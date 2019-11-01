Part 1 Fundamentals of decontamination in hospitals and healthcare

1. The importance of decontamination in hospitals and healthcare

2. The history of decontamination in hospitals

3. The Role of Standards in decontamination of surgical instruments

4. The importance of behavioural principals in decontamination in europe

5. Future trends in decontamination in hospitals and healthcare

Part 2 Decontamination practices in hospitals and healthcare

6. Decontamination in dental hospitals and the high street

7. The role of the nurse in decontamination

8. Decontamination of hand wash basins and traps in hospitals

9. Microbiological problems and their control in heater coolers

10. Review of waterborne microorganisms and their control in hospitals

11. Pseudomonas aeruginosa and their control in hospitals

12. The role of antimicrobial surfaces in hospitals to reduce hospital-acquired infections (HAI)

13. Provision and supply of water for healthcare purposes

14. Biocides and decontamination agents including sporicides for decontamination in hospital

15. Decontamination of prions

16. Cleaning and decontamination of the healthcare environment

17. The role of protective clothing in healthcare and its decontamination

18. A review of the current non-touch room decontamination technologies used for the decontamination in hospitals

19. New technologies to control the presence of microorganisms in hospitals

20. Testing strategies and international standards for disinfectants

21. Decontamination of laundry

Part 3 Decontamination of surgical instruments and endoscopes

22. An overview of current decontamination practices for surgical instruments and medical devices

23. Review of current and novel cleaning technologies for assessing protein contamination on surgical instruments

24. Decontamination of flexible endoscopes

25. Sterilisation of flexible endoscopes