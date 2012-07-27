Data Governance
1st Edition
How to Design, Deploy and Sustain an Effective Data Governance Program
Table of Contents
Dedication
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Introduction
Introduction
Chapter 2. Definitions and concepts
Concepts behind Data Governance
Data Governance and Governance
Solutions
Other Terms
Some Final Core Concepts
Information Asset Management
Summary
Chapter 3. Overview of a data governance program
Data Governance Program Overview
The Scope of Data Governance
Elements of Data Governance Programs
The CSFs for Data Governance
Summary
Chapter 4. The data governance business case
The Business Case
Objectives of the Business Case for DG
Contents of the Business Case
The Process to Build the Case
Summary
Chapter 5. Process overview for deploying data governance
The DG “Methodology”
Process Overview
Scope and Initiation
Assess
Vision
Align and Business Value
Functional Design
Governing Framework Design
Road Map
Rollout and Sustain
DG Overview Summary
Core Success Factors
Chapter 6. Scope and initiation
Overview
Summary
Chapter 7. Assess
Overview
Summary
Chapter 8. Vision
Overview
Summary
Chapter 9. Align and business value
Overview
Summary
Chapter 10. Functional design
Overview
Summary
Chapter 11. Governing framework design
Overview
Summary
Chapter 12. Road map
Overview
Summary
Chapter 13. Rollout and sustain
Overview
Summary
Chapter 14. Data governance artifacts and tools
Chapter 15. Final remarks
Concepts
The Value of Data Governance
The Critical Success Factors
Appendix 1
Appendix 2
Appendix 3: Data Governance Charters Template
Appendix 4: Data Governance Orientation and ongoing knowledge transfer template
Appendix 5
Appendix 6: Stakeholder Analysis
Appendix 7: Leadership Alignment Assessment
Appendix 8: Communications Plan
Appendix 9: Training Plan Example
Appendix 10: Post-rollout Checklist
Index
Description
This book is for any manager or team leader that has the green light to implement a data governance program. The problem of managing data continues to grow with issues surrounding cost of storage, exponential growth, as well as administrative, management and security concerns – the solution to being able to scale all of these issues up is data governance which provides better services to users and saves money. What you will find in this book is an overview of why data governance is needed, how to design, initiate, and execute a program and how to keep the program sustainable. With the provided framework and case studies you will be enabled and educated in launching your very own successful and money saving data governance program.
Key Features
- Provides a complete overview of the data governance lifecycle, that can help you discern technology and staff needs
- Specifically aimed at managers who need to implement a data governance program at their company
- Includes case studies to detail ‘do’s’ and ‘don’ts’ in real-world situations
Readership
IT Managers, CIOs, Data and Enterprise Architects as well as Compliance professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2012
- Published:
- 27th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123978486
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124158290
About the Authors
John Ladley Author
John Ladley is a business thought leader and recognized authority in all aspects of Enterprise Information Management (EIM) with 35 years’ experience in planning, project management, improving IT organizations and successful implementation of information systems. John has led teams focused on improving a client’s business results through business intelligence, information management and data governance. John is widely published. John frequently writes and speaks on a variety of technology and data topics. His information management experience is balanced between strategic technology planning, project management and practical application of technology to business problems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal of IMCue Solutions, Editor of the Data Strategy Journal