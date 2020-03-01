Databook of UV Stabilizers
2nd Edition
Description
This new edition contains key information on the most frequently used UV stabilizers outlining general information, physical properties, health and safety, ecological properties, and use and performance characteristics for each. The book starts with a chapter discussing general indicators of performance of UV stabilizers and also features a chapter containing details on the data fields included in the description of individual stabilizers. It provides details such as acronyms, molecular weight, odor, product form, transmittance, DOT hazard class, NFPA flammability/reactivity, aquatic toxicity, typical applications, processing methods, conditions to avoid, and much more for each stabilizer covered.
Key Features
- Provides key information on most frequently used UV stabilizers covering general information, physical properties, health and safety, ecological properties, and use and performance
- Discusses general indicators of performance of UV stabilizers and information on data fields included in the description of individual stabilizers
- Includes five distinct sections, breaking content up into useful and manageable topics
- Data presented belongs to over 100 data fields, accommodating a variety of data available in source publications
Readership
Researchers in material science and mechanical engineering. Plastics engineers, product designers, and material scientists
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Information on the data fields
3. UV Stabilizers
3.1: Organic UV absorbers
3.2: Inorganic UV absorbers
3.3: Fibers
3.4: Hindered amine stabilizers
3.5: Phosphites and phosphonites
3.6: Thiosynergists
3.7: Amines
3.8: Quenchers
3.9: Optical brighteners
3.10: Synergistic mixtures of stabilizers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781927885550
About the Author
Anna Wypych
Anna Wypych studied chemical engineering and polymer chemistry and obtained an M.Sc in chemical engineering. Her professional expertise includes both teaching and research & development. She specializes in polymer additives for PVC and other polymers, and evaluates their effect on health and environment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemtec Publishing, Toronto, Canada
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada