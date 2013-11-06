Dangerous Fever in the Emergency Department, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 31-4

This issue is centered on emergency situations and complications brought about by high fevers. Guest edited by Emilie Calvello and Christian Theodosis, this issue focuses on topics such as: Approach to Dangerous Fever in the Emergency Department, Fever in the Returning Traveler, Drug Induced Hyperthermic Syndromes Part I: Hyperthermia in Overdose, Drug Induced Hyperthermic Syndromes Part II: Hyperthermia caused by drug interactions, withdrawal syndromes, and idiopathic mechanisms, Fever and Signs of Shock, Fever and Neurologic Abnormalities, Fever and Endocrine Derangements, and Fever in the Post Procedure Patient.