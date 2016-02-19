Data Acquisition and Processing: In Biology and Medicine, Volume 2 records the proceedings of the 1962 Rochester Conference on Data Acquisition and Processing in Biology and Medicine. The conference explores the utilization, viability, and implication of electronic data processing in the field of bio-medicine. The compendium encompasses the developments in electronic data processing in relation to its wide application to medicine and life sciences. The conference is organized so that experts in the various fields of medicine and biology, along with computer science and systems experts, present and develop ideas, technologies, and methods they can effectively use in their line of work. The conference devotes sessions to discuss relevant topics in medical research and analysis; research and development of medical information retrieval projects; digital and analog computation considerations for biomedical problems; and the use of statistical decision functions in medical diagnosis. The book will be interesting to physicians, medical researchers, computer and systems experts, specialists in the life sciences, and workers in the pharmaceutical industry.