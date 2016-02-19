Deconvolution of Absorption Spectra - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121046507, 9780323160766

Deconvolution of Absorption Spectra

1st Edition

Authors: William Blass
eBook ISBN: 9780323160766
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1981
Page Count: 170
Description

Deconvolution of Absorption Spectra describes the concept and application of signal recovery using deconvolution of absorption spectra, particularly from signal and frequency space.

This book contains 13 chapters and begins with an overview of the concept and application of physical measurement systems. The succeeding chapters deal with the deconvolution in signal space, solutions for fundamentally linear methods, the application of the Jansson algorithm, and tests for the validity and reliability of deconvolution results of high-quality infrared absorption spectra. These topics are followed by discussions of the influence of noise problems, the complete case history of a deconvulated data run, and the validity of deconvolved line intensities. The last chapters summarize the performance, advantages, and limitations of deconvolution technique.

This book will prove useful to physical scientists, geophysicists, electrical engineers, and statisticians.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Physical Measurement Systems: Overview

Chapter 3 Physical Measurement Systems: An Application

Chapter 4 Signal Space and Frequency Space

Chapter 5 Deconvolution in Signal Space

Chapter 6 Applying the Jansson Algorithm

Chapter 7 Deconvolution Examples

Chapter 8 Tests and Examples of Deconvolution

Chapter 9 Noise

Chapter 10 Complete Case History of a Deconvolved Data Run

Chapter 11 Deconvolution and Intensities

Chapter 12 Advice

Chapter 13 Assessment and Evaluation

Appendix 1 Using the Program DECO

Appendix 2 DECO

Appendix 3 Using the Test Program LONGO

Appendix 4 LONGO

References

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
170
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160766

