Deductive and Object-Oriented Databases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444884336, 9781483298191

Deductive and Object-Oriented Databases

1st Edition

Proceedings of the First International Conference on Deductive and Object-Oriented Databases (DOOD89) Kyoto Research Park, Kyoto, Japan, 4-6 December 1989

Authors: W. Kim J.-M. Nicolas S. Nishio
eBook ISBN: 9781483298191
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 30th November 1990
Page Count: 625
Description

Deductive databases and object-oriented databases are at the forefront of research in next-generation intelligent database systems.

Object-oriented programming and design methodologies have great potential, promising to reduce the complexity of very large software systems in such domains as computer-aided design and manufacturing, integrated office information systems, and artificial intelligence. Object-oriented database systems will enhance the programmer/user productivity of such systems. Research into deductive databases is aimed at discovering efficient schemes to uniformly represent assertions and deductive rules, and to respond to highly expressive queries against the knowledge base of assertions and rules. This area of research is strongly interacting with Logic Programming which has developed in parallel, sharing Logic as a common basis. Recently, research has aimed at integrating the object-oriented paradigm and rule-based deduction to provide a single powerful framework for intelligent database systems.

The aim of this book is to present research papers and technical discussions between researchers concerned with deductive databases, object-oriented databases, and their integration.

Table of Contents

A Status Update on Deductive Databases. Deductive Query Evaluation. OODB Theory. OODB Features. OODB Queries. Panel Discussion. Datalog Extension. Integrating Objects and Rules. Query Transformation. Invited papers:
Object Identity and Inheritance in Deductive Databases - an Evolutionary Approach (C. Zaniolo). The Object-Oriented Database System Manifesto (M. Atkinson, F. Bancilhon, D. DeWitt, K. Dittrich, D. Maier, S. Zdonik). Formal Models for Object Oriented Databases (C. Beeri).

About the Author

W. Kim

Affiliations and Expertise

W. Chan Kim é codiretor do INSEAD Blue Ocean Strategy Institute e professor de Estratégia e Gestão Internacional na cadeira Boston Consulting Group Bruce D. Henderson do INSEAD, França.

J.-M. Nicolas

Affiliations and Expertise

ECRC, Munich, FRG

S. Nishio

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Information and Computer Sciences, Osaka University, Japan

