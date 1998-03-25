Debugging Embedded Microprocessor Systems
1st Edition
Description
Debugging Embedded Microprocessor Systems provides techniques for engineers, technicians, and students who need to correct design faults in embedded systems. Using real-world scenarios, designers can learn practical, time-saving ways to avoid and repair potentially costly problems. Prevention is stressed.
In this book, the author addresses hardware and software issues, including up-front design techniques to prevent bugs and contain design creep. Practical advice includes descriptions of common tools which can be used to help identify and repair bugs, as well as test routines. RTOS and embedded PC environments are also covered.
Each chapter of Debugging Embedded Microprocessor Systems opens with an example design problem which illustrates real-world issues such as design changes, time pressures, equipment or component availability, etc. Case studies of past debugging projects are presented in the final chapter.
Key Features
- Addresses real-world issues like design changes, time pressures, equipment or component availability
- Practical, time-saving methods for preventing and correcting design problems
- Covers debugging tools and programmer test routines
Readership
Embedded systems designers and technicians
Table of Contents
Tools for Debugging Embedded Systems
Adding Diagnostic Helps to the Target System
General Debugging Tips
Hardware Debug
Debugging the Software
Debugging the Interrupts
Debugging in an RTOS Environment
Debugging in an Embedded PC Environment
Debugging Scenarios from the Trenches
Appendix: Programmer Test Routines
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1998
- Published:
- 25th March 1998
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080503806
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750699907
About the Author
Stuart Ball
Senior Electrical Engineer who has worked for the past twenty years in the field of embedded control systems. He previously worked on Global Positioning Systems and secure communications equipment at Rockwell International, on document processing equipment at Banctec, and on medical electronics at Organon-Teknika. He has written several books and many articles for periodicals such as Circuit Cellar INK, and Modern Electronics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Embedded Systems consultant and author