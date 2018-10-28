Dealing with Death and Dying, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 27-4

This issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. David Buxton and Natalie Jacobowski, will cover several important aspects surrounding Dealing with Death and Dying amongst a child and adolescent population. This unique volume will include topics such as, Talking to adolescents about their death, Continuing to parent when a parent has a terminal illness, Supporting children and families at a child's end of life, Collaboration with a Pediatric Palliative Teams, Current gaps and opportunities to improve care for children at the end of life, Ethical issues around pediatric death, Making meaning after losing child, Family bereavement after a child dies, The role of art therapy in bereavement care of children, Helping healthcare staff cope after a child dies, How do providers deal with a child patient who completes suicide, Managing a suicide in a school system, Perinatal Death, and Social media consequences of pediatric death.