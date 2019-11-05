Data for Nurses
1st Edition
Understanding and Using Data to Optimize Care Delivery in Hospitals
Description
Data for Nurses: Understanding and Using Data to Optimize Care Delivery in Hospitals provides information on how nurses can work with data to effectively evaluate and improve care delivery for hospitalized patients. As quality, benchmarking and research data are increasingly used to guide care in hospitals, nurses are expected to actively use this data to identify interventions that optimize outcomes. Topics such as data evaluation, project design, data collection and interpretation are discussed in detail in the book. In addition, protective measures to guarantee the integrity and security of personal patient data are also explored.
This will be a valuable resource for nurses and other health care workers who need information on the key principles of data utilization to increase their understanding and engagement in evidence-based care.
Key Features
- Explains the differences between research data and quality improvement data
- Provides examples of project design, data usage, data storage and data dissemination
- Presents tables and figures that highlight mandatory reporting and how to correctly interpret and track information when making decisions about care delivery
Readership
nurses; graduate students of nursing and medical informatics; health care workers
Table of Contents
1. Why Data Matters
2. Types of Data in Hospitals: Research Data, Quality and Benchmarking Data, Program
3. Evaluating Existing Data to Guide Care Delivery
4. Generating Useful Data: Project Design, Variables, Data Collection
5. Protecting the Data: Data Storage, Data Coding and Analysis
6. Making the Data Meaningful: Interpretation of Analyses and Application to Patient Care
7. Determining The Dissemination Plan: Internal, External, or Both
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 5th November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128165430
About the Editor
Molly McNett
Dr. McNett is the Director of Nursing Research for The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, Ohio. In this role, she has created a substantial program of nurse-led research and evidence based practice throughout the health system, which has exceeded national benchmarks consistently by over 200%. This program has been successfully sustained for over 8 years, earning consecutive exemplar designations for excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Commission on Magnet Accreditation. Dr. McNett instructs nurses to understand the importance of research data for identifying best practices among specific patient populations, and also how to integrate both quality and research data to drive best practices, identify opportunities for improvement, and optimize patient and organizational outcomes. Dr. McNett serves as board member and was appointed Vice-Chair for the Institutional Review Board for the health system. In this role, she routinely provides guidance across disciplines and the health system on differences between quality improvement and research data, when IRB approval is required, and how to properly store and disseminate data to guide practice. Dr. McNett also serves as chair on international evidence based guideline development groups, and on editorial boards for clinical practice guidelines, leading national and international efforts to evaluate published data and generate practice recommendations for nursing and interdisciplinary teams.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Nursing Research, The MetroHealth System; Cleveland and Adjunct Faculty, Case Western Reserve University, USA