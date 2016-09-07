Deep Shale Oil and Gas
1st Edition
Description
Natural gas and crude oil production from hydrocarbon rich deep shale formations is one of the most quickly expanding trends in domestic oil and gas exploration. Vast new natural gas and oil resources are being discovered every year across North America and one of those new resources comes from the development of deep shale formations, typically located many thousands of feet below the surface of the Earth in tight, low permeability formations. Deep Shale Oil and Gas provides an introduction to shale gas resources as well as offer a basic understanding of the geomechanical properties of shale, the need for hydraulic fracturing, and an indication of shale gas processing. The book also examines the issues regarding the nature of shale gas development, the potential environmental impacts, and the ability of the current regulatory structure to deal with these issues. Deep Shale Oil and Gas delivers a useful reference that today’s petroleum and natural gas engineer can use to make informed decisions about meeting and managing the challenges they may face in the development of these resources.
Key Features
- Clarifies all the basic information needed to quickly understand today’s deeper shale oil and gas industry, horizontal drilling, fracture fluids chemicals needed, and completions
- Addresses critical coverage on water treatment in shale, and important and evolving technology
- Practical handbook with real-world case shale plays discussed, especially the up-and-coming deeper areas of shale development
Readership
Petroleum Engineers, Oil and Gas Consultants, Drilling Engineers, Operation Engineers, Production Engineers, Project Managers, Chemical Engineers, Hydraulic Fracturing Specialists, Unconventional Managers and Directors, and O&G Asset Managers/Researchers
Table of Contents
- About the Author
- Preface
- Chapter One: Gas and Oil in Tight Formations
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Definitions
- 3 Tight Gas and Tight Oil
- 4 Origin and Reservoirs
- 5 Oil Shale and Shale Oil
- 6 Tight Oil, Tight Gas, and Energy Security
- 7 Resources and Reserves
- Chapter Two: Reservoirs and Reservoir Fluids
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Sediments
- 3 Reservoirs and Reservoir Evaluation
- 4 Tight Formations
- 5 Core Analyses for Tight Reservoirs
- Chapter Three: Gas and Oil Resources in Tight Formations
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 United States
- 3 Canada
- 4 Other Countries
- 5 The Future of Resources in Tight Formations
- Chapter Four: Development and Production
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Tight Reservoirs and Conventional Reservoirs
- 3 Well Drilling and Completion
- 4 Production Trends
- Chapter Five: Hydraulic Fracturing
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Reservoir Evaluation
- 3 The Fracturing Process
- 4 Hydraulic Fracturing in Tight Reservoirs
- Chapter Six: Fluids Management
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Water Requirements, Use, and Sources
- 3 Water Disposal
- 4 Waste Fluids
- 5 Water Management and Disposal
- 6 Fluids Analysis
- Chapter Seven: Properties Processing of Gas From Tight Formations
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Tight Gas and Gas Composition
- 3 Gas Processing
- 4 Tight Gas Properties and Processing
- 5 Tight Gas Processing
- Chapter Eight: Properties and Processing of Crude Oil From Tight Formations
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Tight Oil Properties
- 3 Transportation and Handling
- 4 Behavior in Refinery Processes
- 5 Mitigating Refinery Impact
- Chapter Nine: Environmental Impact
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Environmental Regulations
- 3 Environmental Impact
- 4 Remediation Requirements and Outlook
- Conversion Factors
- Natural Gas Conversion Table
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 7th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128030981
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128030974
About the Author
James Speight
James G. Speight is a senior fuel consultant as well as an Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah, USA. He is recognized internationally as an expert in the characterization, properties, and processing of conventional and synthetic fuels and as a chemist with more than 35 years of experience in thermal/process chemistry, thermodynamics, refining of petroleum, heavy oil, and tar sand bitumen, and physics of crude with emphasis on distillation, visbreaking, coking units, and oil-rock or oil catalyst interactions. Speight is currently Editor-in-Chief for the Journal of Petroleum Science and Technology, Energy Sources-Part A: Recovery, Utilization, and Environmental Effects, and Energy Sources-Part B: Economics, Planning, and Policy. He is also the author/editor/compiler of more than 25 books and bibliographies related to fossil fuel processing and environmental issues.
Speight was Chief Scientific Officer and then Chief Executive Officer of the Western Research Institute, Laramie, WY, USA, from 1984 to 2000. During this period he led a staff of more that 150 scientists, engineers, and technicians in developing new technology for gas processing, petroleum, shale oil, tar sand bitumen, and asphalt. Speight has considerable expertise in evaluating new technologies for patentability and commercial application. As a result of his work, he was awarded the Diploma of Honor, National Petroleum Engineering Society, for outstanding contributions to the petroleum industry in 1995 and the Gold Medal of Russian Academy of Sciences (Natural) for outstanding work in the area of petroleum science in 1996. He has also received the Specialist Invitation Program Speakers Award from NEDO (New Energy Development Organization, Government of Japan) in 1987 and again in 1996 for his contributions to coal research. In 2001, he was also awarded the Einstein Medal of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Natural) in recognition of outstanding contributions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and Energy Sources and Adjunct Professor, Chemical and Fuels Engineering, University of Utah, USA