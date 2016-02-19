Data Book of Thermoset Resins for Composites
1st Edition
Edition 1
Description
Please note this is a Short Discount publication.
Thermoset resins continue to remain the principal matrix of reinforced plastic composite components. Now you can refer to information on thermoset resins available around the world – in a single Data Book.
The Data Book comes with a clear, standardised layout to compare between competitive resins. Each resin is listed alphabetically, first by country of manufacture, then by manufacturer. The use and application of each resin is clearly outlined.
Contact details are readily and immediately available, making it easy to follow up information. Trade names, sales offices, local agents and main distributors are also provided.
The Data Book also provides an understanding of the respective chemistry, properties, structure, curing mechanism and manufacture of each resin, under its appropriate classification – with sub–divisions by chemical type –acrylic, bismaleimides, bisphenols, epoxides, furans, phenolics, polyimides, polyesters or vinyl ester.
With its carefully compiled address, telephone and facsimile number directory, the Data Book is an up–to–date source of readily available and complete information.
Data Book of Thermoset Resins for Composites is required reading for all those concerned in any way with the manufacture, marketing, use and specification of thermoset resin based composites.
Table of Contents
Thermoset Resins For Composites
Polymerization
Chapter 1. Modified Acrylic Resin Systems
Manufacturers, Suppliers & Agents
Trade Names
Tabulated Resin Data
Part 1: Urethane-Methacrylates
Part 2: Acrylic Polyesters
Part 3: Epoxy-Acrylates
Chapter 2. Phenolic Resin Systems
Manufacturers, Suppliers & Agents
Tabulated Resin Data
Part 1: Smoothing Coats/Primers
Part 2: Matrix Systems - Thermally Cured
Part 3: Matrix Systems- Catalysis Cured
Chapter 3. Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Manufacturers, Suppliers & Agents
Trade Names
Tabulated Resin Data
Part 1: Gelcoats
Part 2: Matrix Systems
Part 3: Flowcoats
Chapter 4. Other Systems
Manufacturers, Suppliers & Agents
Trade Names
Tabulated Resin Data
Part 1: Bismaleimide Resins
Part 2: Bisphenol Resins
Part 3: Epoxide Resins
Part 4: Hybrid Resins
Part 5: RIM Resins 122
Part 6: Vinyl Ester Resins
Directory
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1993
- Published:
- 15th July 1993
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292830
About the Author
T.F. Starr
Affiliations and Expertise
Technolex