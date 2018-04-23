Davidson's Principles and Practice of Medicine - 23rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702070280, 9780702070266

Davidson's Principles and Practice of Medicine

23rd Edition

Editors: Stuart Ralston Ian Penman Mark Strachan Richard Hobson
Paperback ISBN: 9780702070273
eBook ISBN: 9780702070266
eBook ISBN: 9780702070242
Paperback ISBN: 9780702070280
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd April 2018
Page Count: 1440
Description

More than two million medical students, doctors and other health professionals around the globe have owned a copy of Davidson’s Principles and Practice of Medicine since it was first published. Now in its 23rd Edition, this textbook describes the pathophysiology and clinical features of the most frequently encountered conditions in the major specialties of adult medicine and explains how to recognise, investigate, diagnose and manage them. Taking its origins from Sir Stanley Davidson’s much-admired lecture notes, Davidson’s has endured because it keeps pace with how modern medicine is taught and provides a wealth of information in an easy-to-read, concise and beautifully illustrated format. This book will serve readers everywhere as a core text that integrates medical science with clinical medicine, conveying key knowledge and practical advice in a highly accessible and readable format.

Key Features

  • The opening section describes the fundamentals of genetics, immunology, infectious diseases and population health, and discusses the core principles of clinical decision-making and good prescribing.

  • A new second section on emergency and critical care medicine encompasses poisoning, envenomation and environmental medicine, and introduces a new chapter on acute medicine and critical illness.

  • The third section covers the major medical specialties, each thoroughly revised and brought fully up to date. Two new chapters on maternal and adolescent/transition medicine complement the one on ageing and disease. A new chapter on medical ophthalmology has been included.

  • Clinical Examination overviews summarise the main elements for each system and now feature in the biochemistry, nutrition and dermatology chapters.

  • Presenting Problems sections provide a clear pathway for the assessment of and approach to the most common complaints in each specialty.

  • Practice Point summaries detail the practical skills that medical students and junior doctors must acquire.

  • Emergency boxes emphasise the core knowledge needed to manage acutely ill patients.

  • In Old Age, In Pregnancy and In Adolescence boxes highlight differences in the practice of medicine in these patient groups, and illustrate the interfaces between medical, obstetric and paediatric services.

  • The text is extensively illustrated, with over 1000 diagrams, clinical photographs, and radiology and pathology images.

  • The global perspective is enhanced by an International Advisory Board of experts from 17 countries, and by authors from around the world.

Table of Contents

Fundamentals of medicine

  • Clinical decision making

  • Clinical therapeutics and good prescribing

  • Clinical genetics

  • Clinical immunology

  • Population health and epidemiology

  • Principles of infectious disease

Emergency and critical care medicine

  • Poisoning

  • Envenomation

  • Environmental medicine

  • Acute medicine and critical illness

Clinical medicine

  • Infectious diseases

  • HIV infection and AIDS

  • Sexually transmitted infections

  • Clinical biochemistry and metabolic medicine

  • Nephrology and urology

  • Cardiology

  • Respiratory medicine

  • Endocrinology

  • Nutritional factors in disease

  • Diabetes mellitus

  • Gastroenterology

  • Hepatology

  • Haematology and transfusion medicine

  • Rheumatology and bone disease

  • Neurology

  • Stroke medicine

  • Medical ophthalmology

  • Medical psychiatry

  • Dermatology

  • Maternal medicine

  • Adolescent and transition medicine

  • Ageing and disease

  • Oncology

  • Pain and palliative care

  • Laboratory reference ranges

About the Editor

Stuart Ralston

Affiliations and Expertise

Arthritis Research UK Professor of Rheumatology, University of Edinburgh; Honorary Consultant Rheumatologist, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, UK

Ian Penman

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Gastroenterologist, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh; Honorary Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh, UK

Mark Strachan

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Endocrinologist, Metabolic Unit, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh; Honorary Professor, University of Edinburgh, UK

Richard Hobson

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Microbiologist, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust; Honorary Senior Lecturer, University of Leeds, UK

