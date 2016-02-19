Data Acquisition and Processing in Biology and Medicine, Volume 5 presents the proceedings of the 1966 Rochester Conference. The book presents a model based on the visco-elastic behavior of the aorta and arterioles that can generate aortic pressure curves resembling real ones; and the computer-aided diagnosis. The text also includes papers on an electric analog for the uptake, distribution and excretion of inhalation anesthetics; the use of computer analysis of morphological pattern as an aid in taxonomic discrimination; and a simulation study of a hand controlled by myoelectric signals. Computer-aided differentiation of glycemic curves, as well as the use of Fourier waveform analysis to confirm the differentiability of preganglionic slow potentials into postganglionic slow potential waveforms are also encompassed.

Table of Contents



Complete Papers

An Analogue Computer Solution of a Set of Non-linear Differential equations of Motion of the Dog Aorta. I. The Effects of Hypertension, Aging and Blood Inflow Forcings on Pressure Curves

The Automatic Coding, Selecting and Correlation of Patient Data Radiology. A Progress Report

Automatic Classification of Chromosomes. III

Frequency Filtering and Computer Summation Analysis of Visual Evoked Retinal and Cortical Potentials in Noise

Computer-Aided Diagnosis—The Information Index for Laboratory Tests

An Electric Analog for the Uptake, Distribution and Excretion of Inhalation Anesthetics

Brain Waves: Intracellular Recording and Statistical Analysis Help Clarify Their Physiological Significance

Neurophysiological Research Using a Remote Time-Shared Computer

On-line Separation of Interleaved Neuronal Pulse Sequences

Computer Processing of Narrative Medical Data

Analysis of Clinical Pathology Data by Means of a User-oriented On-line Data System

Improved Optical Scanning Devices for Data Acquisition from Biomedical Images

Application of Computers to a General Medical Research Laboratory

Finite State Models with Boolean Variables

Computer Analysis of Morphological Pattern as an Aid in Taxonomic Discrimination

Brain Depth Probing: What can be Measured?

Characterization of Electrical Activity of the Spinal Cord by Pattern Recognition Techniques

Synoptic Analysis of EEG Signals

Digital Computer Processing of X-ray Photographs

Simulation Study of a Hand Controlled by Myoelectric Signals

Computer-aided Differentiation of Glycemie Curves: An Attempt Towards Increasing the Accuracy of Diagnosis in Diabetology

Investigating the Pupil Light Reflex Using an On-line Digital Computer

Papers Published in Abstract Form Only

Pattern Recognition Applied to Evoked Time Functions: Computer-aided Diagnosis

A Filtering System Using a Digital Computer

Automation of a Hospital Blood Transfusion Service

Extension by Computer Processing of Information Content of Clinical Laboratory Tests

Hybrid Cross-spectra Computer

The Use of Fourier Waveform Analysis to Confirm the Differentiability of Preganglionic Slow Potentials into Postganglionic Slow Potential Waveforms

