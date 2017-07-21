Decision-Making Management
1st Edition
A Tutorial and Applications
Description
Decision-Making Management: A Tutorial and Applications provides practical guidance for researchers seeking to optimizing business-critical decisions employing Logical Decision Trees thus saving time and money. The book focuses on decision-making and resource allocation across and between the manufacturing, product design and logistical functions. It demonstrates key results for each sector with diverse real-world case studies drawn primarily from EU projects. Theory is accompanied by relevant analysis techniques, with a progressional approach building from simple theory to complex and dynamic decisions with multiple data points, including big data and lot of data. Binary Decision Diagrams are presented as the operating approach for evaluating large Logical Decision Trees, helping readers identify Boolean equations for quantitative analysis of multifaceted problem sets. Computational techniques, dynamic analysis, probabilistic methods, and mathematical optimization techniques are expertly blended to support analysis of multi-criteria decision-making problems with defined constraints and requirements. The final objective is to optimize dynamic decisions with original approaches employing useful tools, including Big Data analysis. Extensive annexes provide useful supplementary information for readers to follow methods contained in the book.
Key Features
- Explores the use of logical decision trees to solve business problems
- Uses mathematical optimization techniques to resolve ‘big data’ or other multi-criteria problems
- Provides annexes showcasing application in manufacturing, product design and logistics
- Shows case examples in telecommunications, renewable energy and aerospace
- Supplies introduction by Benjamin Lev, Editor-in-Chief of Omega, the highest-ranked journal in management science (JCR)
Readership
Graduate students and professionals in business administration, industrial organization, operations management, applied microeconomics, and the decisions sciences, either studying decision-making analysis, or who are required to solve large, specific and complex multi-criteria decision-making problems as part of their jobs. The work will also be of interest to industrial engineers and engineering designers working with optimization problems, but this is not the main audience
Table of Contents
1. Introduction.
2. Logical Decision Tree Analysis.
3. Binary Decision Diagrams.
4. Case Studies.
5. LDT: Dynamic Analysis.
6. Decision-Making Optimization
Details
- No. of pages:
- 148
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 21st July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128115411
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128115404
About the Author
Alberto Pliego Marugan
Dr. Alberto Pliego Marugán holds a doctorate (cum laude) in Industrial Engineering at the University of Castilla-la Mancha (UCLM, Spain), with international mention. He is the main author of several works related to machine learning, optimization algorithms, maintenance management, and decision-making in industry. He worked at Everis and he is currently a PostDoc member of the Ingenium Research Group at UCLM.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant for Everis Spain and Ingenium groups
Fausto Pedro Garcia Marquez
Dr. Fausto Pedro García Márquez is Senior Lecturer (with Tenure and Full Professor Accredited from 2013) at UCLM (Spain), Honorary Senior Research Fellow at Bimingham University (UK), and recently he was a Senior Manager at Accenture. He is director of Ingenium Research Group, author of more than 150 papers, 19 books and 5 patents in Business Management. He had been awarded with more than 10 international prizes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer (with Tenure) at UCLM, Spain