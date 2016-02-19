Data Acquisition and Processing
1st Edition
In Biology and Medicine
Description
Data Acquisition and Processing: In Biology and Medicine, Volume 2 records the proceedings of the 1962 Rochester Conference on Data Acquisition and Processing in Biology and Medicine. The conference explores the utilization, viability, and implication of electronic data processing in the field of bio-medicine. The compendium encompasses the developments in electronic data processing in relation to its wide application to medicine and life sciences. The conference is organized so that experts in the various fields of medicine and biology, along with computer science and systems experts, present and develop ideas, technologies, and methods they can effectively use in their line of work. The conference devotes sessions to discuss relevant topics in medical research and analysis; research and development of medical information retrieval projects; digital and analog computation considerations for biomedical problems; and the use of statistical decision functions in medical diagnosis. The book will be interesting to physicians, medical researchers, computer and systems experts, specialists in the life sciences, and workers in the pharmaceutical industry.
Table of Contents
Keynote Address
Medical Implications of Data Processing and Computing
Sessions I and II Analysis in Medical Research
I.1 Automatic Data Processing and Experimental Design in Medical Research
I.2 Talking to Computers—Some Approaches to the Problems of Communications between Researchers and High-Speed Computers
I.3 Computer Correlation of Microorganisms
I.4 Problems in the Retrieval of Information from Natural History Museums
II.1 Intracellular Recording Technique for Data Collection from Human Striated Muscle
II.2 Frequency Analysis of Responses from the Olfactory Bulb of Unanesthetized Mammals
II.3 Evaluation of Visual Function in Man by Electronic Computation of Evoked Potentials
II.4 Data Acquisition and Data Processing in Recording Nervous Activity of the Spinal Cord
Session III
III.1 Report of Research and Development of Medical Information Retrieval Projects
III.2 A Computerized Medical Training Game as a Teaching Aid
III.3 Automation Technics in Personality Assessment: A Fusion of Three Professions
III.4 Patient Monitor System for Critically-Ill Hospital Patients
Session IV Analog-Digital Approaches and Relationships
IV.1 Digital and Analog Computation Considerations for Biomedical Problems
IV.2 Facilities in a Brain Research Institute for Acquisition, Processing and Digital Computation of Neuro-Physiological Data
IV.3 A Psychophysiological Data Acquisition, Conversion and Processing System
IV.4 Conversion of Analogue Data to IBM 7090 Digitally-Coded Format
Sessions V and VI Diagnostic Procedures and Treatment
V.1 The Use of Statistical Functions in Medical Diagnosis
V.2 Robot Data Screening
V.3 Psychodiagnostic Implications of Automated Speech Analysis
V.4 Computer Interpretation of Pediatric Electrocardiograms
V.5 A computer Procedure for the Diagnosis of Thyroid Functioning
VI.1 Sequence Determination in Biopolymers
VI.2 Computational Analysis of the Ultraviolet Absorption Spectra of Polynucleotides
VI.3 Robot Treatment Planning
VI.4 Some Plain Facts about Computer-Oriented Programs in Medical Centers
General Discussion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164816