“This is a readable book and of importance to those with a special interest in the growing number of multimediea technologies now being applied to the internet services. Cyberneticians and systemists will find the book of interest and those who are directly involved with these online activities need to read it.” —D.M. Hutton, Kybernetes, Volume 34, Issue 7+8, 2005

"With Data Hiding Fundamentals and Applications, the three authors seek to fill a broad gap in the literature of digital multimedia security. Steganography, the art of hiding information in multimedia content, is discussed in meticulous detail in various contexts. But if you don’t savor complex equations and block diagrams, this book isn’t for you... Because of its high level of information, this book is recommended to computer programming professionals, technical intelligence personnel, and select students in the hard sciences. It is also recommended to data-hiding professionals who wish to expand or refresh their skills in this vital and rapidly expanding field." —Security Management