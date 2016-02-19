Data Acquisition and Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080104461, 9781483164816

Data Acquisition and Processing

1st Edition

In Biology and Medicine

Editors: Kurt Enslein
eBook ISBN: 9781483164816
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 378
Description

Data Acquisition and Processing: In Biology and Medicine, Volume 2 records the proceedings of the 1962 Rochester Conference on Data Acquisition and Processing in Biology and Medicine. The conference explores the utilization, viability, and implication of electronic data processing in the field of bio-medicine. The compendium encompasses the developments in electronic data processing in relation to its wide application to medicine and life sciences. The conference is organized so that experts in the various fields of medicine and biology, along with computer science and systems experts, present and develop ideas, technologies, and methods they can effectively use in their line of work. The conference devotes sessions to discuss relevant topics in medical research and analysis; research and development of medical information retrieval projects; digital and analog computation considerations for biomedical problems; and the use of statistical decision functions in medical diagnosis. The book will be interesting to physicians, medical researchers, computer and systems experts, specialists in the life sciences, and workers in the pharmaceutical industry.

Table of Contents


Keynote Address

Medical Implications of Data Processing and Computing

Sessions I and II Analysis in Medical Research

I.1 Automatic Data Processing and Experimental Design in Medical Research

I.2 Talking to Computers—Some Approaches to the Problems of Communications between Researchers and High-Speed Computers

I.3 Computer Correlation of Microorganisms

I.4 Problems in the Retrieval of Information from Natural History Museums

II.1 Intracellular Recording Technique for Data Collection from Human Striated Muscle

II.2 Frequency Analysis of Responses from the Olfactory Bulb of Unanesthetized Mammals

II.3 Evaluation of Visual Function in Man by Electronic Computation of Evoked Potentials

II.4 Data Acquisition and Data Processing in Recording Nervous Activity of the Spinal Cord

Session III

III.1 Report of Research and Development of Medical Information Retrieval Projects

III.2 A Computerized Medical Training Game as a Teaching Aid

III.3 Automation Technics in Personality Assessment: A Fusion of Three Professions

III.4 Patient Monitor System for Critically-Ill Hospital Patients

Session IV Analog-Digital Approaches and Relationships

IV.1 Digital and Analog Computation Considerations for Biomedical Problems

IV.2 Facilities in a Brain Research Institute for Acquisition, Processing and Digital Computation of Neuro-Physiological Data

IV.3 A Psychophysiological Data Acquisition, Conversion and Processing System

IV.4 Conversion of Analogue Data to IBM 7090 Digitally-Coded Format

Sessions V and VI Diagnostic Procedures and Treatment

V.1 The Use of Statistical Functions in Medical Diagnosis

V.2 Robot Data Screening

V.3 Psychodiagnostic Implications of Automated Speech Analysis

V.4 Computer Interpretation of Pediatric Electrocardiograms

V.5 A computer Procedure for the Diagnosis of Thyroid Functioning

VI.1 Sequence Determination in Biopolymers

VI.2 Computational Analysis of the Ultraviolet Absorption Spectra of Polynucleotides

VI.3 Robot Treatment Planning

VI.4 Some Plain Facts about Computer-Oriented Programs in Medical Centers

General Discussion


Details

No. of pages:
378
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483164816

