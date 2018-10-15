Daniels and Worthingham's Muscle Testing, First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Techniques of Manual Examination and Performance Testing
Authors: Dale Avers Marybeth Brown
Paperback ISBN: 9788131256374
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th October 2018
Page Count: 532
Details
- No. of pages:
- 532
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 15th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131256374
About the Author
Dale Avers
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Transitional DPT Program, Department of Physical Therapy Education, College of Health Professions, SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
Marybeth Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Department of Physical Therapy University of Missouri School of Health Professions Columbia, Missouri
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.