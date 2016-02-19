Dairy Cattle Feeding and Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124976504, 9780323138055

Dairy Cattle Feeding and Nutrition

1st Edition

Series Editors: Tony Cuhna
Authors: W. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9780323138055
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1979
Page Count: 411
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
170.00
144.50
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction and Utilization of Nutrients by Dairy Cattle. Energy Requirements of Dairy Cattle. Protein Requirements of Dairy Cattle. The Use of Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) for Dairy Cattle. Mineral and Trace Element Nutrition of Dairy Cattle. Vitamin Requirements of Dairy Cattle. Fat (Lipids) and Water Requirements and Utilization by Dairy Cattle. Fiber Utilization and Requirements of Dairy Cattle. Forages for Dairy Cattle. Concentrates, By-Products, and Other Supplements for Dairy Cattle. Nonnutritive Additives and Constituents. Evaluation of Feeds for Dairy Cattle. Feeding the Milking Herd. Feeding and Raising the Young Dairy Calf. Feeding and Management of Heifers, Dry Cows, and Bulls. Feeding and Nutrition of Veal Calves. Raising and Feeding Dairy Beef for Meat Production. Nutritional and Metabolic Disorders of Dairy Cattle. Integrating the Feeding and Nutrition of Dairy Cattle into Practical Feeding Programs for Individual Farms. Appendix. Each chapter includes references. Index.

Description

Dairy Cattle Feeding and Nutrition was designed to provide information needed by those interested in the feeding and nutrition of dairy cattle. It contains basic information for students in courses on feeds and feeding, dairy cattle production, and animal nutrition.

Details

No. of pages:
411
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323138055

Reviews

@qu:"Must be rated among the best available on the subject." @source:--DAIRY DIGEST

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Tony Cuhna Series Editor

Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus, University of Florida, Gainesville and Dean Emeritus, School of Agriculture, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Florida, Gainesville, U.S.A.

About the Authors

W. Miller Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Georgia College of Agriculture, Athens, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.