Darriwilian to Katian (Ordovician) Graptolites from Northwest China - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128009734, 9780128010167

Darriwilian to Katian (Ordovician) Graptolites from Northwest China

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Chen, Xu
Editors: Yuandong Zhang Daniel Goldman Stig Bergström Stanley Finney
Published Date: 30th November 2016
Description

Darriwilian to Sandbian (Ordovician) Graptolites from Northwest China analyzes the significance of these exquisite, mostly pyritic, graptolites of the middle to late Ordovician period from North China and Tarim, China—locations that have developed the world’s most complete successions of strata and fossil records.

The book provides the first systematic account of the renowned graptolite faunas, with over 100 species belonging to 45 genera and 15 families preserved in black shale and limestone, also presenting a comprehensive accounting of the graptolites during the critical transition from the middle to late Ordovician period with important data on new morphologies, the latest conventions in classification, diversity change and evolution, refined biostratigraphy divisions, and correlation with other major regions or continents.

The book provides a key resource for paleontologists, stratigraphic specialists, petroleum geologists, and graduate students in varying fields of geology.

Key Features

  • Presents the first systematic accounting of these world-renowned graptolite fauna
  • Provides an ideal reference for those interested in rocks, fossils, and biostratigraphy
  • Presents over 100 species belonging to 45 genera and 15 families preserved in black shale and limestone
  • Includes research from the top, most influential, Ordovician graptolite and conodont paleontologists in the world
  • Generously illustrated with four-color figures and photos throughout

Readership

Paleontologists, stratigraphic specialists, petroleum geologists, and graduate students of various fields in geology

Table of Contents

  • List of authors
  • Preface
  • 1: Introduction
    • Abstract
  • 2: Biostratigraphy
    • Abstract
    • 2.1 Tarim and Its Peripheral Regions
    • 2.2 West Marginal Belt of the North China Platform
  • 3: Relations Between Darriwilian and Sandbian Conodont and Graptolite Biozones
    • Abstract
    • 3.1 Introduction
    • 3.2 Study Collections
    • 3.3 Conodont-graptolite Biozone Relations
    • 3.4 Regional Comparison
    • 3.5 Concluding Remarks
    • Appendix
  • 4: A Graphic Correlation and Diversity Analysis of the Upper Darriwilian to Lower Katian Graptolites
    • Abstract
    • 4.1 Introduction to the Database
    • 4.2 Graphic Correlation and Construction of the Composite Standard (CS)
    • 4.3 Diversity Patterns of the Upper Darriwilian to Lower Katian Graptolites
  • 5: A Comment on the Saergan, Yingan and Equivalent Formations as Potential Source Rocks for Petroleum
    • Abstract
    • 5.1 Ordovician Black Shales in Tarim
    • 5.2 Ordovician Black Shales in the Western Margin of North China
  • 6: Systematic Palaeontology
    • Abstract
    • Class GRAPTOLITHINA Bronn, 1849
  • Index

About the Editor-in-Chief

About the Editor

Yuandong Zhang

Member of the Subcommission on Ordovician Stratigraphy (ISOS)

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology, CAS, China

Daniel Goldman

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dayton, Ohio, USA

Stig Bergström

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Ohio State University, Ohio, USA

Stanley Finney

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, California State University, Long Beach, USA

