Data Acquisition and Processing in Biology and Medicine
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 1966 Rochester Conference
Description
Data Acquisition and Processing in Biology and Medicine, Volume 5 presents the proceedings of the 1966 Rochester Conference. The book presents a model based on the visco-elastic behavior of the aorta and arterioles that can generate aortic pressure curves resembling real ones; and the computer-aided diagnosis. The text also includes papers on an electric analog for the uptake, distribution and excretion of inhalation anesthetics; the use of computer analysis of morphological pattern as an aid in taxonomic discrimination; and a simulation study of a hand controlled by myoelectric signals. Computer-aided differentiation of glycemic curves, as well as the use of Fourier waveform analysis to confirm the differentiability of preganglionic slow potentials into postganglionic slow potential waveforms are also encompassed.
Table of Contents
Complete Papers
An Analogue Computer Solution of a Set of Non-linear Differential equations of Motion of the Dog Aorta. I. The Effects of Hypertension, Aging and Blood Inflow Forcings on Pressure Curves
The Automatic Coding, Selecting and Correlation of Patient Data Radiology. A Progress Report
Automatic Classification of Chromosomes. III
Frequency Filtering and Computer Summation Analysis of Visual Evoked Retinal and Cortical Potentials in Noise
Computer-Aided Diagnosis—The Information Index for Laboratory Tests
An Electric Analog for the Uptake, Distribution and Excretion of Inhalation Anesthetics
Brain Waves: Intracellular Recording and Statistical Analysis Help Clarify Their Physiological Significance
Neurophysiological Research Using a Remote Time-Shared Computer
On-line Separation of Interleaved Neuronal Pulse Sequences
Computer Processing of Narrative Medical Data
Analysis of Clinical Pathology Data by Means of a User-oriented On-line Data System
Improved Optical Scanning Devices for Data Acquisition from Biomedical Images
Application of Computers to a General Medical Research Laboratory
Finite State Models with Boolean Variables
Computer Analysis of Morphological Pattern as an Aid in Taxonomic Discrimination
Brain Depth Probing: What can be Measured?
Characterization of Electrical Activity of the Spinal Cord by Pattern Recognition Techniques
Synoptic Analysis of EEG Signals
Digital Computer Processing of X-ray Photographs
Simulation Study of a Hand Controlled by Myoelectric Signals
Computer-aided Differentiation of Glycemie Curves: An Attempt Towards Increasing the Accuracy of Diagnosis in Diabetology
Investigating the Pupil Light Reflex Using an On-line Digital Computer
Papers Published in Abstract Form Only
Pattern Recognition Applied to Evoked Time Functions: Computer-aided Diagnosis
A Filtering System Using a Digital Computer
Automation of a Hospital Blood Transfusion Service
Extension by Computer Processing of Information Content of Clinical Laboratory Tests
Hybrid Cross-spectra Computer
The Use of Fourier Waveform Analysis to Confirm the Differentiability of Preganglionic Slow Potentials into Postganglionic Slow Potential Waveforms
Contents of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158907