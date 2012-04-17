Deep Tissue Massage Treatment
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Theory
Theoretical Approach
Forces applied to the body
The Nature of Tension and Discomfort
Emotions and Deep Tissue
Approach to Deep Tissue
Benefits of Deep Tissue Massage
2. Assessments
Postural Assessment
Postural Distortions and Compensations
Gait Cycle
Gait Analysis
Functional Assessments
Kinetic Chain Protocol
Range of Motion
3. Common Approaches
Basic Swedish Massage
Structural Bodywork
Myofascial Approach
Trigger Point Therapy
Friction Techniques
Stretching
Putting It All Together
4. Tools and Techniques
Principles of Deep Tissue Massage
Tools for Deep Tissue
5. Head and Neck
Migraines & Headaches (HA)
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorder
Torticollis
Whiplash
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOS)
6. Shoulder
Anatomy of the Shoulder
Adhesive Capsulitis
Rotator Cuff Injuries
7. Arm and Hand
Anatomy of the Arm and Hand
Nerve Impingements
Epicondylitis; Tendonitis/Tendonosis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
8. Back and Abdominals
Anatomy of the Thoracopelvic Region
Postural Distortions
Low Back Pain
Abdominals
Working with Posture
9. Hips and Thigh
Muscles of the Hip and Thigh
Balancing the Hip
Psoas Release
Quadriceps
Piriformis
Patellofemoral
Iliotibial Band Disorder
10. Leg
Anatomy of the Leg and Foot
Sprained/Strained Ankles
Shin Splints
Plantar Fasciitis
Description
This significantly revised new edition features an easy-to-use format that provides basic theory and assessment of neuromuscular conditions followed by an extensive overview of techniques specific to deep tissue massage Ñ including trigger point therapy, friction techniques, myofascial techniques, and stretching. Step-by-step treatment routines for the 22 most commonly encountered neuromuscular conditions are clearly outlined using detailed descriptions and illustrations side-by-side. Downloadable assessment forms and 90-minutes of video on proper deep tissue massage techniques are included on the companion Evolve website.
Key Features
- Excellent organization and standard layout for each condition makes information easy to find and follow.
- Step-by-step routines for treatment of conditions are outlined using clear descriptions and illustrations side-by-side.
- Coverage of the most common techniques includes trigger point therapy, friction techniques, myofascial techniques, and stretching to give you an excellent base from which to start incorporating deep tissue massage into massage practice.
- Full color art program features a visually striking design with vibrant photos and illustrations that appeal to visual learners.
- Pedagogical features include learning objectives, key terms, and an end-of-book glossary to help you focus on key content.
- Appendices provide key resources on trigger points and pain referral patterns, indications/contraindications for deep tissues massage, and blank assessment forms for use in practice.
- Student resources on Evolve companion website provide downloadable assessment forms and videos of deep tissue techniques.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 17th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323082235
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323171960
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323077590