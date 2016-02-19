Decision Support Systems: Experiences and Expectations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444896735, 9781483298436

Decision Support Systems: Experiences and Expectations, Volume 9

1st Edition

Proceedings of the IFIP TC8/WG 8.3 Working Conference on Decision Support Systems: Experiences and Expectations, Fontainebleau, France, 30 June - 3 July 1992

Editors: T. Jelassi M.R. Klein W.M. Mayon-White
eBook ISBN: 9781483298436
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 6th July 1992
Page Count: 333
Table of Contents

I. A (Controversial) Proposal. Why persist with DSS when the Real Issue is Improving Decision Making? (S. Alter). II. Organizational Support. 1. The Balance Sheet Method at Work: A DSS for the U.S. Coast Guard Fleet Mix Problem (S.A. Moore, S.O. Kimbrough, J.X. Monaghan). 2. Support for the Synthesis and Analysis of Organizational Systems in Deciding on Change (P. Humphreys, D. Berkeley). III. Panel on Organizational Change. Decision Support Systems: Balancing Directed and Nondirected Change (M.S. Silver et al.). IV. Track - DSS for Distributed Decision Processes. 1. Introduction (T. Jelassi). 2. On the Design of Group Decision Support Systems (J.J. Zuurbier). 3. Decision Conferencing GDSS in the Hungarian Parliament: A Case of Systems Planning (A. Vari, J. Rohrbaugh, A.I. Baaklini). 4. Present and Future of Computer Supported Idea Generation (C. Wagner). 5. The Design of DINE: A DIstributed NEgotation Support Shell (M. Biro et al.). 6. Planning Support for Real-Time Fleet Management of Road Transportation (P.R. Schrijver, H.G. Sol). 7. Integrating Case-Based Reasoning in Multi-Criteria Decision Support Systems (A.A. Angehrn, S. Dutta). V. Track - Embedding Knowledge in DSS. 1. Introduction (M.R. Klein). 2. An Intelligent DSS for the Reinforcement of Urban Electrical Power Networks (R. Bayad, J.-Ch. Pomerol). 3. DSS for Organizational Diagnosis (J.C. Frowein, Th.J.B.M. Postma). 4. Enterprise Modeling Using Metagraphs (A. Basu, R.W. Blanning). 5. Knowledge Based Decision Support System for Accounting Auditors (R.A. Marose, D. Rothenberg, S. Sankaran). 6. A Knowledge-Based Advising System for Choosing Sports (V. Rajkovič et al.). 7. User Knowledge Structures and Multi-Level Decision Support Model for Decisions on Systems Development in Chinese Enterprises (Z.-M. Wang). VI. Track - DSS and Organizational Change. 1. Introduction (W.M. Mayon-White). 2. Impact of DSS within the Context of Organisation Change: An Application of the Socio-Technical Approach to the NHS (P.J. Baugh, D.M. Walters). 3. From Control to Consultation: An Organizational DSS for the Inspector Work (M. Ruohonen, H. Salmela). 4. Architectures for Executive Support Systems - Towards a Prototype Top Manager Workstation (C. Holtham). 5. Experiments on Achieving Communications in Communities of Autonomous Agents (H. Coelho, G. Gaspar, I. Ramos). 6. EIS and Organizational Change (L. Volonino, S. Robinson, H.J. Watson). VII. Panel. Two Approaches to Group Problem Solving (F. Ackermann et al.).

Description

This proceedings volume aims to consolidate current knowledge of research into the many fields of DSS, and to identify key issues which should be incorporated into the future research agenda. The main themes of this volume include: DSS for distributed decision processes, Embedding knowledge in DSS, and DSS and organizational change.

Technology Management Area, INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France

Centre d'Enseignement, Jouy-en-Josas, France

Cranfield Institute of Technology, Cranfield Bedford, UK

