Data for Science and Technology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Seventh International CODATA Conference, Kyoto, Japan, 8-11 October 1980
Description
Data for Science and Technology covers the proceedings of the Seventh International CODATA Conference. This text is comprised of 133 chapters with a total of 180 papers from 400 hundred authors, which cover CODATA concerned with environmental and energy questions along with problems of data banking and telecommunications network operations. This book provides valuable assessment of data and points out alternatives, trends, and requirements for the future, such as production and use of data in pure applied sciences; data for the development of human settlements in a dynamic world; informatical analysis of scientific research activities; and data on our evolutionary heritage. Researchers from all scientific fields will find this book a great source reference material, since it presents research from various disciplines.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Members of the Organizing Committees
Editor's Note
Foreword
In Memoriam
Proceedings
Presidential Address
Keynote Addresses
Production and Use of Data in the Pure and Applied Sciences
Data for the Development of Human Settlements in a Dynamic World
Informatical Analysis of Scientific Research Activities
Biosciences
Data on Our Evolutionary Heritage
Computerized Gas Chromatography
Data Collection From 2-Dimensional Gel-Electrophoreses Experiments
The Generation of Diversity of Antibodies: A Problem of Combinatorial Analysis
Higher Order Activities of Biological Systems
Compilation and Evaluation of Radiation Depth Dose Data from Electron Accelerators Used for Radiotherapy: Experiences of a Pilot Data Project in a Hospital Environment
A New Computer Program for Chemical Diagnosis of the Metabolic Diseases
Evaluation of Neuronal Spike Train Data by New Methodologies of Waveform Discrimination and Point Process Analysis
ERGODATA, an International Data Bank in Biometry and Ergonomy: Conversational use and Development of the Data Bank
The Automation of Human Fertility Analysis
The Use of Cluster Analysis and Display Method of Pattern Recognition in Structure - Activity Studies of Antibiotics
Development of a National Information System of Laboratory Organisms
On the Use of a Data Base System for Information Processing in Plant Breeding
On-Line Information Retrieval System on Protein Structure Data and Interactive Graphics Display in Protein Crystallography
Systematic Information Retrieval and Directional Data Analysis of Oligopeptide Units in Protein Data Bank
Basic Requirement for Operating Sub-Center Work in Data Processing System. A Model Case in Research Field of Peptide
Data Contents and Processing in a National Information System of Laboratory Organisms
A Medical Record Database for the A-Bomb Survivors
Data Base of the Interpretations of Automated ECG Analysis
Collection, Storage and Dissemination of Clinically Useful Data — An Experience with Drug Data
Cluster Analysis of Microbiological Data in Oversize Data Bases
Geosciences
General
Attitudes Toward Data in the Hard and Medium-Hard Sciences
Interactive Graphic Data Entry and Display for the Geo-Database System
Natural Resources, Cartography
Quantitative Integration of Mineral Exploration Data From the Grong Mining District Norway
The Electric Power Research Institute Water Supply Data Base: A Scarce Resource Research Tool
Microcomputers and the Aggregation of Field Data in the South Pacific Basin
Correspondences Analysis in Thematic Cartography
Pattern Recognition and Cartographic Themes Combination for Water Resources Mapping
Digital Processing of Space Imagery for Topographic and Thematic Mapping: The French Spot Project
The French Subsoil Data Bank of the Bureau de Recherches Geologiques et Minieres: Objectives, Options and Facilities
The Biwa System as a Prototype Data Base to Manage Various Kinds of Data in Geology and Related Sciences
The Use of "Digital National Land Information": Present State and Future Possibilities
Environment
SMLESIS - Database for Multidisciplinary Research with Application to Environmentology
Current and Potential Applications of Remote Sensing Satellite Data in Oceanography
Environmental Equation of State of the Earth as a Habitat
Information Needs of Environmental Management Systems
The Status and Problems on Climatic Data in Japan
Some Problems on Data Related Air Pollution Meteorology
Problems of Data in Local and Micro-Scale Climatology and Meteorology
The Principal Offshore Oil-Spill Accidents and Tanker Casualties Databank (1955-1980) Compiled by the Institut Frangais du Petrole
Astronomy
Dissemination of Data in Astronomy and Astrophysics
Compilation of Machine-Readable Astronomical Data Files
Data Management Techniques Applied to Machine-Readable Astronomical Data
The Retrieval System for the Stellar Bibliography in Japan
Physics, Chemistry
General and Energy Application
Numerical Data Banks in Physics: What Has Been Done, What Should Be Done
The Impact of a Data Base on Elementary Particle Physics Research in the U.K.
Database and Retrieval-Display System of Atomic Data for Thermonuclear Fusion Research
Development of a Computer Assisted Documentation and Information Retrieval for Molecular Physics in the Gaseous Phase
Compilation of Nuclear Reaction Data in Japan
Screening of Latent Heat-Thermal Energy Storage Materials by Using Evaluated Thermodynamic Data
New Thermodynamic Functions Relevant to Conservation of Energy
On the Criteria for the Determination of the Best Values of Constants
GAPHYOR: A Computerized Retrieval System on Properties of Atoms, Molecules and Gases
EROICA Database: A Database for Fundamental Physical Properties of Organic and Organometallic Compounds
Spectroscopy
Preliminary Research for the Establishment of Spectral Data Bank in National Chemical Laboratory for Industry
Wavenumber Standards in the Infrared
New Developments in Infrared Spectral Data Coding
An Efficient Search Program (KISS) for ASTM Infrared Spectral Data
A Carbon-13 NMR Database for Advanced Research in Polymers
A Carbon-13 and Proton NMR Spectral Data Retrieval System: Spires
Personal Literature Database Construction for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
Retrieval and Simulation of UV Photoelectron Spectra of Organic Molecules
"Structural" Chemistry, Crystallography
Critical Evaluation and Compilation of Molecular Geometry Data Determined by Gas Electron Diffraction
Evaluation of Raman Spectral Data
The JICST On-Line Mass Spectral Search System
Present Status of Users and Contributors of Mass Spectral Data in Japan
Geometrical Structure of Carbonyl Chloride: A Case Study of the Complementary Use of Gas Electron Diffraction and Microwave Spectroscopy
Creation and Capabilities of Computerized Data Banks Containing Information on Chemical Structures and Properties
Inorganic Crystal Structure Database
Mineral and Inorganic Crystal Database
An Intermolecular Contact Check for Crystal Structure Data
Molecular and Crystal Data System. II.
Accumulation of Atomic Coordinates Not Printed in Crystal Structure Reports
The NIH-EPA Chemical Information System (CIS)
Compact Description of Chemical Structures
Automorphism Partitioning of Vertices of a Chemical Graph
Adjacent Name Fragment Pair - A New Search Key to Chemical Substances
Computer-Based Compilation and Filing of Electrochemical Kinetic Parameters
Thermodynamics, Thermophysical Properties, Materials
Handling and Evaluation of Large Networks of Thermochemical Data
Joint Proceedings of Thermal, Calorical and Acoustical Experimental Data for Compilation of Thermodynamic Tables
The IVTAN Data Bank on the Thermodynamic Properties of Individual Substances
Planning of a High Pressure Data Bank (PIEZODATA)
Perfect Gas Thermodynamic Properties of Simple Chemical Substances
The Fluid Phase Equilibrium Data Project of the IUPAC Subcommittee on Thermodynamic Tables
Necessity for Establishing the Skeleton Tables on the Thermodynamic Properties of Fluids
Prediction of Thermodynamic and Transport Properties of Fluids by Means of the Significant Liquid Structure Theory
Chemical Thermodynamic Properties of Coal Chemicals: Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Recent Activities of the Japanese Research Committee on Thermophysical Properties of Fluids
A New Database on the Thermophysical Properties of Fluids
Thermodynamic and Phase Diagram Data of Metal-Sulfur Systems
Application of the Tait Equation to the Determination of Thermophysical Properties of Fluids Under Pressure
Vapor Pressure Data of Simple Organic Substances, Their Availability and Reliability
Recent Developments in the Collection, Critical Evaluation, and Publication of Polarographic and Related Data
Materials Data Base for Energy Applications
Engineering, Industry
Data Bases for Rapid Response to Power Reactor Problems
A Computerized Materials Database for an Automotive Manufacturer
Data on Corrosion Protection in Electrical Power Equipment
Data Gaps in Respect to Organic Industrial Chemicals
ESDU - Fulfilling Industrial Needs for Data
Estimation of Physical Properties From the Data File of Superconductive Materials
EMPIS: A Materials Data Program of an Electrical Manufacturing Company
Compilation of Materials Data for Development of Specific Electronic Devices
General, I.E. Non-disciplinary or Interdisciplinary Aspects of Data Management
Storage and Dissemination
Database Management Systems for Numeric/Structured Data: An Overview
Interactive Graphical Techniques for Data Comprehension
Tool System for Computer Aided Design of Highly Performing Digital Systems
Application of a DBMS at NEA Data Bank: Problems and Experience with a Large Data Base on a Small Computer
Using a Relational DBMS in the Scientific Community
Omnidata and Related Software as Developed and Applied by the Office of Standard Reference Data for On-Line Retrieval, Analysis, and Manipulation of NSRDS Data Bases
User-Oriented Database Management System, Cood, and Its Application to On-line Data Storage and Retrieval
Data System Organization
Data Portability Between Large and Mini-Computers
Integrated Information and Communication System for Problem Solving: Basic Concepts
Information System Monitoring and Analysis to Support the Evaluation of Computerized Access to On-Line Data Bases: Part I. Monitoring
Information System Monitoring and Analysis to Support the Evaluation of Computerized Access to On-Line Data Bases: Part II. Analysis
Synthesis of Scientific Information Using Large-Scale Bibliographic Database
Integrating Data, From Different Sources, at Different Scales
Data Element Standardization: A Methodology for Describing Numeric Data
A Model of Topological Spatial Database System for Unified Description and Management of Various Data
QCLDB - Quantum Chemistry Literature Data Base
Patterns, Images
Quantification of Patterns and Its Application to the Analysis of Variance
Linear and Nonlinear Data Reduction of Chemical Data Bases with Underlying Variable Factor Analysis
Graph-Based Region Analyzer
Interactive Graphic Analysis of Three-Dimensional Data
Miscellaneous Topics, Including Legal Aspects
The Numeric Data - Problems of Non Reproducible Data Due to Large Growth Rates
An Approach to Retrieval of Conceptional Contents of Scientific Information - Sentence Retrieval
The Economics of On-Line Data Dissemination
Copyright in Computer Programs And Data Bases
Data Needs for Development
On a Tentative Step to Find CODATA Coworkers in a Country
Author Index
Subject Index
List of Participants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153681