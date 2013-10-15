Databook of Antistatics
1st Edition
Description
The Antistatics Databook contains detailed information on over 300 frequently used antistatic additives for polymers — additives capable of modifying properties of materials so that they become antistatic, conductive or EMI shielded. The potential risks of static electricity, as well as the variety of antistatic additives available, mean that selecting the correct antistatic agent is vital. This databook is an important source of information for industry, research, and academia.
Each additive is presented with data in the following categories: General Information; Physical Properties; Health and Safety; Ecological Properties; and Use and Performance. The Databook includes a large amount of data, from state, odor, and color to autoignition temperature and probability of biodegradation. Recommendations are provided for products, processing methods and dosages, and the features and benefits of each additive are assessed.
Key Features
- Contains the most extensive data available on a large number of antistatics
- Features 130 data fields for each additive, divided into the following categories: General Information, Physical Properties, Health and Safety, Ecological Properties, and Use and Performance.
- Includes an assessment of benefits and properties of each additive, recommended dosages and processing methods.
Readership
Research and development, production chemists and engineers, environmental engineers, environmental professionals, industrial hygienists, legislators, medical professionals, civil engineers, university professors, students.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Information on data fields
3 Antistatics
3.1 Organic materials
3.1.1 Amines and amides
3.2 Powders
3.2.1 Carbon black
3.2.2 Inorganic materials
3.2.3 Metal powders
3.2.4 Metal-coated microspheres
3.3 Fibers
3.3.1 Carbon (graphite) fibers
3.3.2 Metal fibers
3.3.3 Nanotubes
3.4 Polymers
3.4.1 Inherently conductive polymers
3.4.2 Electrically conductive polymers
3.4.3 EMI/RFI/ESD protection
3.4.4 ESD protection
3.4.5 Polymer blends
3.4.6 Static dissipative polymers
3.5 Masterbatches
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 15th October 2013
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781895198614
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323221290
About the Author
Anna Wypych
Anna Wypych studied chemical engineering and polymer chemistry and obtained an M.Sc in chemical engineering. Her professional expertise includes both teaching and research & development. She specializes in polymer additives for PVC and other polymers, and evaluates their effect on health and environment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemtec Publishing, Toronto, Canada