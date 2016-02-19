Decision Support Systems: Experiences and Expectations, Volume 9

I. A (Controversial) Proposal. Why persist with DSS when the Real Issue is Improving Decision Making? (S. Alter). II. Organizational Support. 1. The Balance Sheet Method at Work: A DSS for the U.S. Coast Guard Fleet Mix Problem (S.A. Moore, S.O. Kimbrough, J.X. Monaghan). 2. Support for the Synthesis and Analysis of Organizational Systems in Deciding on Change (P. Humphreys, D. Berkeley). III. Panel on Organizational Change. Decision Support Systems: Balancing Directed and Nondirected Change (M.S. Silver et al.). IV. Track - DSS for Distributed Decision Processes. 1. Introduction (T. Jelassi). 2. On the Design of Group Decision Support Systems (J.J. Zuurbier). 3. Decision Conferencing GDSS in the Hungarian Parliament: A Case of Systems Planning (A. Vari, J. Rohrbaugh, A.I. Baaklini). 4. Present and Future of Computer Supported Idea Generation (C. Wagner). 5. The Design of DINE: A DIstributed NEgotation Support Shell (M. Biro et al.). 6. Planning Support for Real-Time Fleet Management of Road Transportation (P.R. Schrijver, H.G. Sol). 7. Integrating Case-Based Reasoning in Multi-Criteria Decision Support Systems (A.A. Angehrn, S. Dutta). V. Track - Embedding Knowledge in DSS. 1. Introduction (M.R. Klein). 2. An Intelligent DSS for the Reinforcement of Urban Electrical Power Networks (R. Bayad, J.-Ch. Pomerol). 3. DSS for Organizational Diagnosis (J.C. Frowein, Th.J.B.M. Postma). 4. Enterprise Modeling Using Metagraphs (A. Basu, R.W. Blanning). 5. Knowledge Based Decision Support System for Accounting Auditors (R.A. Marose, D. Rothenberg, S. Sankaran). 6. A Knowledge-Based Advising System for Choosing Sports (V. Rajkovič et al.). 7. User Knowledge Structures and Multi-Level Decision Support Model for Decisions on Systems Development in Chinese Enterprises (Z.-M. Wang). VI. Track - DSS and Organizational Change. 1. Introduction (W.M. Mayon-White). 2. Impact of DSS within the Context of Organisation Change: An Application of the Socio-Technical Approach to the NHS (P.J. Baugh, D.M. Walters). 3. From Control to Consultation: An Organizational DSS for the Inspector Work (M. Ruohonen, H. Salmela). 4. Architectures for Executive Support Systems - Towards a Prototype Top Manager Workstation (C. Holtham). 5. Experiments on Achieving Communications in Communities of Autonomous Agents (H. Coelho, G. Gaspar, I. Ramos). 6. EIS and Organizational Change (L. Volonino, S. Robinson, H.J. Watson). VII. Panel. Two Approaches to Group Problem Solving (F. Ackermann et al.).