Dams, People and Development
1st Edition
The Aswan High Dam Case
Description
Dams, People and Development: The Aswan High Dam Case covers the issues concerning Aswan High Dam. Comprised of nine chapters, the book encompasses topics such as engineering, environmental implications, and hazards. Chapter 1 talks about the second dam at Aswan, while Chapter 2 deals with the controversies regarding the dam. The third chapter covers the human perspective on the dam. Chapter 4 discusses land inundation and population displacement, while Chapter 5 talks about the inhabitants of the lake. Chapter 6 deals with urban growth and water problems. The seventh chapter tackles the development potential of lake resources, and the eighth chapter discusses lake development. The last chapter deals with water, policies, and national development. This book is a great source of information on erecting dams, since it covers several aspects relevant to city planners, engineers, and government agencies concerned with infrastructures.
Table of Contents
List of Tables and Figures
Preface and Acknowledgments
Part I - Dams: The Cost/Benefit Variables
Chapter 1 A Second Dam at Aswan
Chapter 2 Controversies Over the Dam
Chapter 3 A Human Perspective on the Dam
Part II - People: Aspects of Human Implications
Chapter 4 Land Inundation and Population Displacement
Chapter 5 Inhabitants of the Lake
Chapter 6 Urban Growth and Water Problems
Part III - Development: Potentials and Constraints
Chapter 7 The Development Potential of Lake Resources
Chapter 8 Lake Development: The Human Dimension
Chapter 9 Water, Policies, and National Development
Part IV - Concluding Remarks
Notes
Conversions of Measurements and Currency
References
Index
About the Author
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149677