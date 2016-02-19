Dams, People and Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080263076, 9781483149677

Dams, People and Development

1st Edition

The Aswan High Dam Case

Authors: Hussein M. Fahim
eBook ISBN: 9781483149677
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 204
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dams, People and Development: The Aswan High Dam Case covers the issues concerning Aswan High Dam. Comprised of nine chapters, the book encompasses topics such as engineering, environmental implications, and hazards. Chapter 1 talks about the second dam at Aswan, while Chapter 2 deals with the controversies regarding the dam. The third chapter covers the human perspective on the dam. Chapter 4 discusses land inundation and population displacement, while Chapter 5 talks about the inhabitants of the lake. Chapter 6 deals with urban growth and water problems. The seventh chapter tackles the development potential of lake resources, and the eighth chapter discusses lake development. The last chapter deals with water, policies, and national development. This book is a great source of information on erecting dams, since it covers several aspects relevant to city planners, engineers, and government agencies concerned with infrastructures.

Table of Contents


List of Tables and Figures

Preface and Acknowledgments

Part I - Dams: The Cost/Benefit Variables

Chapter 1 A Second Dam at Aswan

Chapter 2 Controversies Over the Dam

Chapter 3 A Human Perspective on the Dam

Part II - People: Aspects of Human Implications

Chapter 4 Land Inundation and Population Displacement

Chapter 5 Inhabitants of the Lake

Chapter 6 Urban Growth and Water Problems

Part III - Development: Potentials and Constraints

Chapter 7 The Development Potential of Lake Resources

Chapter 8 Lake Development: The Human Dimension

Chapter 9 Water, Policies, and National Development

Part IV - Concluding Remarks

Notes

Conversions of Measurements and Currency

References

Index

About the Author

Details

No. of pages:
204
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483149677

About the Author

Hussein M. Fahim

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.