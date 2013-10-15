Databook of Antiblocking, Release, and Slip Additives
1st Edition
Description
The Databook of Antiblocking, Release, and Slip Additives contains detailed information on over 300 important additives for polymers — additives which are used to minimize adhesion, aid separation and enhance processing and end-applications for polymers. The variety of additives available makes this databook an invaluable source of information for industry, research, and academia.
Each additive is presented with data in the following categories: General Information; Physical Properties; Health and Safety; Ecological Properties; and Use and Performance. The Databook includes a large amount of data, from state, odor, and color to autoignition temperature and probability of biodegradation. Recommendations are given for specific products, processing methods and mold materials, and an assessment is given for each additive's features and benefits, enabling practitioners to select the correct additive for each situation.
Key Features
- Contains the most extensive data available on a large number of antiblocking, release and slip additives for polymers
- Features 130 data fields for each additive, divided into the following categories: General Information, Physical Properties, Health and Safety, Ecological Properties, and Use and Performance
- Includes an assessment of benefits and properties of each additive, recommended dosages and processing methods
Readership
Research and development, production chemists and engineers, environmental engineers, environmental professionals, industrial hygienists, legislators, medical professionals, civil engineers, university professors, students.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Information on data fields
3 Antiblocking agents
3.1 Inorganic
3.1.1 Calcium carbonate
3.1.2 Synthetic silica
3.1.3 Synthetic clay (laponite)
3.1.4 Talc
3.1.5 Other
3.2 Organic
3.2.1 Microparticles
3.2.2 Fatty acid amides
3.2.3 Polymers and waxes
3.2.4 Other
4 Release agents
4.1 Fluorocompounds
4.2 Silicone polymers
4.3 Other polymeric compounds
4.4 Other chemical compounds
5 Slip agents
5.1 Acids
5.2 Esters
5.3 Fatty acid amides
5.4 Natural wax and its substitutes
5.5 Salts
5.6 Others
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 15th October 2013
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323221344
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781895198638
About the Author
Anna Wypych
Anna Wypych studied chemical engineering and polymer chemistry and obtained an M.Sc in chemical engineering. Her professional expertise includes both teaching and research & development. She specializes in polymer additives for PVC and other polymers, and evaluates their effect on health and environment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemtec Publishing, Toronto, Canada