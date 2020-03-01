Databook of Antioxidants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781927885536

Databook of Antioxidants

1st Edition

Authors: Anna Wypych George Wypych
Hardcover ISBN: 9781927885536
Imprint: ChemTec Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 500
Description

Databook of Antioxidants is divided into five sections covering general information, physical properties, health and safety considerations, ecological properties, and use and performance of each antioxidant featured. The general information section includes CAS #, common name/synonym, acronym, chemical category, moisture content, and more. The physical properties section features data on state, odor, color (Gardner and Platinum-cobalt scales), acid number, ash contents, and other characteristics. The health and safety section displays data on flashpoint, autoignition temperatures, explosive LEL and UEL, NFPA flammability and reactivity, ingestion, first aid, and beyond. The ecological properties portion of the book contains data on biodegradation probability, aquatic toxicity LC50, and partition coefficients, and the book concludes with a chapter on use and performance considerations with information on manufacturer, outstanding properties, typical applications, recommended dosage, concentration used, food approval, and more.

Key Features

  • Contains information on each antioxidant broken into five sections: General Information, Physical Properties, Health and Safety, Ecological Properties, Use and Performance
  • Includes an introductory chapter in which general indicators of performance are discussed
  • Features a chapter with information on the data fields included in the description of individual stabilizers

Readership

Researchers in materials science, food science, and various engineering fields. Practicing material scientists, food scientists, and professional engineers

Table of Contents

  1. General Information
    2. Physical Properties
    3. Health and Safety
    4. Ecological Properties
    5. Use and Performance

About the Author

Anna Wypych

Anna Wypych studied chemical engineering and polymer chemistry and obtained an M.Sc in chemical engineering. Her professional expertise includes both teaching and research & development. She specializes in polymer additives for PVC and other polymers, and evaluates their effect on health and environment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chemtec Publishing, Toronto, Canada

George Wypych

George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.

Affiliations and Expertise

ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada

