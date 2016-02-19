Decision Information - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127022505, 9780323146715

Decision Information

1st Edition

Editors: Chris Tsokos
eBook ISBN: 9780323146715
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 538
Description

Decision Information is a collection of manuscripts presented at the 1976 Workshop on Decision Information for Tactical Command and Control, held at the Airlie House in Airlie, Virginia. This workshop provides the scientific managers of the Service Office of Research with the knowledge allowing them to formulate research programs relevant to military problems in decision information.

This book is organized into three parts encompassing 28 chapters. The first part consists of presentations in systems approach to large-scale human and man-machine systems, benefit-cost models for decision makers, team decision models, and cubic interpolation processes. The contributors highlight the various theoretical aspects of the models and illustrate their scientific usefulness to many problems in the society. The second part explores the statistical models in the areas of scheduling systems, combat models, logistic structures, inventory systems, Bayesian and empirical Bayesian reliability models, parameter estimation schemes, and memory models. This part also presents a broad spectrum of mathematical sciences that illustrate the two main facts that make most problems, namely, the number of variates in the model and the degree of uncertainty. The third part is devoted to military presentations, emphasizing the problem in command, control, and communication. This part also considers the implementation of fuzzy sets in military command analysis, decision support in a conflict environment, and data-poor modeling.

Table of Contents


﻿Contributors

Preface

Part One: Deterministic Models

Some Remarks on the Contents of Part One

Potential Applications of a General Theory of Living Systems to the Study of Military Tactical Command and Control

Interaction and Impacts in Hierarchical Systems

Multiple Objective Benefit-Cost Models for Decision Makers

Command, Control, Communication, and Team Decision Theory

A Modification of the Cubic Interpolation Process for One-Dimensional Search

Part Two: Stochastic Models

Some Remarks on the Contents of Part Two

A New Statistical Approach to Project Scheduling

Stochastic Combat Modeling—Lanchester's First Law

Some Statistical Problems in Logistics Research and Military Decision Processes

Sensitivity Analysis of an Inventory Management Scheme

Robustness Studies for Bayesian Developments in Reliability

Some Bayes and Empirical Bayes Estimators of Reliability in the Lognormal Model

Some Results on Subset Selection Procedures for Double Exponential Populations

Estimating Parameters via Nonparametric Density Estimation

Some Results on Zero Memory Nonlinearities with Random Inputs

Part Three: Military Models

Some Remarks on the Contents of Part Three

Welcoming to the Workshop

Some Random Thoughts on C3

The Use of Fuzzy Sets in the Analysis of Military Command

An Argument for Fortified Defense in Western Europe

An Example of Data-Poor Model "Validation"

Man-Machine C3 Simulation Studies in the Air Force

Case Study in Interoperability Management

Decision Support in a Battlefield Environment

Desired Features for Modeling Command, Control, and Information

A Summary Description of the Vector-2 Theater Level Campaign Model

Adaptive Computer-Aided Decision Systems


Details

No. of pages:
538
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323146715

About the Editor

Chris Tsokos

Ratings and Reviews

