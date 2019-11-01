Decontamination in Hospitals and Healthcare
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Fundamentals of decontamination in hospitals and healthcare
1. The importance of decontamination in hospitals and healthcare
2. The history of decontamination in hospitals
3. The Role of Standards in decontamination of surgical instruments
4. The importance of behavioural principals in decontamination in europe
5. Future trends in decontamination in hospitals and healthcare
Part 2 Decontamination practices in hospitals and healthcare
6. Decontamination in dental hospitals and the high street
7. The role of the nurse in decontamination
8. Decontamination of hand wash basins and traps in hospitals
9. Microbiological problems and their control in heater coolers
10. Review of waterborne microorganisms and their control in hospitals
11. Pseudomonas aeruginosa and their control in hospitals
12. The role of antimicrobial surfaces in hospitals to reduce hospital-acquired infections (HAI)
13. Provision and supply of water for healthcare purposes
14. Biocides and decontamination agents including sporicides for decontamination in hospital
15. Decontamination of prions
16. Cleaning and decontamination of the healthcare environment
17. The role of protective clothing in healthcare and its decontamination
18. A review of the current non-touch room decontamination technologies used for the decontamination in hospitals
19. New technologies to control the presence of microorganisms in hospitals
20. Testing strategies and international standards for disinfectants
21. Decontamination of laundry
Part 3 Decontamination of surgical instruments and endoscopes
22. An overview of current decontamination practices for surgical instruments and medical devices
23. Review of current and novel cleaning technologies for assessing protein contamination on surgical instruments
24. Decontamination of flexible endoscopes
25. Sterilisation of flexible endoscopes
Description
Decontamination in Hospitals and Healthcare, Second Edition, enables users to obtain detailed knowledge of decontamination practices in healthcare settings, including surfaces, devices, clothing and people, with a specific focus on hospitals and dental clinics.
Key Features
- Offers in-depth coverage of all aspects of decontamination in healthcare
- Examines the decontamination of surgical equipment and endoscopes
- Expanded to include new information on behavioral principles in decontamination, control of microbiological problems, waterborne microorganisms, pseudomonas and the decontamination of laundry
Readership
Microbiology laboratories and Disinfection laboratories, Healthcare workers who use disinfectants, Students in microbiology, Clinicians, Members of Institute of Decontamination Sciences/Central Sterilisation Club and those employed in Central Sterile Services and Departments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 750
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025659
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jimmy Walker Editor
Dr Jimmy Walker worked as a Scientific Leader in water microbiology and decontamination at Public Health England (PHE), Porton UK. He has 30 years’ experience in public health microbiology with an extensive publication record, and regularly attended national and international scientific conferences. His particular interests were the presence of opportunistic pathogens in hospital water systems and advised hospitals on incidents and outbreaks associated with waterborne pathogens such as Legionella spp., Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Mycobacteria spp. He worked closely with the Department of Health (DH England) and Health and Safety Executive in writing and developing national and international guidance on the microbiology of water and decontamination in healthcare.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Scientific Leader in Water Microbiology and Decontamination, Public Health England (PHE), Porton, UK