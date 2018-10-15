Daniels and Worthingham's Muscle Testing, First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131256374

Daniels and Worthingham's Muscle Testing, First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Techniques of Manual Examination and Performance Testing

Authors: Dale Avers Marybeth Brown
Paperback ISBN: 9788131256374
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th October 2018
Page Count: 532
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
532
Language:
English
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9788131256374

About the Author

Dale Avers

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Transitional DPT Program, Department of Physical Therapy Education, College of Health Professions, SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY

Marybeth Brown

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Department of Physical Therapy University of Missouri School of Health Professions Columbia, Missouri

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.