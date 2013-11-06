Dangerous Fever in the Emergency Department, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 31-4
1st Edition
Authors: Emilie Calvello Christian Theodosis
eBook ISBN: 9780323242202
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323242196
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th November 2013
This issue is centered on emergency situations and complications brought about by high fevers. Guest edited by Emilie Calvello and Christian Theodosis, this issue focuses on topics such as: Approach to Dangerous Fever in the Emergency Department, Fever in the Returning Traveler, Drug Induced Hyperthermic Syndromes Part I: Hyperthermia in Overdose, Drug Induced Hyperthermic Syndromes Part II: Hyperthermia caused by drug interactions, withdrawal syndromes, and idiopathic mechanisms, Fever and Signs of Shock, Fever and Neurologic Abnormalities, Fever and Endocrine Derangements, and Fever in the Post Procedure Patient.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 6th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323242202
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323242196
About the Authors
Emilie Calvello Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland
Christian Theodosis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland
