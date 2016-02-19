Decompositions of Manifolds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122042201, 9780080874432

Decompositions of Manifolds, Volume 124

1st Edition

Series Editors: R.J. Daverman
eBook ISBN: 9780080874432
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd December 1986
Page Count: 316
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

