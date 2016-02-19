Dams, People and Development: The Aswan High Dam Case covers the issues concerning Aswan High Dam. Comprised of nine chapters, the book encompasses topics such as engineering, environmental implications, and hazards. Chapter 1 talks about the second dam at Aswan, while Chapter 2 deals with the controversies regarding the dam. The third chapter covers the human perspective on the dam. Chapter 4 discusses land inundation and population displacement, while Chapter 5 talks about the inhabitants of the lake. Chapter 6 deals with urban growth and water problems. The seventh chapter tackles the development potential of lake resources, and the eighth chapter discusses lake development. The last chapter deals with water, policies, and national development. This book is a great source of information on erecting dams, since it covers several aspects relevant to city planners, engineers, and government agencies concerned with infrastructures.