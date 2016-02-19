Dairy Cattle Feeding and Nutrition
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction and Utilization of Nutrients by Dairy Cattle. Energy Requirements of Dairy Cattle. Protein Requirements of Dairy Cattle. The Use of Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) for Dairy Cattle. Mineral and Trace Element Nutrition of Dairy Cattle. Vitamin Requirements of Dairy Cattle. Fat (Lipids) and Water Requirements and Utilization by Dairy Cattle. Fiber Utilization and Requirements of Dairy Cattle. Forages for Dairy Cattle. Concentrates, By-Products, and Other Supplements for Dairy Cattle. Nonnutritive Additives and Constituents. Evaluation of Feeds for Dairy Cattle. Feeding the Milking Herd. Feeding and Raising the Young Dairy Calf. Feeding and Management of Heifers, Dry Cows, and Bulls. Feeding and Nutrition of Veal Calves. Raising and Feeding Dairy Beef for Meat Production. Nutritional and Metabolic Disorders of Dairy Cattle. Integrating the Feeding and Nutrition of Dairy Cattle into Practical Feeding Programs for Individual Farms. Appendix. Each chapter includes references. Index.
Description
Dairy Cattle Feeding and Nutrition was designed to provide information needed by those interested in the feeding and nutrition of dairy cattle. It contains basic information for students in courses on feeds and feeding, dairy cattle production, and animal nutrition.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 411
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th February 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138055
Reviews
@qu:"Must be rated among the best available on the subject." @source:--DAIRY DIGEST
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Tony Cuhna Series Editor
Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus, University of Florida, Gainesville and Dean Emeritus, School of Agriculture, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida, Gainesville, U.S.A.
About the Authors
W. Miller Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Georgia College of Agriculture, Athens, U.S.A.