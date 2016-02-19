Decision Information
1st Edition
Description
Decision Information is a collection of manuscripts presented at the 1976 Workshop on Decision Information for Tactical Command and Control, held at the Airlie House in Airlie, Virginia. This workshop provides the scientific managers of the Service Office of Research with the knowledge allowing them to formulate research programs relevant to military problems in decision information.
This book is organized into three parts encompassing 28 chapters. The first part consists of presentations in systems approach to large-scale human and man-machine systems, benefit-cost models for decision makers, team decision models, and cubic interpolation processes. The contributors highlight the various theoretical aspects of the models and illustrate their scientific usefulness to many problems in the society. The second part explores the statistical models in the areas of scheduling systems, combat models, logistic structures, inventory systems, Bayesian and empirical Bayesian reliability models, parameter estimation schemes, and memory models. This part also presents a broad spectrum of mathematical sciences that illustrate the two main facts that make most problems, namely, the number of variates in the model and the degree of uncertainty. The third part is devoted to military presentations, emphasizing the problem in command, control, and communication. This part also considers the implementation of fuzzy sets in military command analysis, decision support in a conflict environment, and data-poor modeling.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part One: Deterministic Models
Some Remarks on the Contents of Part One
Potential Applications of a General Theory of Living Systems to the Study of Military Tactical Command and Control
Interaction and Impacts in Hierarchical Systems
Multiple Objective Benefit-Cost Models for Decision Makers
Command, Control, Communication, and Team Decision Theory
A Modification of the Cubic Interpolation Process for One-Dimensional Search
Part Two: Stochastic Models
Some Remarks on the Contents of Part Two
A New Statistical Approach to Project Scheduling
Stochastic Combat Modeling—Lanchester's First Law
Some Statistical Problems in Logistics Research and Military Decision Processes
Sensitivity Analysis of an Inventory Management Scheme
Robustness Studies for Bayesian Developments in Reliability
Some Bayes and Empirical Bayes Estimators of Reliability in the Lognormal Model
Some Results on Subset Selection Procedures for Double Exponential Populations
Estimating Parameters via Nonparametric Density Estimation
Some Results on Zero Memory Nonlinearities with Random Inputs
Part Three: Military Models
Some Remarks on the Contents of Part Three
Welcoming to the Workshop
Some Random Thoughts on C3
The Use of Fuzzy Sets in the Analysis of Military Command
An Argument for Fortified Defense in Western Europe
An Example of Data-Poor Model "Validation"
Man-Machine C3 Simulation Studies in the Air Force
Case Study in Interoperability Management
Decision Support in a Battlefield Environment
Desired Features for Modeling Command, Control, and Information
A Summary Description of the Vector-2 Theater Level Campaign Model
Adaptive Computer-Aided Decision Systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 538
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146715