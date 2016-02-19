Deep Ocean Circulation, Volume 59
1st Edition
Physical and Chemical Aspects
Table of Contents
Preface. (T. Teramoto). 1. Motivation of the Project Research and a Hypothetical Circulation Model Presented Prior to the Research (T. Teramoto). 2. Structure of Subsurface Water Circulation and Associated Distribution of Water Properties. Deep Water Properties and Circulation in the Western North Pacific (M. Kawabe). Density Field along 12°N and 13°N in the Philippine Sea (K. Uehara, K. Taira, A. Masuda). Abyssal Boundary Current along the Northwestern Perimeter of the Philippine Basin (M. Chaen et al.). Deep Circulation in the Shikoku Basin Measured with the SOFAR Floats (K. Taira, D. Yanagimoto). 3. Circulation and Mixing of Water as Deduced from Distribution of Chemical Tracers. Chemistry and the Oceans: An Overview (Y. Nozaki). Philippine Sea Abyssal Waters in the Northwestern Pacific: Characterization from Tracer-Tracer Diagrams (T. Gamo). Dynamics of the Japan Sea Deep Water Studied with Chemical and Radiochemical Tracers (S. Tsunogai et al.). Instrumental Development for Measurement of Phosphate in Seawater and Some Discussion of Nutrient Distributions in the North Pacific (K. Fujiwara, H. Tsubota). Actinium-227: A Steady State Tracer for the Deep-sea Basin-wide Circulation and Mixing Studies (Y. Nozaki). Distributions and Mass-balance of 239,240Pu and 137Cs in the Northern North Pacific (Y. Nagaya, K. Nakamura). Trace Metals in the North Pacific - Recent Development of Clean Techniques and their Applications to Ocean Chemistry (H. Tsubota, S. Nakamura, K. Shitashima). Distribution of Dissolved Organic Nitrogen in the North Pacific Ocean (Y. Maita, M. Yanada). Determination of Some Oxyacid Elements and Manganese in Seawater and their Distributions in Some Unique Environments of the North Pacific (E. Nakayama, Y. Sohrin, K. Isshiki). 4. Vertical Flux of Chemical Substances and their Behaviours in the Deep Oceans. Seasonal Variation of Lithogenic Flux in Japan Trench Continental Slope Measured by Sediment Trap (S. Noriki et al.). Vertical Fluxes of Organic Materials in the Northern North West Pacific and Breid Bay, Antarctica, with Special Reference in the Effect of Phytoplankton Bloom (N. Handa, T. Nakatsuka). Organic Composition of Sinking Particles (JT-01) in Japan Trench as Revealed by Pyrolysis Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry (R. Ishiwatari et al.). 5. Modelling of Subsurface Water Circulation and Associated Dynamical Processes. Numerical Modelling of the Philippine Sea (M. Kubota). The Occurrence of Vacillation in a Model Ocean Driven by Wind, Heat and Salinity Flux (K. Takeuchi, Y. Kashino). Modelling of Western Pacific Abyssal Circulation - Preliminary Experiment (N. Suginohara, S. Aoki, M. Nakata). Diagnostic Approaches on Deep Ocean Circulation (N. Imasato et al.). Laboratory Experiments of Dense Water Descending on Continental Slope (Y. Nagata et al.). 6. Development of Acoustic Technology for Ocean Measurement. Target Parameter Estimation by Linear-Period Modulated Signal (W. Mitsuhashi, H. Mochizuki). A Low Frequency Underwater Sound Source and Control Technique of Transducer Directivity (H. Hachiya, M. Okujima). Development of Multipaths Inverted Echosounder (T. Takeuchi, K. Taira).
Description
This volume comprises the final report of the research project entitled the Dynamics of the Deep Ocean Circulation. The layered structure of the subsurface circulation, which had been predicted in the hypothetical model proposed prior to the research, is verified through Eulerian and Lagrangian measurements of current. By the use of the numerical model, the deep circulation of the Philippine Sea, which has been long supposed to be isolated from the North Pacific, is revealed to be derived in close association with that of the latter ocean. Behavior of the deep current around the equator is also clarified by numerical modeling. By the extensive use of sediment trapping technology, it becomes clear that sinking sediments play an important role in the distribution of chemical substances in the deep ocean. Graduate students in the field of oceanography will find this a good textbook.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 379
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1993
- Published:
- 10th May 1993
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080870977
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
T. Teramoto Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Information and Computer Sciences, Kanagawa University, Tsuchiya, Hiratsuka, Kanagawa 259-12, Japan