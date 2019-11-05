Data for Nurses: Understanding and Using Data to Optimize Care Delivery in Hospitals provides information on how nurses can work with data to effectively evaluate and improve care delivery for hospitalized patients. As quality, benchmarking and research data are increasingly used to guide care in hospitals, nurses are expected to actively use this data to identify interventions that optimize outcomes. Topics such as data evaluation, project design, data collection and interpretation are discussed in detail in the book. In addition, protective measures to guarantee the integrity and security of personal patient data are also explored.

This will be a valuable resource for nurses and other health care workers who need information on the key principles of data utilization to increase their understanding and engagement in evidence-based care.