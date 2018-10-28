Dealing with Death and Dying, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323639835, 9780323641111

Dealing with Death and Dying, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 27-4

1st Edition

Authors: David Buxton Natalie Jacobowski
eBook ISBN: 9780323641111
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323639835
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th October 2018
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. David Buxton and Natalie Jacobowski, will cover several important aspects surrounding Dealing with Death and Dying amongst a child and adolescent population. This unique volume will include topics such as, Talking to adolescents about their death, Continuing to parent when a parent has a terminal illness, Supporting children and families at a child's end of life, Collaboration with a Pediatric Palliative Teams, Current gaps and opportunities to improve care for children at the end of life, Ethical issues around pediatric death, Making meaning after losing child, Family bereavement after a child dies, The role of art therapy in bereavement care of children, Helping healthcare staff cope after a child dies, How do providers deal with a child patient who completes suicide, Managing a suicide in a school system, Perinatal Death, and Social media consequences of pediatric death.

About the Authors

David Buxton Author

Natalie Jacobowski Author

