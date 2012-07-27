Data Governance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124158290, 9780123978486

Data Governance

1st Edition

How to Design, Deploy and Sustain an Effective Data Governance Program

Authors: John Ladley
eBook ISBN: 9780123978486
Paperback ISBN: 9780124158290
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 27th July 2012
Page Count: 264
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.95
42.46
53.59
45.55
36.99
31.44
42.50
36.13
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
38.95
33.11
30.99
26.34
49.95
42.46
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Introduction

Introduction

Chapter 2. Definitions and concepts

Concepts behind Data Governance

Data Governance and Governance

Solutions

Other Terms

Some Final Core Concepts

Information Asset Management

Summary

Chapter 3. Overview of a data governance program

Data Governance Program Overview

The Scope of Data Governance

Elements of Data Governance Programs

The CSFs for Data Governance

Summary

Chapter 4. The data governance business case

The Business Case

Objectives of the Business Case for DG

Contents of the Business Case

The Process to Build the Case

Summary

Chapter 5. Process overview for deploying data governance

The DG “Methodology”

Process Overview

Scope and Initiation

Assess

Vision

Align and Business Value

Functional Design

Governing Framework Design

Road Map

Rollout and Sustain

DG Overview Summary

Core Success Factors

Chapter 6. Scope and initiation

Overview

Summary

Chapter 7. Assess

Overview

Summary

Chapter 8. Vision

Overview

Summary

Chapter 9. Align and business value

Overview

Summary

Chapter 10. Functional design

Overview

Summary

Chapter 11. Governing framework design

Overview

Summary

Chapter 12. Road map

Overview

Summary

Chapter 13. Rollout and sustain

Overview

Summary

Chapter 14. Data governance artifacts and tools

Chapter 15. Final remarks

Concepts

The Value of Data Governance

The Critical Success Factors

Appendix 1

Appendix 2

Appendix 3: Data Governance Charters Template

Appendix 4: Data Governance Orientation and ongoing knowledge transfer template

Appendix 5

Appendix 6: Stakeholder Analysis

Appendix 7: Leadership Alignment Assessment

Appendix 8: Communications Plan

Appendix 9: Training Plan Example

Appendix 10: Post-rollout Checklist

Index

Description

This book is for any manager or team leader that has the green light to implement a data governance program. The problem of managing data continues to grow with issues surrounding cost of storage, exponential growth, as well as administrative, management and security concerns – the solution to being able to scale all of these issues up is data governance which provides better services to users and saves money. What you will find in this book is an overview of why data governance is needed, how to design, initiate, and execute a program and how to keep the program sustainable. With the provided framework and case studies you will be enabled and educated in launching your very own successful and money saving data governance program.

Key Features

  • Provides a complete overview of the data governance lifecycle, that can help you discern technology and staff needs
  • Specifically aimed at managers who need to implement a data governance program at their company
  • Includes case studies to detail ‘do’s’ and ‘don’ts’ in real-world situations

Readership

IT Managers, CIOs, Data and Enterprise Architects as well as Compliance professionals

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780123978486
Paperback ISBN:
9780124158290

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

John Ladley Author

John Ladley is a business thought leader and recognized authority in all aspects of Enterprise Information Management (EIM) with 35 years’ experience in planning, project management, improving IT organizations and successful implementation of information systems. John has led teams focused on improving a client’s business results through business intelligence, information management and data governance. John is widely published. John frequently writes and speaks on a variety of technology and data topics. His information management experience is balanced between strategic technology planning, project management and practical application of technology to business problems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal of IMCue Solutions, Editor of the Data Strategy Journal

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.