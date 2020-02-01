Deep Learning Techniques for Biomedical and Health Informatics
1st Edition
Description
Deep Learning Techniques for Biomedical and Health Informatics provides readers with the state-of-the-art in Deep Learning-based methods for biomedical and health informatics. The book provides not only the best-performing methods, it also provides all the details to implement these methods. The book includes all the prerequisite methodologies in each chapter, so that new researchers and practitioners will also benefit from the book. The chapters in the book are sufficient to understand Deep Learning techniques from basic methodology through to advanced methods, including detailed description of the proposed approach and comprehensive critical discussion of experimental results applied to Biomedical Engineering, Electronic Health Records, and medical image processing.
Key Features
- Examines a wide range of Deep Learning applications, for Biomedical Engineering and Health Informatics, including Deep Learning for drug discovery, clinical decision support systems, disease diagnosis, prediction and monitoring
- Discusses Deep Learning applied to Electronic Health Records (EHR), including health data structures and management, deep patient similarity learning, with EHR, natural language processing, and improving clinical decision making
- Provides detailed coverage of Deep Learning for medical image processing, including optimizing medical big data, brain image analysis, brain tumor segmentation in MRI imaging, and the future of biomedical image analysis
Readership
Biomedical engineers, researchers in data analytics, Big Data, health care management and intelligent systems
Table of Contents
Part I : Deep Learning for Biomedical Engineering and Health Informatics
1. Introduction to Deep Learning and Health Informatics
2. A survey on deep learning algorithms for biomedical engineering
3. Machine learning and deep learning for Biomedical and Health Informatics
4. Deep learning for bioinformatics and drug discovery
5. Deep learning for Clinical Decision Support Systems
6. Deep learning for efficient Patients disease diagnosis and monitoring systems
7. Deep learning based methods for the Prediction of disease
8. Deep learning /Convolutional Neural Networks for Lung Pattern Analysis
9. Recommender systems for Biomedical and Health informatics
Part II: Deep Learning and Electronics Health Records
10. Deep Learning with Electronic Health Records (EHR)
11. Health Data Structures and Management
12. Deep Patient Similarity Learning with EHR
13. Natural Language Processing, Electronic Health Records, and Clinical Research
14. Healthcare Informatics to analyze patient health records, for enabling better clinical decision making and improved healthcare outcomes
Part III: Deep Learning for Medical Image Processing
15. Machine Learning in Biomedical Signal and Medical image processing
16. Deep Learning for Medical Image Recognition
17. Unsupervised Deep Feature Representations Learning for Bio-medical Image analysis
18. Deep learning for optimizing medical big data
19. Deep learning for Brain Image Analysis
20. Deep Learning for Automated Brain Tumor Segmentation in MRI Images
21. Deep Learning and the Future of Biomedical Image Analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128190616
About the Editor
Basant Agarwal
Working as an Associate Professor at Department of Computer Science & Engineering, SKIT Jaipur. Worked as PostDoctoral Fellow at Department of Computer Science, Norwegian University of Science and Technology. (NTNU), Norway under European Research Consortium for Informatics and. Mathematics (ERCIM) Fellowship program. Awarded Ph.D. on topic “Prominent Features Extraction for Sentiment Analysis” from Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, Rajasthan. Worked as a Research Assistant at Temasek Laboratories, National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore. Worked as an Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Central University of Rajasthan. Worked as an Assistant Professor, Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, Punjab.Worked as Teaching Assistant at MNIT during Ph.D. against scholarship from Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. Teaching Assistantship in MNIT during M.Tech.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, SKIT Jaipur
Valentina Emilia Balas
Valentina E. Balas, Ph. D, is currently Full Professor in the Department of Automatics and Applied Software at the Faculty of Engineering, “Aurel Vlaicu” University of Arad, Romania. She holds a Ph.D. in Applied Electronics and Telecommunications from Polytechnic University of Timisoara. Dr. Balas is author of more than 270 research papers in refereed journals and International Conferences. Her research interests are in Intelligent Systems, Fuzzy Control, Soft Computing, Smart Sensors, Information Fusion, Modeling and Simulation. She is the Editor-in Chief of International Journal of Advanced Intelligence Paradigms (IJAIP) and to International Journal of Computational Systems Engineering (IJCSysE), member in Editorial Board member of several national and international journals and is an evaluator expert for national and international projects. She served as General Chair of the International Workshop Soft Computing and Applications in seven editions 2005-2016 held in Romania and Hungary. Dr. Balas participated in many international conferences as an Organizer, Session Chair and member on the International Program Committee. Now she is working on a national project with EU funding support: BioCell-NanoART = Novel Bio-inspired Cellular Nano-Architectures - For Digital Integrated Circuits, 2M Euro from National Authority for Scientific Research and Innovation. She is a member of EUSFLAT, ACM and a Senior Member, IEEE, member in TC – Fuzzy Systems (IEEE CIS), member in TC - Emergent Technologies (IEEE CIS), member in TC – Soft Computing (IEEE SMCS). Dr. Balas was Vice-president (Awards) of IFSA International Fuzzy Systems Association Council (2013-2015) and is a Joint Secretary of the Governing Council of Forum for Interdisciplinary Mathematics (FIM), - A Multidisciplinary Academic Body, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Automatics and Applied Software, Aurel Vlaicu University of Arad, Romania
Lakhmi Jain
Lakhmi C. Jain, BE(Hons), ME, PhD, Fellow (IE Australia) is with the Faculty of Education, Science, Technology & Mathematics at the University of Canberra, Australia and the University of Technology Sydney, Australia. He is a Fellow of the Institution of Engineers Australia. Professor Jain founded the KES International for providing a professional community the opportunities for publications, knowledge exchange, cooperation and teaming. Involving around 5,000 researchers drawn from universities and companies world-wide, KES facilitates international cooperation and generate synergy in teaching and research. KES regularly provides networking opportunities for professional community through one of the largest conferences of its kind in the area of KES. www.kesinternational.org His interests focus on the artificial intelligence paradigms and their applications in complex systems, security, e-education, e-healthcare, unmanned air vehicles and intelligent agents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Education, Science, Technology and Mathematics at the University of Canberra, Australia and the University of Technology Sydney, Australia
Ramesh Poonia
Working at Amity University, Jaipur, Rajasthan as Associate Professor in Amity Institute of Information Technology. Worked with Jaipur National University, Jaipur, Rajasthan as Assistant Professor in Department of Computer Science and Engineering. Worked with Stani Memorial College of Engineering and Technology, Phagi (Jaipur) as a Lecturer in the department of IT. Worked with Sri Balaji College of Engineering and Technology, Jaipur as a Lecturer in the department of IT. Worked with Mahrishi Computer & Management College, Sadulpur, Churu as a Lecturer in the Computer department.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Amity Institute of Information Technology, Amity University, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Manisha Sharma
Currently teaching at CCT, University of Rajasthan. Worked as Associate Professor(Computer Science) in Department of Computer Science, Apaji Institute, Banasthali University. Worked as Sr. Assistant Professor and Assistant Professor(CS) in Department of Computer Science, Apaji Institute, Banasthali University. Worked as Programmer in Department of Computer Science, Apaji Institute, Banasthali University.
Affiliations and Expertise
CCT, University of Rajasthan