Dance and Dance Drama in Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080108827, 9781483158518

Dance and Dance Drama in Education

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Physical Education, Health and Recreation Division

Authors: V. Bruce
Editors: P. Sebastian
eBook ISBN: 9781483158518
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 134
Description

Dance and Dance Drama in Education attempts to explain the arts of dance and dance drama as they take place in schools and colleges, and to relate them to other, more familiar creative arts in education. It takes into account the needs of young people in so far as they relate to these arts, and sets out to some extent to observe and to estimate the balance or lack of balance in school curricula, establishing the possible place of dance and dance drama in the education of children. Special attention is given to the place of this work in the curriculum of the Secondary Modern Girls' School, where such arts could play a most important part. The book begins by tracing the history of dance leading to the present place of dance and dance drama in education. This is followed by separate chapters on the language of movement; aims of the teacher of dance and dance drama; the link between the arts of dance and dance drama; and dance and dance drama as therapy. Subsequent chapters deal with movement, dance, and dance drama in primary and secondary schools; and work with students in a teacher training college.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Foreword

Introduction

I The History of Dance Leading to the Present Place of Dance and Dance Drama in Education

II The Language of Movement

III The Aims of the Teacher of Dance and Dance Drama

IV Allied Arts

V Dance and Dance Drama as Therapy

VI Movement, Dance and Dance Drama in the Primary School

VII Movement, Dance and Dance Drama in the Secondary School

VIII Work with Students in a Teacher Training College

Conclusion

Bibliography

About the Author

V. Bruce

About the Editor

P. Sebastian

