Deep Tissue Massage Treatment - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323077590, 9780323082235

Deep Tissue Massage Treatment

2nd Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Simancek
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 17th April 2012
Page Count: 264
Table of Contents

1. Theory

Theoretical Approach

Forces applied to the body

The Nature of Tension and Discomfort

Emotions and Deep Tissue

Approach to Deep Tissue

Benefits of Deep Tissue Massage

2. Assessments

Postural Assessment

Postural Distortions and Compensations

Gait Cycle

Gait Analysis

Functional Assessments

Kinetic Chain Protocol

Range of Motion

3. Common Approaches

Basic Swedish Massage

Structural Bodywork

Myofascial Approach

Trigger Point Therapy

Friction Techniques

Stretching

Putting It All Together

4. Tools and Techniques

Principles of Deep Tissue Massage

Tools for Deep Tissue

5. Head and Neck

Migraines & Headaches (HA)

Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorder

Torticollis

Whiplash

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOS)

6. Shoulder

Anatomy of the Shoulder

Adhesive Capsulitis

Rotator Cuff Injuries

7. Arm and Hand

Anatomy of the Arm and Hand

Nerve Impingements

Epicondylitis; Tendonitis/Tendonosis

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

8. Back and Abdominals

Anatomy of the Thoracopelvic Region

Postural Distortions

Low Back Pain

Abdominals

Working with Posture

9. Hips and Thigh

Muscles of the Hip and Thigh

Balancing the Hip

Psoas Release

Quadriceps

Piriformis

Patellofemoral

Iliotibial Band Disorder

10. Leg

Anatomy of the Leg and Foot

Sprained/Strained Ankles

Shin Splints

Plantar Fasciitis

Description

This significantly revised new edition features an easy-to-use format that provides basic theory and assessment of neuromuscular conditions followed by an extensive overview of techniques specific to deep tissue massage Ñ including trigger point therapy, friction techniques, myofascial techniques, and stretching. Step-by-step treatment routines for the 22 most commonly encountered neuromuscular conditions are clearly outlined using detailed descriptions and illustrations side-by-side. Downloadable assessment forms and 90-minutes of video on proper deep tissue massage techniques are included on the companion Evolve website.

Key Features

  • Excellent organization and standard layout for each condition makes information easy to find and follow.

  • Step-by-step routines for treatment of conditions are outlined using clear descriptions and illustrations side-by-side.

  • Coverage of the most common techniques includes trigger point therapy, friction techniques, myofascial techniques, and stretching to give you an excellent base from which to start incorporating deep tissue massage into massage practice.

  • Full color art program features a visually striking design with vibrant photos and illustrations that appeal to visual learners.

  • Pedagogical features include learning objectives, key terms, and an end-of-book glossary to help you focus on key content.

  • Appendices provide key resources on trigger points and pain referral patterns, indications/contraindications for deep tissues massage, and blank assessment forms for use in practice.

  • Student resources on Evolve companion website provide downloadable assessment forms and videos of deep tissue techniques.

Details

Published:
About the Authors

Jeffrey Simancek Author

