Deconvolution of Absorption Spectra
1st Edition
Description
Deconvolution of Absorption Spectra describes the concept and application of signal recovery using deconvolution of absorption spectra, particularly from signal and frequency space.
This book contains 13 chapters and begins with an overview of the concept and application of physical measurement systems. The succeeding chapters deal with the deconvolution in signal space, solutions for fundamentally linear methods, the application of the Jansson algorithm, and tests for the validity and reliability of deconvolution results of high-quality infrared absorption spectra. These topics are followed by discussions of the influence of noise problems, the complete case history of a deconvulated data run, and the validity of deconvolved line intensities. The last chapters summarize the performance, advantages, and limitations of deconvolution technique.
This book will prove useful to physical scientists, geophysicists, electrical engineers, and statisticians.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Physical Measurement Systems: Overview
Chapter 3 Physical Measurement Systems: An Application
Chapter 4 Signal Space and Frequency Space
Chapter 5 Deconvolution in Signal Space
Chapter 6 Applying the Jansson Algorithm
Chapter 7 Deconvolution Examples
Chapter 8 Tests and Examples of Deconvolution
Chapter 9 Noise
Chapter 10 Complete Case History of a Deconvolved Data Run
Chapter 11 Deconvolution and Intensities
Chapter 12 Advice
Chapter 13 Assessment and Evaluation
Appendix 1 Using the Program DECO
Appendix 2 DECO
Appendix 3 Using the Test Program LONGO
Appendix 4 LONGO
References
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th November 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160766