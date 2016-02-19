Data Book of Thermoset Resins for Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856171960, 9781483292830

Data Book of Thermoset Resins for Composites

1st Edition

Edition 1

Authors: T.F. Starr
eBook ISBN: 9781483292830
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 15th July 1993
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Thermoset resins continue to remain the principal matrix of reinforced plastic composite components. Now you can refer to information on thermoset resins available around the world – in a single Data Book.

The Data Book comes with a clear, standardised layout to compare between competitive resins. Each resin is listed alphabetically, first by country of manufacture, then by manufacturer. The use and application of each resin is clearly outlined.

Contact details are readily and immediately available, making it easy to follow up information. Trade names, sales offices, local agents and main distributors are also provided.

The Data Book also provides an understanding of the respective chemistry, properties, structure, curing mechanism and manufacture of each resin, under its appropriate classification – with sub–divisions by chemical type –acrylic, bismaleimides, bisphenols, epoxides, furans, phenolics, polyimides, polyesters or vinyl ester.

With its carefully compiled address, telephone and facsimile number directory, the Data Book is an up–to–date source of readily available and complete information.

Data Book of Thermoset Resins for Composites is required reading for all those concerned in any way with the manufacture, marketing, use and specification of thermoset resin based composites.

Table of Contents


Thermoset Resins For Composites

Polymerization

Chapter 1. Modified Acrylic Resin Systems

Manufacturers, Suppliers & Agents

Trade Names

Tabulated Resin Data

Part 1: Urethane-Methacrylates

Part 2: Acrylic Polyesters

Part 3: Epoxy-Acrylates

Chapter 2. Phenolic Resin Systems

Manufacturers, Suppliers & Agents

Tabulated Resin Data

Part 1: Smoothing Coats/Primers

Part 2: Matrix Systems - Thermally Cured

Part 3: Matrix Systems- Catalysis Cured

Chapter 3. Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Manufacturers, Suppliers & Agents

Trade Names

Tabulated Resin Data

Part 1: Gelcoats

Part 2: Matrix Systems

Part 3: Flowcoats

Chapter 4. Other Systems

Manufacturers, Suppliers & Agents

Trade Names

Tabulated Resin Data

Part 1: Bismaleimide Resins

Part 2: Bisphenol Resins

Part 3: Epoxide Resins

Part 4: Hybrid Resins

Part 5: RIM Resins 122

Part 6: Vinyl Ester Resins

Directory




Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483292830

About the Author

T.F. Starr

Affiliations and Expertise

Technolex

