of deepwater wells
- Covers operations and personnel, from emergency response management, to drilling program outlines
Readership
Drilling engineers, drilling company supervisors, petroleum engineers, offshore managers and technicians
Table of Contents
Part I. Deepwater General
1. Mission, Mission Statement
2. Deepwater Geology & Geoscience
3. Deepwater Pressure Management
4. Deepwater Metocean Environments
5. Deepwater: Essentials and Differences
Part II. Deepwater Planning Design and Engineering
6. Deepwater Programs, Safety, and Loss Control
7. Deepwater Well Planning and Design
8. Deepwater Structural Design
9. Deepwater Well Design
10. Operating: Key Aspects of Deepwater Planning and Project Implementation
Part III. Deepwater Drilling Operations
11. Readiness to Drill
12. Deepwater “Riserless” Drilling
13. Deepwater Riserless Best Practice
14. Deepwater Subsea BOP and Marine Drilling Riser
15. Deepwater Intermediate Wellbores and Pressure Detection
16. Production Wellbore Drilling and Well Control Assurance
Appendix 1. Organizational Learning
Appendix 2. Soil Classification and Testing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 685
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 7th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022832
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081022825
About the Author
Peter Aird
Peter Aird is currently Owner and Consultant for Kingdom Drilling, providing well and drilling operation training workshops around the world to multiple clients such as Saudi Aramco, Petronas, and ONGC. He is also a Petroskills Instructor for well design, engineering and deepwater/HPHT courses. Previously, Peter was a deepwater drilling advisor at Centrica Norway, a Senior Drilling Engineer at Cairn Energy, Marathon and Maersk Oil, leading deep and ultra-deepwater wells around the globe including the Arctic. He has also been a deepwater drilling superintendent and engineer with BP, Lundin, TOTAL, Norske, Hess, Shell, and many others. He has worked in multiple locations including Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea, North Sea, and Vietnam. Peter has trained at multiple companies and universities including Aberdeen Drilling School, Heriot-Watt University, and at BP. He is a Chartered Engineer (C.Mar.Eng.) since 2004, has a MSc in drilling engineering from Robert Gordon University, has a 2nd Eng Certificate, Chief Engineer from Edinburgh Nautical College, and a certificate as a drilling supervisor from the IWCF. He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the Institute of Marine Engineers Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Owner and Consultant, Kingdom Drilling, UK