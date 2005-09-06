Database Modeling and Design

Chapter 1 Introduction 1.1 Data and Database Management 1.2 The Database Life Cycle 1.2 Conceptual Data Modeling 1.4 Summary Literature Summary

Chapter 2 The Entity-Relationship Model 2.1 Fundamental ER Constructs 2.1.1 Basic Objects: Entities, Relationships, Attributes 2.1.2 Degree of a Relationship 2.1.3 Connectivity of a Relationship 2.1.4 Attributes of a Relationship 2.1.5 Existence of an Entity in a Relationship 2.1.6 Alternative Conceptual Data Modeling Notations 2.2 Advanced ER Constructs 2.2.1 Generalization: Supertypes and Subtypes 2.2.2 Aggregation 2.2.3 Ternary Relationships 2.2.4 General n-ary Relationships 2.2.5 Exclusion constraint 2.2.6 Referential Integrity 2.3 Summary Literature Summary

Chapter 3 Unified Modeling Language 3.1 Class Diagrams 3.1.1 Class Diagram Notation Description 3.1.2 Class Diagrams for Software Design 3.1.3 Class Diagrams for Database Design 3.2 Activity Diagrams 3.2.1 Activity Diagram Notation Description 3.2.2 Activity Diagrams for Software Design 3.2.3 Activity Diagrams for Workflow 3.3 Rules of Thumb for UML Usage 3.4 Summary Literature Summary

Chapter 4 Requirements Analysis and Conceptual Data Modeling 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Requirements Analysis 4.3 Conceptual Data Modeling 4.3.1 Classify Entities and Attributes 4.3.2 Identify the Generalization Hierarchies 4.3.3 Define Relationships 4.3.4 Example of Data Modeling: Company Project Database 4.4 View Integration 4.4.1 Pre-integration Analysis 4.4.2 Comparison of Schemas 4.4.3 Conformation of Schemas 4.4.4 Merging and Restructuring of Schemas 4.4.5 Example of View Integration 4.5 Entity Clustering for ER Models 4.5.1 Clustering Concepts 4.5.2 Grouping Operations 4.5.3 Clustering Technique 4.6 Summary Literature Summary

Chapter 5 Transforming the Conceptual Data Model to SQL 5.1 Transformation Rules and SQL Constructs 5.1.1 Binary Relationships 5.1.2 Binary Recursive Relationships 5.1.3 Ternary and n-ary Relationships 5.1.4 Generalization and Aggregation 5.1.5 Multiple Relationships 5.1.6 Weak Entities 5.2 Transformation Steps 5.2.1 Entity Transformation 5.2.2 Many-to-Many Binary Relationship Transformation 5.2.3 Ternary Relationship Transformation 5.2.4 Example of ER-to-SQL Transformation 5.3 Summary Literature Summary

Chapter 6 Normalization 6.1 Fundamentals of Normalization 6.1.1 First Normal Form 6.1.2 Superkeys, Candidate Keys, and Primary Keys 6.1.3 Second Normal Form 6.1.4 Third Normal Form 6.1.5 Boyce-Codd Normal Form 6.2 The Design of Normalized Tables: Simple Example 6.3 Normalization of Candidate Tables Derived from ER Diagrams 6.4 Determining the Minimum Set of 3NF Tables 6.4.1 Elimination of Extraneous Attributes 6.4.2 Search for a Nonredundant Cover 6.4.3 Partitioning of the Nonredundant Cover 6.4.4 Merge of Equivalent Keys 6.4.5 Definition of Tables 6.5 Fourth and Fifth Normal Forms 6.5.1 Multivalued Dependencies 6.5.2 Fourth Normal Form 6.5.3 Decomposing Tables to 4NF 6.5.4 Fifth Normal Form 6.6 Summary Literature Summary

Chapter 7 An Example of Logical Database Design 7.1 Requirements Specification 7.2 Logical Design 7.3 Summary

Chapter 8 Business Intelligence 8.1 Data Warehousing 8.1.1 Overview of Data Warehousing 8.1.2 Logical Design 8.2 On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) 8.2.1 The Exponential Explosion of Views 8.2.2 Overview of OLAP 8.2.3 View Size Estimation 8.2.4 Selection of Material Views 8.2.5 View Maintenance 8.2.6 Query Optimization 8.3 Data Mining 8.3.1 Forecasting 8.3.2 Text Mining 8.4 Summary Literature Summary

Chapter 9 CASE Tools for Logical Database Design 9.1 Introduction to Software Tools 9.2 The Key Capabilities to Watch For 9.3 The Basics 9.4 Generating a Database From a Design 9.5 Database Support 9.6 Collaborative Support 9.7 Distributed Development 9.8 Application Lifecycle Tooling Integration 9.9 Design Compliance Checking 9.10 Reporting 9.11 Semi-Structured Data, XML 9.12 Summary Literature Summary

Appendix The Basics of SQL A.1 SQL Names and Operators A.2 Data Definition Language (DDL) A.3 Data Manipulation Language (DML) A.3.1 SQL Select Command A.3.2 SQL Update Commands A.3.3 Referential Integrity A.3.4 SQL Views References

Exercises for Logical Design Solutions to Selected Exercises Glossary