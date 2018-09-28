Cytopathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323614146, 9780323614153

Cytopathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 11-3

1st Edition

Authors: Vickie Jo
eBook ISBN: 9780323614153
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323614146
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Cytopathology: Diagnostic Updates and Advances in Ancillary Testing

Updates in Thyroid Cytology

Updates in Salivary Gland Fine-Needle Aspiration Biopsy: The Use of the Milan System and Ancillary Testing

Head and Neck Cytopathology: Human Papillomavirus-Positive Carcinomas, Including Diagnostic Updates, Testing Modalities, and Recommendations

Updates in Lung Cancer Cytopathology

Updates in Effusion Cytology

Evaluation of Carcinoma of Unknown Primary on Cytologic Specimens

Pancreatic Cytology

Updates in Cervical Cytology: The 90-Year-Long Journey from Battle Creek to Today

Diagnostic Advances in Urine Cytology

Adult Renal Neoplasms: Cytology, Immunohistochemistry, and Cytogenetic Characteristics

Applications of Ancillary Testing in the Cytologic Diagnosis of Soft Tissue Neoplasms

Updates in Primary Bone Tumors: Current Challenges and New Opportunities in Cytopathology

Advances in Molecular Testing Techniques in Cytologic Specimens

Circulating Tumor Cells: Applications in Cytopathology

Description

This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, edited by Dr. Vickie Jo, focused on Cytopathology. Topics include--but are not limited to--Head and Neck Cytology: HPV-Associated Carcinomas; Updates in Thyroid Cytology; Salivary Gland Cytopathology; Pulmonary Cytopathology; Updates in Effusion Cytology; Updates in Gynecologic Cytology; Diagnostic Advances in Urine Cytology; Renal Neoplasms; Pancreaticobiliary Cytology; Carcinoma of Unknown Primary; Soft Tissue Neoplasms; Primary Bone Tumors; Pediatric Cytopathology; Advances in Molecular Testing Techniques in Cytological Specimens; and Circulating Tumor Cells: Applications in Cytopathology.

Details

