Cytopathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 11-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Cytopathology: Diagnostic Updates and Advances in Ancillary Testing
Updates in Thyroid Cytology
Updates in Salivary Gland Fine-Needle Aspiration Biopsy: The Use of the Milan System and Ancillary Testing
Head and Neck Cytopathology: Human Papillomavirus-Positive Carcinomas, Including Diagnostic Updates, Testing Modalities, and Recommendations
Updates in Lung Cancer Cytopathology
Updates in Effusion Cytology
Evaluation of Carcinoma of Unknown Primary on Cytologic Specimens
Pancreatic Cytology
Updates in Cervical Cytology: The 90-Year-Long Journey from Battle Creek to Today
Diagnostic Advances in Urine Cytology
Adult Renal Neoplasms: Cytology, Immunohistochemistry, and Cytogenetic Characteristics
Applications of Ancillary Testing in the Cytologic Diagnosis of Soft Tissue Neoplasms
Updates in Primary Bone Tumors: Current Challenges and New Opportunities in Cytopathology
Advances in Molecular Testing Techniques in Cytologic Specimens
Circulating Tumor Cells: Applications in Cytopathology
Description
This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, edited by Dr. Vickie Jo, focused on Cytopathology. Topics include--but are not limited to--Head and Neck Cytology: HPV-Associated Carcinomas; Updates in Thyroid Cytology; Salivary Gland Cytopathology; Pulmonary Cytopathology; Updates in Effusion Cytology; Updates in Gynecologic Cytology; Diagnostic Advances in Urine Cytology; Renal Neoplasms; Pancreaticobiliary Cytology; Carcinoma of Unknown Primary; Soft Tissue Neoplasms; Primary Bone Tumors; Pediatric Cytopathology; Advances in Molecular Testing Techniques in Cytological Specimens; and Circulating Tumor Cells: Applications in Cytopathology.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 28th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323614153
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323614146