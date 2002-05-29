Database Tuning
1st Edition
Principles, Experiments, and Troubleshooting Techniques
Table of Contents
Foreword Preface Chapter 1: Basic Principles Chapter 2: Tuning The Guts Chapter 3: Index Tuning Chapter 4: Tuning Relational Systems Chapter 5: Communicating With The Outside Chapter 6: Case Studies From Wall Street Chapter 7: Troubleshooting by Alberto Lerner Chapter 8: Tuning E-Commerce Applications Chapter 9: Celko On Data Warehouses: Techniques, Successes, and Mistakes by Joe Celko Chapter 10: Data Warehouse Tuning Appendix A: Real-Time Databases Appendix B: Transaction Chopping Appendix C: Time Series, Especially For Finance Appendix D: Understanding Access Plans Appendix E: Configuration Parameters Glossary Index
Description
Tuning your database for optimal performance means more than following a few short steps in a vendor-specific guide. For maximum improvement, you need a broad and deep knowledge of basic tuning principles, the ability to gather data in a systematic way, and the skill to make your system run faster. This is an art as well as a science, and Database Tuning: Principles, Experiments, and Troubleshooting Techniques will help you develop portable skills that will allow you to tune a wide variety of database systems on a multitude of hardware and operating systems. Further, these skills, combined with the scripts provided for validating results, are exactly what you need to evaluate competing database products and to choose the right one.
Key Features
- Forward by Jim Gray, with invited chapters by Joe Celko and Alberto Lerner
- Includes industrial contributions by Bill McKenna (RedBrick/Informix), Hany Saleeb (Oracle), Tim Shetler (TimesTen), Judy Smith (Deutsche Bank), and Ron Yorita (IBM)
- Covers the entire system environment: hardware, operating system, transactions, indexes, queries, table design, and application analysis
- Contains experiments (scripts available on the author's site) to help you verify a system's effectiveness in your own environment
- Presents special topics, including data warehousing, Web support, main memory databases, specialized databases, and financial time series
- Describes performance-monitoring techniques that will help you recognize and troubleshoot problems
Readership
database professionals, database administrators, database programmers, upper division or graduate-level computer science students taking courses in database technologies, machine learning, and artificial intelligence
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2003
- Published:
- 29th May 2002
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080503783
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558607538
Reviews
"For the novice, this book gives sage advice on the performance issues of SQL-level logical database design that cuts across all systems. For me at least, the physical database design was particularly interesting, because the book presents the implications of design choices on IBM, Oracle, and Microsoft systems. These systems are quite different internally, and the book's example will surprise even the systems' implementers."—Jim Gray, Microsoft
"Shasha and Bonnet prove the value of applying timeless principles to everchanging technology. The unique wealth of practical ideas, facts, and examples equip database practitioners "in the trenches" like no other resource. Chapter 2 alone is worth the price of the book."—Bob Badour, Online Curmudgeon
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Dennis Shasha Author
Dennis Shasha is the author or coauthor of seven books, including this book's predecessor Database Tuning: A principal Approach (Prentice Hall) and Out of Their Minds: The Lives and Discoveries of 15 Great Computer Scientists (Copernius/Springer-Verlag), numerous journal and conference papers, and four patents. He also writes monthly puzzle columns for Scientific American and Dr. Dobb's Journal.
Philippe Bonnet Author
Philippe Bonnet is an experiment database researcher. He directs code development of the open source object-relational database system Predator developed at Cornell.