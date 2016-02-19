Deconvolution of Absorption Spectra describes the concept and application of signal recovery using deconvolution of absorption spectra, particularly from signal and frequency space.

This book contains 13 chapters and begins with an overview of the concept and application of physical measurement systems. The succeeding chapters deal with the deconvolution in signal space, solutions for fundamentally linear methods, the application of the Jansson algorithm, and tests for the validity and reliability of deconvolution results of high-quality infrared absorption spectra. These topics are followed by discussions of the influence of noise problems, the complete case history of a deconvulated data run, and the validity of deconvolved line intensities. The last chapters summarize the performance, advantages, and limitations of deconvolution technique.

This book will prove useful to physical scientists, geophysicists, electrical engineers, and statisticians.