Data Hiding Fundamentals and Applications
1st Edition
Content Security in Digital Multimedia
Description
Multimedia technologies are becoming more sophisticated, enabling the Internet to accommodate a rapidly growing audience with a full range of services and efficient delivery methods. Although the Internet now puts communication, education, commerce and socialization at our finger tips, its rapid growth has raised some weighty security concerns with respect to multimedia content. The owners of this content face enormous challenges in safeguarding their intellectual property, while still exploiting the Internet as an important resource for commerce.
Data Hiding Fundamentals and Applications focuses on the theory and state-of-the-art applications of content security and data hiding in digital multimedia. One of the pillars of content security solutions is the imperceptible insertion of information into multimedia data for security purposes; the idea is that this inserted information will allow detection of unauthorized usage.
Key Features
- Provides a theoretical framework for data hiding, in a signal processing context
- Realistic applications in secure, multimedia delivery
- Compression robust data hiding
- Data hiding for proof of ownership--WATERMARKING
- Data hiding algorithms for image and video watermarking
Readership
Engineers, computer scientists, and students doing research in multimedia signal processing, content security, and digital rights management (DRM) systems.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction 1.1 What is Data Hiding? 1.2 Forms of Data Hiding 1.3 Properties of Steganographic Communications 1.4 The Steganographic Channel
Frameworks for Data Hiding 2.1 Signal Processing Framework 2.2 Data Hiding from a Communications Perspective 2.3 Relationship Between Communications and Signal Processing Frameworks 2.4 A Review of Data Hiding Methods
Communication with Side Information and Data Hiding 3.1 Costa’s Framework 3.2 A Framework Based on Channel Adaptive Encoding and Channel Independent Decoding 3.3 On the Duality of Communications and Data Hiding Frameworks 3.4 Codebook Generation for Data Hiding Methods
Type I (Linear) Data Hiding 4.1 Linear Data Hiding in Transform Domain 4.2 Problem Statement 4.3 Capacity of Additive Noise Channels 4.4 Modeling Channel Noise 4.5 Visual Threshold 4.6 Channel Capacity vs. Choice of Transform 4.7 Some Capacity Results and Discussions 4.8 The Ideal Decomposition 4.9 Factors Influencing Choice of Transform
Type II and Type III (Nonlinear) Data Hiding Methods 5.1 Type II Embedding and Detection 5.2 Type III Embedding and Detection Methods 5.3 Performance Comparisons
Advanced Implementations 6.1 Spread Transforming 6.2 Multiple Codebook Data Hiding
Major Design Issues 7.1 DFT-Based Signaling 7.2 Synchronization 7.3 Perceptual Constraints 7.4 Attacks on Data Hiding Systems
Data Hiding Applications 8.1 Design of Data Hiding Methods Robust to Lossy Compression 8.2 Type III Hiding for Lossy Compression 8.3 Watermarking for Ownership
Appendix A Appendix B Mathematical Proofs Bibliography Index:
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 20th August 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080488660
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120471447
About the Author
Husrev Sencar
Affiliations and Expertise
New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, New Jersey
Mahalingam Ramkumar
Affiliations and Expertise
Polytechnic University, Brooklyn, New York
Ali Akansu
Ali N. Akansu received the BS degree from the Technical University of Istanbul, Turkey, in 1980, the MS and Ph.D degrees from the Polytechnic University, Brooklyn, New York in 1983 and 1987, respectively, all in Electrical Engineering. He has been with the Electrical & Computer Engineering Department of the New Jersey Institute of Technology since 1987. He was an academic visitor at David Sarnoff Research Center, at IBM T.J. Watson Research Center, and at GEC-Marconi Electronic Systems Corp. He was a Visiting Professor at Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences of the New York University performed research on Quantitative Finance. He serves as a consultant to the industry. His current research and professional interests include theory of signals and transforms, financial engineering & electronic trading, and high performance DSP (FPGA & GPU computing).
Affiliations and Expertise
New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, NJ, USA
Reviews
“ ... this book is recommended to computer programming professionals, technical intelligence personnel, and select students in the hard sciences. It is also recommended to data-hiding professionals who wish to expand or refresh their skills in this vital and rapidly expanding field.” —Dan Bergevin of Catfield International, Security Management
“This is a readable book and of importance to those with a special interest in the growing number of multimediea technologies now being applied to the internet services. Cyberneticians and systemists will find the book of interest and those who are directly involved with these online activities need to read it.” —D.M. Hutton, Kybernetes, Volume 34, Issue 7+8, 2005
"With Data Hiding Fundamentals and Applications, the three authors seek to fill a broad gap in the literature of digital multimedia security. Steganography, the art of hiding information in multimedia content, is discussed in meticulous detail in various contexts. But if you don’t savor complex equations and block diagrams, this book isn’t for you... Because of its high level of information, this book is recommended to computer programming professionals, technical intelligence personnel, and select students in the hard sciences. It is also recommended to data-hiding professionals who wish to expand or refresh their skills in this vital and rapidly expanding field." —Security Management