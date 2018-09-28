Cytopathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 11-3

Preface: Cytopathology: Diagnostic Updates and Advances in Ancillary Testing

Updates in Thyroid Cytology

Updates in Salivary Gland Fine-Needle Aspiration Biopsy: The Use of the Milan System and Ancillary Testing

Head and Neck Cytopathology: Human Papillomavirus-Positive Carcinomas, Including Diagnostic Updates, Testing Modalities, and Recommendations

Updates in Lung Cancer Cytopathology

Updates in Effusion Cytology

Evaluation of Carcinoma of Unknown Primary on Cytologic Specimens

Pancreatic Cytology

Updates in Cervical Cytology: The 90-Year-Long Journey from Battle Creek to Today

Diagnostic Advances in Urine Cytology

Adult Renal Neoplasms: Cytology, Immunohistochemistry, and Cytogenetic Characteristics

Applications of Ancillary Testing in the Cytologic Diagnosis of Soft Tissue Neoplasms

Updates in Primary Bone Tumors: Current Challenges and New Opportunities in Cytopathology

Advances in Molecular Testing Techniques in Cytologic Specimens

Circulating Tumor Cells: Applications in Cytopathology